Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Phillies, Arrieta 'having dialogue
Padres make Eric Hosmer contract official
D'Backs announce deal with Jarrod Dyson
BOS gets J.D. Martinez for five years, $110M
Harper doesn't want to discuss free agency
BoSox remain in negotiations with Martinez
Joaquin Benoit signs deal with Nationals
Donaldson expects to become a free agent
Tulo (heel) in question for Opening Day?
Report: Lincecum receives guaranteed offer
Report: Chris Tillman returning to Orioles
Joe Musgrove not concerned about shoulder
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
T.J. Vogel
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
T.J. Vogel cruised to a 7-under-par 31-33=64 during the open qualifier into this week's Honda Classic, earning him a spot in the field at PGA National.
The 27-year-old Floridian swallowed one bogey on Monday but camouflaged the square with six birdies and an eagle. Vogel took top honors at the Monday Q with
Andrew Novak and Nathan Lashley
finishing close behind (6-under 65). The final spot came down to three golfers who finished at 5-under 66.
Jhared Hack
returned on Tuesday morning to win a 3-for-1 playoff with Ben Polland and Adam Svensson getting eliminated. Svensson would have been an appealing sleeper at PGA National as he lapped the field during the 2015 Web.com Tour Q-School held on the property. Gamers should keep their expectations low for this crop of qualifiers as Vogel, Hack, and Novak, are a combined 0-for-8 in their PGA TOUR careers while Lashley is just 3-for-9 during his rookie campaign. The field of 144 golfers is now complete for this week's Honda Classic.

Feb 20 - 8:28 AM
Feb 20 - 8:28 AM
Source:
PGA.com -- South Florida Section
T.J. Vogel has been added to the published field of this week's John Deere Classic.
Vogel gained entry on a sponsor exemption. After missing the cut as an amateur at the Masters, he turned pro in advance of the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Georgia where he'd settle for first alternate and short of the field at Merion. So, the JDC will go in the books as his debut as a professional on the PGA TOUR.
Mon, Jul 8, 2013 04:45:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
T.J. Vogel leads the way @ Honda four-spotter
Feb 20 - 8:28 AM
Feb 20 - 8:28 AM
Vogel snares first PGA TOUR start as a pro
Mon, Jul 8, 2013 04:45:00 PM
More T.J. Vogel Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
1
0
0
0
0
21
5
1
9
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
1
5
21
9
0
0
Watson wins his third Genesis
Feb 19
Overnight leader Bubba Watson fashioned a 2-under 69 to win his third Genesis Open title by two over Kevin Na and Tony Finau.
