Angel Cabrera Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (47) / 9/12/1969 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 210

Latest News Recent News

World No. 682 Angel Cabrera withdrew after eight holes in Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship. The 47-year-old was 5-over thru eight holes, 9-over total when he called it day. This is his 11th mid-tourney WD in 280 career events, second this season in 15 starts and second straight. Although there's been no reason cited yet for this WD, he exited last week's John Deere with a shoulder injury, 5-over thru nine holes of the second round and 7-over total. Playing this season on Past Champion status, the three-time TOUR winner looks to be headed to a third straight season where he'll miss the FedExCup Playoffs, entering the week 184th in the standings. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Ángel Cabrera played nine holes during the second round of the John Deere Classic before withdrawing due a shoulder injury, he was 7-over at the time of the WD. The Argentine opened his week with a 2-over 73 on Thursday. He returned today and opened on the back nine. He swallowed an early double bogey at the par-3 fifth and then rattled off a three-hole bogey train which kicked off with a three-putt at the par-3 16th. Instead of making the turn, Cabrera called it a week as he sat at 7-over with nine to play. The 47-year-old has now missed three straight cuts. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

In four-ball action in the final round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Angel Cabrera and PGA TOUR rookie Julian Etulain tacked on a bogey-free 7-under-par 33-32=65 for a 72-hole total of 19-under 269, up one spot into a six-way T5, eight in arrears of a 2-team playoff that will take place on Monday morning. For the 47-year-old Cabrera, this may have been a team event, but it will still go down as his first top-10 finish on TOUR since his win at the 2014 Greenbrier Classic 55 starts ago. Teamed with fellow Argentine Etulain, 19 years his junior, they opened with 70-63-71 to begin the final round T6 on 12-under, seven back of 54-hole leaders Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith. The pairing went out in 3-under, with Cabrera circling birdie-4s at Nos. 2 and 7 (from 11'10"), and birdie-2 at nine from 15'10". Etulain got on the board with birdie-4 at 11 (12'11") and completed their scoring with a 9-footer for birdie at the par-4 14th. In between, Cabrera circled 12 and 13, both from inside of 10 feet. For Etulain, this is a career best and first top 10 in 13 career starts, previously T17 at the 2017 Puerto Rico Open.