Making his tournament debut, open-qualifier and World No. 1947 Chase Seiffert fashioned a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in the second round of the Travelers Championship to reach 6-under 134, currently T4 and two shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth.

This is the Florida State alum's third career TOUR start, second this season and second as an open-qualifier. He cashed his first check with T74/MDF at The RSM Classic back in mid-November (71-65-74) and prior to that, missed the cut in his pro debut at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic on a sponsor exemption. In the unlikely event the 25-year-old wins this week, he would be the third straight former Seminole to win on TOUR, joining Daniel Berger (FESJC) and Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open). He opened with a five-birdie three-bogey 68 and hit nine (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation in Round 2, cancelling three birdies with three bogeys. However, the Florida native carded two eagles, the first a hole-out 2 at the third from 138 yards away, adding eagle-3 at 13 from six inches after nearly holing his second to the par 5 from 250 yards away. He posted 4.248 SG: Tee-to-Green, including 3.208 approaching-the-green, though just 0.313 SG: Putting.