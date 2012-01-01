Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Lowdown: Holland In Colorado
Jan 27
Offseason Fantasy Roundtable
Jan 26
Lowdown: Dodgers Add Forsythe
Jan 25
2017 Category Sleepers: Runs
Jan 24
Podcast: Twins Team Check-In
Jan 24
Lowdown: Yordano Ventura Dies
Jan 23
Lowdown: Marlins Reel in Straily
Jan 20
Lowdown: Astros Eyeing Aces
Jan 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Cubs finalize one-year deal with LHP Anderson
SEA planning to try Jarrod Dyson at leadoff
Felix named Opening Day starter for Mariners
V-Mart underwent hernia surgery in October
Nats finalize $3.5M deal with Stephen Drew
Mets showing interest in reliever Sergio Romo
Ryu says he is pain-free leading into spring
Reds ink Scott Feldman to $2.3 million deal
Dodgers sign Morrow to minor league contract
Rays keeping in touch with slugger Napoli
Indians, Austin Jackson agree on minors deal
Red Sox, Pomeranz avoid arb. at $4.45 million
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Cousins Contract Looms
Jan 26
Shootout Time in Houston
Jan 24
NFL Futures Deals
Jan 24
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 23
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 23
Dose: Super Bowl LI Awaits
Jan 23
Podcast: Championship Matchups
Jan 22
NFCCG & AFCCG Matchups
Jan 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Trubisky seen as this year's top QB prospect
Reid: Tyreek Hill could double snaps in 2017
Sammie Coates (hand) could require surgery
Kyle Shanahan meeting with 49ers on Saturday
Bills' Cyrus Kouandjio undergoes hip surgery
Cousins says he would play under tag again
Jadeveon Clowney undergoes scope on left knee
Jags GM: 'We can win a Super Bowl with Blake'
McCarthy would 'love to see' Lacy re-signed
Packers confirm Ty Montgomery staying at RB
New DBs coach thinks Revis can play safety
Skins' goal is 'long-term' deal with Cousins
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Kanter Smash
Jan 27
Roundtable: Shut-Down Alert
Jan 26
Westbrook: 23 is the Magic #
Jan 26
Unsustainable Statistics
Jan 25
NBA DFS Podcast for Jan. 25
Jan 25
Dose: Welcome Back, Blake!
Jan 25
Stats: Get LeVertical
Jan 24
NBA Season Long Pod for Jan 24
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Enes Kanter (arm) expected to miss 6-8 weeks
Rodney Hood starts, but quiet vs. Lakers
Ivica Zubac double-doubles again in loss
Russell Westbrook scores 45 points in victory
Nikola Jokic has hip strain, MRI on Friday
Harrison Barnes scores 31 points in loss
Rodney Hood is back in the starting lineup
Nicolas Brussino starting the second half
Julius Randle (illness) is not starting
Pierre Jackson (hamstring) out for game
Dragan Bender will not play vs. Nuggets
JaMychal Green, Chandler Parsons are probable
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Oilers Enter ASB on High Note
Jan 27
Fantasy Nuggets Week 16
Jan 26
Podcast: Mid-Season Awards
Jan 26
Dose:Shutout, Shutout, Shutout
Jan 26
Total Shot Contribution (TSC%)
Jan 25
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Jan 25
Blues, Sens silence Pens, Caps
Jan 25
Marleau no Doubting Thomas
Jan 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrik Laine picks up 2 points in win vs CHI
Tarasenko snaps eight-game goal drought
Nino Niederreiter scores 1G, 2A in win vs STL
Johnny Gaudreau nets OT winner vs. Sens
Justin Schultz picks up 1G, 1A in loss to BOS
Brad Marchand nets 2 goals in win over PIT
Peter Budaj posts 22 save shutout in win
Wayne Simmonds extends goal streak to 3 games
Andrew Ladd scores twice in win over MTL
James Wisniewski signs with AHL Chicago
Mike Hoffman returns Thursday vs Flames
Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the nod Thursday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 31 days to go
Jan 25
Segmentation, Augmentation
Jan 24
5. Chase Elliott
Jan 22
2017 Daytona 500 in 38 days
Jan 18
Contrarian Picks
Jan 17
6. Brad Keselowski
Jan 15
1.5-Mile Doglegs
Jan 13
Daytona 500 in just 45 days
Jan 11
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
L3 Yrs.: Kevin Harvick has 2nd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Ku Busch best at WGI, Richmond
L3 Yrs.: Brad Keselowski has 3rd–most top-10s
Plan ahead: Martin Truex Jr. best at Dover
Lajoie: Partial Cup schedule with BK Racing
Sponsor extends with Front Row Motorsports
Kumpen to enter two XFINITY events in 2017
Chase Briscoe pilots BKR's No. 29 Ford truck
Cindric teams with Doug Randolph at BKR
Liberty U. returns with Byron to JRM in 2017
Blaine Perkins returns To NASCAR K&N Pro West
Reed Sorenson returns to Premium Motorsports
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
Dredge can't find spark again; in 6-way tie
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Senior Bowl Week: Day 2
Jan 26
Senior Bowl Week: Day 1
Jan 25
2017 Senior Bowl Week
Jan 23
East West Shrine Review
Jan 21
Weekly News Rundown
Jan 20
Shrine Week Weigh In Results
Jan 17
2017 East-West Shrine Week
Jan 14
NFL Mock Draft 1.0
Jan 10
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Vanderbilt looking to extend HC Derek Mason
Alabama QB Cooper Bateman heads to Utah
Oklahoma five-star LB Phillips flips to LSU
Four-star CB Elijah Blades backs off Florida
NCAA hasn't ruled on Davis' medical waiver
WKU's Lamp sprains ankle, out for Senior Bowl
Etta-Tawo dealing with a dislocated finger?
Engram says he received 6th round grades
Kelly (ACL) hopes to throw at Combine or PD
Irish hire former QB Tommy Rees as QB coach
4-star WR Calvin down to Nebraska and Wazzu
Poinsettia Bowl's 12-year run comes to close
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Monday - Week 22
Jan 24
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Slimani returns from AFCON with injury
Mahrez available for FA Cup fourth round
Middlesbrough trio ruled out for FA Cup tie
Karanka on transfer window latest
Race to sign Robert Snodgrass intensifies
Guzan signs pre-contract with Atlanta United
Watford signs forward Mauro Zarate
Swansea ties down Routledge with new deal
Burnley midfielder will miss most of 2017
Arsenal ready to welcome Walcott back
Tottenham trio to miss FA Cup fourth round
Saints beat Liverpool to reach Cup final
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/23/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'8" / 229
Latest News
Recent News
Kiradech Aphibarnrat lit up the back nine to complete a second round 2-under-par 38-32=70 which helped him join the large group of co-leaders at the halfway stage of the CommercialBank Qatar Masters on 8-under 136.
When he signed his card, with just a few golfers to complete their day's work, the Thai was one of nine men tied at the top of a bunch leaderboard, but it took some sterling work late in his round for him to reach that mark. He had opened his day with a bogey-6 at the first and another blue number at the 6th saw him turn four shots off the pace. He made immediate in-roads on that gap with red at the 10th and another at the 12th. A final burst of two birdies in two holes at 16 and 17 (courtesy of a 25'0" conversion) saw him join the logjam at the top. The 27-year-old is a three-time winner on the European Tour and arrives fresh from an excellent T4 last week in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.
Jan 27 - 9:23 AM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat scorched Doha GC with a 6-under-par 34-32=66 to take a share of the early lead of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters after the morning wave had completed their rounds.
The big Thai golfer took lunch knowing he was one shot ahead of a pack of five alongside Graeme McDowell and Nathan Kimsey after a lap of the course which included just the one dropped shot. He opening nine (the back) had been relatively calm, starting with six pars before he ticked 16 and 18, then tucked another shot away at the 1st. The sole bogey same shortly afterwards at the 3rd, but he bounced back with more birdies at 4 and 6, before he accelerated home with back-to-back red at 8 and 9 to join the leaders. This is his second start of 2017 and he was never outside the top four in Abu Dhabi last week; maintain this form and he might repeat the trick here in Qatar. One concern maybe this: both previous visits to Doha witnessed sub-70 openers, but thereafter he managed only one round in the 60s in six. The flipside is that this 67 is a career best score at the track.
Jan 26 - 5:31 AM
Kiradech Aphibarnrat led for much of the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, but ultimately could withstand the charge of eventual winner Tommy Fleetwood; the Thai finished T4 on 15-under-par 273.
The World No. 86 opened his final lap of 3-under 33-36=69 with back-to-back birdies which left him clear of the field and he remained in the top two until late in the day, thanks to another birdie at the 8th and a field that was struggling to go really low. His only error came with bogey-4 at the 12th, but he responded with an approach to 5'0" at 13 and calm conversion. He drained a par putt from the same distance at 14 to maintain his bid, whilst at 15 he needed a wonderful scramble after short-siding himself at the final par-three of the week. Mid-range birdie tries at 16 and 17 threatened the hole but refused to drop, doubly frustrating as playing partner Tommy Fleetwood edged ahead, and Aphibarnrat made a final hole par when trying to force the eagle he needed to put pressure on the eventual winner. A strong performance and another sign that his work with new coach Pete Cowan is heading in the right direction.
Jan 22 - 8:28 AM
Playing in the fourth last group of the day, Kiradech Aphibarnrat finished birdie-birdie to hoist up a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in round two of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, slotting him at T3 at the midpoint and just two strokes behind leader Martin Kaymer.
Conditions were tougher in the afternoon session at Abu Dhabi GC but the big Thai moved to the turn with red circles at 1, 6, 7 and 8 against a bogey at 5. His back nine started with a stumble as he dropped a shot at the par-5 10th and and he couldn't get it back with pars at the next six holes. However, Aphibarnrat kept plugging away and got his reward with birdies at 17 and 18 to maintain his title bid with two rounds to play.
Jan 20 - 9:37 AM
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
Jan 27 - 9:23 AM
Aphibarnrat continues superb start to 2017
Jan 26 - 5:31 AM
Bold Aphibarnrat Abu Dhabi bid comes up shy
Jan 22 - 8:28 AM
Aphibarnrat jumps to T3 in Abu Dhabi after 68
Jan 20 - 9:37 AM
More Kiradech Aphibarnrat Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
K. Stadler
PGA
(628)
2
J. Overton
PGA
(613)
3
S. Kim
PGA
(601)
4
P. Cantlay
PGA
(577)
5
R. McIlroy
PGA
(558)
6
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(533)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(527)
8
B. Davis
PGA
(496)
9
S. Bae
PGA
(480)
10
S. Appleby
PGA
(473)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
8
0
0
1
0
273
94
4
83
14
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
More GOL Columns
»
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
»
Expert Picks: Farmers
Jan 24
»
Swafford wins CareerBuilder
Jan 23
»
Qatar Masters Preview
Jan 23
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
GOL Headlines
»
Aphibarnrat joins the leading pack in Doha
»
Wang joins huge group leading Qatar Masters
»
Van Zyl joins group leading Qatar Masters
»
Aiken makes it six atop 36-hole Qatar board
»
Sullivan surges on second 9; ties Qatar lead
»
Elvira has halfway lead with 5 others in Doha
»
Korhonen ties Doha lead despite double bogey
»
Campillo joins lead with flawless 67 in Qatar
»
Dredge can't find spark again; in 6-way tie
»
Beau Hossler shines in PGA TOUR (pro) debut
»
Si Woo Kim (back) WDs after R1 of Farmers
»
Rose races out to early clubhouse lead @ FIO
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved