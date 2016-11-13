Player Page

Cody Gribble

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 165

Making his debut at The Honda Classic, Cody Gribble pieced together a 6-under-par 31-33=64, grabbing the early clubhouse lead on day one.
The lefty arrived on the heels of four straight missed cuts, but you'd never know it by watching today's round. He split 10 (of 14) fairways en route to hitting all 18 greens in regulation. He is the first player in Honda history to land all 18 greens. Gribble walked off the course gaining 4.202 strokes approaching-the-green. His putter was not quiet, either, as he roped in six putts from 9'9" or longer, including a pair from just under 28 feet. If the clubhouse lead holds on by day's end, it will be his second lead after any round on TOUR, with the previous being after R4 of his victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall. Feb 23 - 12:31 PM
Source: Justin Ray (Golf Channel) -- Twitter
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201790 0 1 0301114353123
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Genesis Openn/a000426411
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1190001329822
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000820710
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001426500
Tournament of Champions140012239820
The RSM Classicn/a000922410
OHL Classic at Mayakoba150001751310
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open650001842930
Safeway Open80011946510
 

 