Player Page

Tyrone Van Aswegen

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (35) / 1/6/1982
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Tyrone Van Aswegen torched Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course in round two of the Valspar Championship, painting a 6-under-par 35-30=65 to grab lead the way from the late/early wave, and match his career best on the PGA TOUR.
TVA opened on the back nine and was dialed in before the turn. He circled five birdies with only one putt converted from outside seven feet which is a testament to his ball-striking. After the turn, his flat stick joined the part, splashing home putts from 32'2", and 16'6" at the par-4 second and par-4 seventh holes, respectively. Van Aswegen swallowed bogeys at the par-5 fifth and par-3 eighth, but this still matches his previous best on TOUR. He's fired rounds of 65 three times previously, with the most recent coming in R3 of the 2016 Travelers Championship. TVA currently sits at T2 on the live leaderboard. The last time he entered the weekend inside the top 10 was the before-mentioned 2016 Travelers in which he co-lead at the midpoint (finished T5). Mar 10 - 1:30 PM
More Tyrone Van Aswegen Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017120 0 1 0423143210493
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classic270011349702
Genesis Open7100012411810
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1000009341010
Waste Management Phoenix Open7100015411510
Farmers Insurance Open2000019401300
CareerBuilder Challengen/a001836621
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000624510
The RSM Classicn/a000528300
OHL Classic at Mayakoba500001844820
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000821700
CIMB Classic70002440710
Safeway Openn/a000625500
 

 