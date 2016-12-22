Tyrone Van Aswegen Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (35) / 1/6/1982 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 170

Tyrone Van Aswegen torched Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in round two of the Valspar Championship, painting a 6-under-par 35-30=65 to grab lead the way from the late/early wave, and match his career best on the PGA TOUR. TVA opened on the back nine and was dialed in before the turn. He circled five birdies with only one putt converted from outside seven feet which is a testament to his ball-striking. After the turn, his flat stick joined the part, splashing home putts from 32'2", and 16'6" at the par-4 second and par-4 seventh holes, respectively. Van Aswegen swallowed bogeys at the par-5 fifth and par-3 eighth, but this still matches his previous best on TOUR. He's fired rounds of 65 three times previously, with the most recent coming in R3 of the 2016 Travelers Championship. TVA currently sits at T2 on the live leaderboard. The last time he entered the weekend inside the top 10 was the before-mentioned 2016 Travelers in which he co-lead at the midpoint (finished T5).

Tyrone Van Aswegen soared up the leaderboard in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, posting a 4-under-par 35-33=68, climbing 68 spots on the live leaderboard at 4-under 140. TVA had a roller-coaster ride around Torrey Pines North today. He split just four (of 14) fairways but recovered nicely to splatter 13 greens in regulation. The scorecard was really colorful today, trading seven birdies with three bogeys on the day. His flat stick was his main weapon for much of the round but it let him down at the closing par-5 18th where the three-jacked for bogey to end his day. He took 27 swipes with the putter by end of day. The South African will enter the weekend inside the top 15, the first time he's done that since the Travelers in August. He co-led after R2 that week and went on to finish T5 by week's end.

Tyrone Van Aswegen will ring in the new year ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings and 54th on the money list. The South African finished a career-best 98th in the FedExCup standings last year, collecting 23 paychecks in 31 total starts. TVA turned five of those into top 25s, including a T3 at the Frys.com Open which went in the books as his first career top 10 on the PGA TOUR. He added a second top 10 last year and the third came during the fall at this year's CIMB Classic (T7). Van Aswegen has now made 81 career starts on TOUR, but he's finished within five strokes of the winner just twice. Until he improves upon that ratio, gamers can continue to think of him as a steady cut maker who lacks top-tier upside.