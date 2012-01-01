Player Page

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 229

Kiradech Aphibarnrat lit up the back nine to complete a second round 2-under-par 38-32=70 which helped him join the large group of co-leaders at the halfway stage of the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 8-under 136.
When he signed his card, with just a few golfers to complete their day's work, the Thai was one of nine men tied at the top of a bunch leaderboard, but it took some sterling work late in his round for him to reach that mark. He had opened his day with a bogey-6 at the first and another blue number at the 6th saw him turn four shots off the pace. He made immediate in-roads on that gap with red at the 10th and another at the 12th. A final burst of two birdies in two holes at 16 and 17 (courtesy of a 25'0" conversion) saw him join the logjam at the top. The 27-year-old is a three-time winner on the European Tour and arrives fresh from an excellent T4 last week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Jan 27 - 9:23 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201680 0 1 027394483140
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 