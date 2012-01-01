Kiradech Aphibarnrat Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 7/23/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 229

Kiradech Aphibarnrat lit up the back nine to complete a second round 2-under-par 38-32=70 which helped him join the large group of co-leaders at the halfway stage of the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 8-under 136. When he signed his card, with just a few golfers to complete their day's work, the Thai was one of nine men tied at the top of a bunch leaderboard, but it took some sterling work late in his round for him to reach that mark. He had opened his day with a bogey-6 at the first and another blue number at the 6th saw him turn four shots off the pace. He made immediate in-roads on that gap with red at the 10th and another at the 12th. A final burst of two birdies in two holes at 16 and 17 (courtesy of a 25'0" conversion) saw him join the logjam at the top. The 27-year-old is a three-time winner on the European Tour and arrives fresh from an excellent T4 last week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat scorched Doha GC with a 6-under-par 34-32=66 to take a share of the early lead of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after the morning wave had completed their rounds. The big Thai golfer took lunch knowing he was one shot ahead of a pack of five alongside Graeme McDowell and Nathan Kimsey after a lap of the course which included just the one dropped shot. He opening nine (the back) had been relatively calm, starting with six pars before he ticked 16 and 18, then tucked another shot away at the 1st. The sole bogey same shortly afterwards at the 3rd, but he bounced back with more birdies at 4 and 6, before he accelerated home with back-to-back red at 8 and 9 to join the leaders. This is his second start of 2017 and he was never outside the top four in Abu Dhabi last week; maintain this form and he might repeat the trick here in Qatar. One concern maybe this: both previous visits to Doha witnessed sub-70 openers, but thereafter he managed only one round in the 60s in six. The flipside is that this 67 is a career best score at the track.

Kiradech Aphibarnrat led for much of the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but ultimately could withstand the charge of eventual winner Tommy Fleetwood; the Thai finished T4 on 15-under-par 273. The World No. 86 opened his final lap of 3-under 33-36=69 with back-to-back birdies which left him clear of the field and he remained in the top two until late in the day, thanks to another birdie at the 8th and a field that was struggling to go really low. His only error came with bogey-4 at the 12th, but he responded with an approach to 5'0" at 13 and calm conversion. He drained a par putt from the same distance at 14 to maintain his bid, whilst at 15 he needed a wonderful scramble after short-siding himself at the final par-three of the week. Mid-range birdie tries at 16 and 17 threatened the hole but refused to drop, doubly frustrating as playing partner Tommy Fleetwood edged ahead, and Aphibarnrat made a final hole par when trying to force the eagle he needed to put pressure on the eventual winner. A strong performance and another sign that his work with new coach Pete Cowan is heading in the right direction.