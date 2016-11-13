Cody Gribble

Welcome,
Jake Peavy not signing due to family issue
No new damage in Josh Hamilton's left knee
Rangers discussing long-term deal with Odor
O's closer Britton says oblique is improving
No current movement on Gonzalez extension
Todd Frazier dealing with oblique strain
Bell ahead of schedule from knee surgery
Will Smith dealing with elbow inflammation
Josh Hamilton to have left knee examined
'Nothing seems imminent' on Nats/Robertson
Wright not expected to play 3B until mid-Mar.
Kang admits to DUI, verdict coming March 3
Arizona, Dallas playing in Hall-of-Fame Game
Report: Broncos won't pick up Okung's option
Tannehill 'healed,' will be ready for OTAs
New OC Dennison wants to keep Tyrod Taylor?
A.J. Bouye expected to be 'king' of CB class
More talk of Dalvin Cook's 'off-field issues'
Report: Eagles will retain LT Jason Peters
Lions could make 'big splash' at tight end
RapSheet: 'No guarantee' Cutler plays in 2017
Derek Carr (broken leg) 'almost 100 percent'
Report: Ravens TE Pitta candidate for release
Titans still see DeMarco Murray as 'the guy'
Avery Bradley goes through partial practice
Joel Embiid (knee) to miss next four games
Jusuf Nurkic could start on Thursday?
Andrew Bogut traded to Philadelphia
Woj: Noel to Dallas for Anderson & pick
Celtics improve their offer for Paul George
C.J. Watson (Achilles) will not play Thursday
Report: Thunder interested in Doug McDermott
Report: Reggie Jackson likely 'staying put'
Suns shopping Knight and Tyson with no luck?
Woj: Rubio a 'significant target' for Knicks
Doug McDermott 'in play' at the deadline
Kris Letang day-to-day with upper-body injury
Carolina has placed Bryan Bickell on waivers
Penguins acquire Ron Hainsey from Hurricanes
Trevor Daley out six weeks with knee injury
Rickard Rakell snaps 5-game scoreless streak
Caps lose Matt Niskanen to lower-body injury
Braden Holtby picks up 30th win of season
Evgeni Kuznetsov scores twice in win over PHI
John Gibson day-to-day with LBI
Kris Russell scores GWG against Panthers
Ryan Callahan (hip) is out indefinitely
James Reimer will start Wednesday night
Gragson: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Bell: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Snider: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Cole Custer: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Cindric: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Gaughan: Cup/XFINITY Double Duty at Daytona
Brandon Jones: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Daniel Hemric: PowerShares QQQ 300 advance
Austin Dillon: Daytona Double Duty
Moffitt: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Peters: NextEra Energy Resources 250 notes
Jones tunes up for 500 with USAF Thunderbirds
Percy WDs during R1 of The Honda Classic
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Ben Crane cruises in R1 of The Honda Classic
Ace propels Stallings to a fast Honda start
Wilkinson (back) WDs during R1 of the Honda
Coetzee surges before play halted in Joburg
Peterson off to a flyer; leads Joburg with 62
Marino WDs prior to R1 tee time @ Honda
J. Thomas heads home for Honda Classic
Former champion Coetzee ready for Joburg bid
Scott back in Florida to defend Honda Classic
Garber grabs another ticket through Honda Q
Mahomes, Webb to participate fully at Combine
Trubisky to throw, run 40 at NFL Combine
Mandel: HC Hugh Freeze won't survive scandal
QB Buechele re-aggravated thumb injury
Charges lead Ole Miss to impose 1-yr bowl ban
UW hires Lubick to his 4th job in 3 months
WR Edwards (hernia) to be limited in spring
Mahomes received 2nd round advisory grade
More buzz of Lamp possibly moving to C
Godwin is 2017's best contested catch WR
Clemson associate AD Henderson found dead
Report: Tuberville considering political run
Rose still 'number of weeks away' from return
Gudmundsson should recover from Cup knock
Saturday likely to come too soon for Carroll
Unlucky Carrick set to miss Cup final
Cazorla kisses goodbye to his season.
Liverpool locks down Lallana to new contract
Shaw faces fight to regain spot
Aguero shoots down City exit rumors
Carrick and Mkhitaryan likely to miss out
Rooney unlikely to go to China this month
Martial rubbishes rumours that he is wantaway
King backs himself to step up for Bournemouth
Cody Gribble
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Making his debut at The Honda Classic, Cody Gribble pieced together a 6-under-par 31-33=64, grabbing the early clubhouse lead on day one.
The lefty arrived on the heels of four straight missed cuts, but you'd never know it by watching today's round. He split 10 (of 14) fairways en route to hitting all
18 greens in regulation
. He is the first player in Honda history to land all 18 greens. Gribble walked off the course gaining 4.202 strokes approaching-the-green. His putter was not quiet, either, as he roped in six putts from 9'9" or longer, including a pair from just under 28 feet. If the clubhouse lead holds on by day's end, it will be his second lead after any round on TOUR, with the previous being after R4 of his victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall.
Feb 23 - 12:31 PM
Source:
Justin Ray (Golf Channel) -- Twitter
Making his tournament debut, Cody Gribble styled a 4-under-par 33-36=69 during the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions.
The lefty needed to shake off some rust after the holiday break, swallowing bogeys in two of the opening three holes. He bounced back in a big way from there, circling birdies in five of the next six holes. That included a 14'4" birdie roll at the par-4 fourth and a chip-in birdie from 46'2" at the par-3 eighth. Gribble would add another hole out later in the round, splashing one in from 27-feet for birdie at the par-4 13th. The PGA TOUR rookie is showcasing tremendous short game early in his TOUR career and today was no different.
Jan 5 - 7:37 PM
Cody Gribble gears up for his debut at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions.
The PGA TOUR rookie is off to a flying start, winning in his second start of the season, just his eighth career start. The win came at the Sanderson Farms Championship where he found himself in T101 after the first round before rallying over the final three rounds, eventually clearing the field by four strokes. The lefty really took advantage of his circumstances as he didn't have any PGA TOUR status after the 2016 Web.com Tour season and missed the cut in the first two WCT Finals events. A T5 in the third event hoisted him to 24th position in the Finals rankings and his card was locked up when the final event was cancelled due to weather. Now his TOUR status is secured through the 2018-19 season. It's too early in his career to really know his long-term outlook but gamers looking for a sleeper this week may want to look his way and hope his hot putting continues.
Jan 3 - 1:09 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Beginning off No. 10 tee, PGA TOUR rookie Cody Gribble authored a bogey-free 35-32=67 in the final round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to conclude his tournament debut on 12-under 272, up 18 places on the live leaderboard to T14.
There were 17 rookies in the field this week and Gribble is currently low rookie in the clubhouse along with Ryan Blaum. The Texan, a winner two weeks ago at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms in his eighth career start, posted rounds of 68-66-71-67. For the week, he totaled 17 birdies against three bogeys and a double.
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 02:29:00 PM
Gribble lands 18 GIR to set early Honda pace
Feb 23 - 12:31 PM
Gribble gets off to a quick start at SBS TOC
Jan 5 - 7:37 PM
Gribble debuts at Plantation Course @ Kapalua
Jan 3 - 1:09 PM
Gribble wraps OHL debut w/ bogey-free 67
Sun, Nov 13, 2016 02:29:00 PM
More Cody Gribble Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
9
0
0
1
0
301
114
3
53
12
3
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
4
26
4
1
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
119
0
0
0
13
29
8
2
2
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
20
7
1
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
1
4
26
5
0
0
Tournament of Champions
14
0
0
1
22
39
8
2
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
9
22
4
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
15
0
0
0
17
51
3
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
65
0
0
0
18
42
9
3
0
Safeway Open
8
0
0
1
19
46
5
1
0
The Honda Classic: Power Ranks
Feb 21
Daniel Berger finished runner-up at The Honda Classic in 2015. He returns to his home state and the comfort of Bermuda greens at PGA National.
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
