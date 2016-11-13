Cody Gribble Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 9/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 165

Making his debut at The Honda Classic, Cody Gribble pieced together a 6-under-par 31-33=64, grabbing the early clubhouse lead on day one. The lefty arrived on the heels of four straight missed cuts, but you'd never know it by watching today's round. He split 10 (of 14) fairways en route to hitting all 18 greens in regulation. He is the first player in Honda history to land all 18 greens. Gribble walked off the course gaining 4.202 strokes approaching-the-green. His putter was not quiet, either, as he roped in six putts from 9'9" or longer, including a pair from just under 28 feet. If the clubhouse lead holds on by day's end, it will be his second lead after any round on TOUR, with the previous being after R4 of his victory at the Sanderson Farms Championship last fall. Source: Justin Ray (Golf Channel) -- Twitter

Making his tournament debut, Cody Gribble styled a 4-under-par 33-36=69 during the opening round of the SBS Tournament of Champions. The lefty needed to shake off some rust after the holiday break, swallowing bogeys in two of the opening three holes. He bounced back in a big way from there, circling birdies in five of the next six holes. That included a 14'4" birdie roll at the par-4 fourth and a chip-in birdie from 46'2" at the par-3 eighth. Gribble would add another hole out later in the round, splashing one in from 27-feet for birdie at the par-4 13th. The PGA TOUR rookie is showcasing tremendous short game early in his TOUR career and today was no different.

Cody Gribble gears up for his debut at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. The PGA TOUR rookie is off to a flying start, winning in his second start of the season, just his eighth career start. The win came at the Sanderson Farms Championship where he found himself in T101 after the first round before rallying over the final three rounds, eventually clearing the field by four strokes. The lefty really took advantage of his circumstances as he didn't have any PGA TOUR status after the 2016 Web.com Tour season and missed the cut in the first two WCT Finals events. A T5 in the third event hoisted him to 24th position in the Finals rankings and his card was locked up when the final event was cancelled due to weather. Now his TOUR status is secured through the 2018-19 season. It's too early in his career to really know his long-term outlook but gamers looking for a sleeper this week may want to look his way and hope his hot putting continues. Source: PGATOUR.com