Player Page

Angel Cabrera

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (47) / 9/12/1969
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 210

Latest News

Recent News

World No. 682 Angel Cabrera withdrew after eight holes in Round 2 of the Barbasol Championship.
The 47-year-old was 5-over thru eight holes, 9-over total when he called it day. This is his 11th mid-tourney WD in 280 career events, second this season in 15 starts and second straight. Although there's been no reason cited yet for this WD, he exited last week's John Deere with a shoulder injury, 5-over thru nine holes of the second round and 7-over total. Playing this season on Past Champion status, the three-time TOUR winner looks to be headed to a third straight season where he'll miss the FedExCup Playoffs, entering the week 184th in the standings. Jul 21 - 11:13 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
More Angel Cabrera Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 1 1 233398295111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
John Deere Classicn/a000311310
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000424800
U.S. Open Championship102000720630
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational4100015411510
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a000325800
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000422820
Zurich Classic of New Orleans50002345400
Valero Texas Openn/a000524700
The Masters78000421911
Shell Houston Open341011250810
CareerBuilder Challengen/a1011132910
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a0007181010
 

 