T.J. Vogel cruised to a 7-under-par 31-33=64 during the open qualifier into this week's Honda Classic, earning him a spot in the field at PGA National.

The 27-year-old Floridian swallowed one bogey on Monday but camouflaged the square with six birdies and an eagle. Vogel took top honors at the Monday Q with Andrew Novak and Nathan Lashley finishing close behind (6-under 65). The final spot came down to three golfers who finished at 5-under 66. Jhared Hack returned on Tuesday morning to win a 3-for-1 playoff with Ben Polland and Adam Svensson getting eliminated. Svensson would have been an appealing sleeper at PGA National as he lapped the field during the 2015 Web.com Tour Q-School held on the property. Gamers should keep their expectations low for this crop of qualifiers as Vogel, Hack, and Novak, are a combined 0-for-8 in their PGA TOUR careers while Lashley is just 3-for-9 during his rookie campaign. The field of 144 golfers is now complete for this week's Honda Classic.