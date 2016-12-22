Tyrone Van Aswegen

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Tigers Check-In
Mar 10
Get The MLB Draft Guide
Mar 10
ST Daily: Gray Skies Looming
Mar 10
Podcast: It's Draft Time!
Mar 9
Video: Fantasy Sleepers
Mar 9
2017 Breakdowns: Shortstop
Mar 9
ST Daily: Frazier Feeling Good
Mar 9
Bullpen Review: NL West
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bettis to undergo chemo after cancer spreads
Albert Pujols (foot) making spring debut Fri.
C-Mart holds Canada to one run in four frames
Bautista goes 3-for-4 with a home run in WBC
Myers goes 2-for-2 with a home run vs Brewers
Rizzo goes 2-for-3 with a bomb vs. Mariners
Hedges lifted from game with sore hamstring
Bryant to receive record $1.05M salary in '17
Scherzer (finger) to throw another BP round
Starling Marte (ankle) hopes to play Saturday
Carpenter (back) 10 days from hitting in game
Rangers considering re-signing Colby Lewis?
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NFL Transactions Tracker
Mar 10
NFL Free Agency Recap
Mar 10
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Mar 9
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Best Free Agent Destinations
Mar 6
Updated Free Agent Top 100
Mar 5
NFL's Best Coaches 2017
Mar 1
Tag-a-palooza
Feb 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Robert Griffin III 'intrigued' by Jets
Schefter: Browns won't be getting Garoppolo
Welcome home: Panthers bring back Peppers
Report: CLE 'trying to shop' Brock Osweiler
One-time Pro Bowl TE Jordan Cameron retires
Report: Cousins will not negotiate with Allen
Colts dump CB Patrick Robinson, saving $2.5M
Browns officially throw in the towel on RGIII
Amukamara heads to Chicago after year in Jax
Bears deal with Mike Glennon is team friendly
Rams officially cut third-round bust RB Mason
Kirk Cousins signs $23.94M franchise tender
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Stew: Hood, the Bad & the Ugly
Mar 10
Dose: Jusuf Nurkic's Feast
Mar 10
Hardaway Heater
Mar 9
NBA Roundtable: Drop or Hold?
Mar 9
Dose: Down goes Anthony Davis
Mar 9
DFS Value Analysis
Mar 8
NBA DFS Podcast for Mar. 8
Mar 8
Dose: Dirk Alert: 30,000 Club!
Mar 8
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Anthony Davis (wrist) will play Saturday
Gallinari (illness) expected to play Friday
Jokic (illness) 'very questionable' Friday
Ryan Anderson (back) expected to play Friday
Nerlens Noel (knee) will not play Friday
Vucevic (Achilles) will be a GTD on Friday
Dwyane Wade (thigh) will play Friday night
Up Loading: D'Angelo Russell looking good
T.J. Warren grabs career-high 13 boards
Alan Williams posts another double-double
Jahlil Okafor drops 16 & 8 in start for 76ers
Ultimate Nurk Alert: Career night for Nurkic
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
The Playoff Push
Mar 10
Leafs Top Flyers, Isles Win
Mar 10
Fantasy Nuggets Week 22
Mar 9
Malkin has Howe hat trick
Mar 9
NHL By Quarters
Mar 8
Bobrovsky gets 3rd straight SO
Mar 8
Live Fantasy Hockey Chat
Mar 7
Line Changes: Deadline Returns
Mar 7
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Toby Enstrom out indefinitely with concussion
Jimmy Howard will start for Red Wings Friday
Brent Burns tallies three helpers against WSH
Josh Bailey records three assists in OT win
Erik Karlsson beastly in OT win over ARZ
Dougie Hamilton leaves game with LBI
Johnny Gaudreau's big night powers Flames
Tyler Johnson suffers LBI Thursday night
Kucherov picks up another 3 points in win
Sebastian Aho hits 20-goal plateau in win
Tom Sestito gets 4-game ban for boarding
Carey Price out with the flu Thursday night
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Las Vegas
Mar 9
Chasing Las Vegas
Mar 8
Caps After Atlanta
Mar 7
Wrapup: Atlanta Motor Speedway
Mar 5
Update: Atlanta
Mar 4
QuikTrip 500 Stats
Mar 3
DFS: Atlanta
Mar 2
Chasing Atlanta
Mar 1
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Two top-15s Erik Jones on 1.5-milers
Kyle Busch is uneven at Vegas
Christian Eckes in for 9 ARCA starts in '17
Austin Dillon broke through at Vegas last yr
Clint Bowyer: 0 for last 29
Landon Cassill is pleasant surprise on type
Brennan Poole: Boyd Gaming 300 advance
Kyle Larson: Las Vegas Double Duty
Chase Elliott all or nothing on track type
Jamie McMurray shows consistency at Vegas
Daniel Suarez should improve at Vegas
Reed Sorenson has two top-30s with team
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 10
Podcast: Combine Conclusions
Mar 9
2017 NFL Combine Takeaways
Mar 6
Norris Attempts The Combine
Mar 5
Podcast: EDGE Athleticism
Mar 4
Wide Receiver Rankings
Mar 4
Weekly News Rundown
Mar 3
2017 NFL Combine Preview
Feb 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Former four-star UM TE Asiasi heads to UCLA
Curtis Samuel draws Harvin & Cobb comparisons
Scout: Jabrill Peppers is a top five player
Report: Pac-12 extends commish Larry Scott
Jonathan Allen does not re-test on pro day
Scout calls Joe Mixon's a 'Round-1 workout'
Nick Saban sticks up for Reuben Foster
Trevor Knight now getting WR and S looks
Scout questions why Njoku is a top 2 rd pick
Awuzie meets with coaches from CIN, PHI & DET
Reuben Foster 'may slide' due to background
Brugler: CAR showed most interest in Perine
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW28
Mar 10
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW28
Mar 10
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 28
Mar 8
Sean's Super Subs - Week 28
Mar 8
AM's Perfect XI - Week 28
Mar 8
The Bargain Hunter-Week 28
Mar 7
Overreaction Monday - Week 27
Mar 6
Team News - Week 27
Mar 4
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Saints full-back still has no contract offer
Martin Caceres approaching full-fitness
Cargill may replace Mings in Cherries XI
Gabbiadini rewarded for goals with POTM award
Tottenham's Davies signs new contract
Klopp: Firmino doubtful for Burnley match
Flu bug takes bite out of Arsenal starters
Groin injury sidelines Stanislas
Wenger surprised by Ox transfer rumors
Calvert-Lewin cleared for Everton return
Pep rotates the squad and pays the price
WHU will run late checks on Reid and Fonte
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tyrone Van Aswegen
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
35
) / 1/6/1982
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Tyrone Van Aswegen torched Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in round two of the Valspar Championship, painting a 6-under-par 35-30=65 to grab lead the way from the late/early wave, and match his career best on the PGA TOUR.
TVA opened on the back nine and was dialed in before the turn. He circled five birdies with only one putt converted from outside seven feet which is a testament to his ball-striking. After the turn, his flat stick joined the part, splashing home putts from 32'2", and 16'6" at the par-4 second and par-4 seventh holes, respectively. Van Aswegen swallowed bogeys at the par-5 fifth and par-3 eighth, but this still matches his previous best on TOUR. He's fired rounds of 65 three times previously, with the most recent coming in R3 of the 2016 Travelers Championship. TVA currently sits at T2 on the live leaderboard. The last time he entered the weekend inside the top 10 was the before-mentioned 2016 Travelers in which he co-lead at the midpoint (finished T5).
Mar 10 - 1:30 PM
Tyrone Van Aswegen soared up the leaderboard in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a 4-under-par 35-33=68, climbing 68 spots on the live leaderboard at 4-under 140.
TVA had a roller-coaster ride around Torrey Pines North today. He split just four (of 14) fairways but recovered nicely to splatter 13 greens in regulation. The scorecard was really colorful today, trading seven birdies with three bogeys on the day. His flat stick was his main weapon for much of the round but it let him down at the closing par-5 18th where the three-jacked for bogey to end his day. He took 27 swipes with the putter by end of day. The South African will enter the weekend inside the top 15, the first time he's done that since the Travelers in August. He co-led after R2 that week and went on to finish T5 by week's end.
Jan 27 - 5:42 PM
Tyrone Van Aswegen will ring in the new year ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings and 54th on the money list.
The South African finished a career-best 98th in the FedExCup standings last year, collecting 23 paychecks in 31 total starts. TVA turned five of those into top 25s, including a T3 at the Frys.com Open which went in the books as his first career top 10 on the PGA TOUR. He added a second top 10 last year and the third came during the fall at this year's CIMB Classic (T7). Van Aswegen has now made 81 career starts on TOUR, but he's finished within five strokes of the winner just twice. Until he improves upon that ratio, gamers can continue to think of him as a steady cut maker who lacks top-tier upside.
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Tyrone Van Aswegen concluded the CIMB Classic with a 4-under-par 35-33=68 to finish tied for seventh on the leaderboard at 15-under 273.
With lift, clean, and place in effect, South African traded six birdies with two bogeys to climb two spots up the leaderboard in the final round. TVA was seeing TPC Kuala Lumpur for the first time this week but made it look easy by racking up 24 birdies. Diving deeper, it wasn't that easy by any means. He finished T58 in driving accuracy on the week and T46 in GIR percentage. With no ShotLink data provided, it's hard to know exactly how good his putting was, but he did rank second in Putts per GIR, so we know it was clearing clicking on the greens. Making his 78th career start on the PGA TOUR this week, Van Aswegen now boasts three top 10s on his resume.
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:42:00 AM
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
Mar 10 - 1:30 PM
Van Aswegen signs colorful card in R2 of FIO
Jan 27 - 5:42 PM
Van Aswegen starts 2016-17 on a high note
Thu, Dec 22, 2016 02:01:00 PM
Van Aswegen grabs top 10 at CIMB Classic
Sun, Oct 23, 2016 03:42:00 AM
More Tyrone Van Aswegen Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(893)
2
H. Stenson
PGA
(714)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(559)
4
J. Thomas
PGA
(526)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(475)
6
T. Woods
PGA
(463)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(459)
8
P. Mickelson
PGA
(445)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(434)
10
W. Wilcox
PGA
(432)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
12
0
0
1
0
423
143
2
104
9
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
27
0
0
1
13
49
7
0
2
Genesis Open
71
0
0
0
12
41
18
1
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
100
0
0
0
9
34
10
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
71
0
0
0
15
41
15
1
0
Farmers Insurance Open
20
0
0
0
19
40
13
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
1
8
36
6
2
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
6
24
5
1
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
5
28
3
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
50
0
0
0
18
44
8
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
21
7
0
0
CIMB Classic
7
0
0
0
24
40
7
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
5
0
0
Headlines
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Gary Woodland is a past champion on the Copperhead Course and is in the midst of a strong 2016-17. He's a Valspar Championship favorite.
More GOL Columns
»
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
»
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
»
Expert Picks: WGC-Mexico
Feb 28
»
WGC-Mexico: Preview and Ranks
Feb 27
»
Fowler 4-shot winner at Honda
Feb 27
»
Tshwane Open Preview
Feb 27
GOL Headlines
»
Van Aswegen matches career-low 65 at Valspar
»
Manassero maintains bid at weather-hit Indian
»
SSP Chawrasia mounting strong title defense
»
Darkness strands afternoon wave at Valspar
»
Si Woo Kim WDs after R1 of the Valspar
»
Stenson rebounds from WD w/ bogey-free 64
»
Herman flirts with course record in Round 1
»
Henley heats up early in R1 of the Valspar
»
Lahiri struggles on new course; shoots R1 76
»
Horsey holds lead as darkness halts India R1
»
Fog delays opening round of the Valspar
»
Manasseo claims early R1 Indian Open lead
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Win a trip for 3 to golf with Jerome Bettis!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved