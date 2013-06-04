Chase Seiffert

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week That Was: Freddie's Flip?
Jun 23
The Week Ahead: He's on Fiers
Jun 23
Podcast: Schwarber Shuffle
Jun 23
Dose: Down Goes Schwarber
Jun 23
Waiver Wired: Drury Duty
Jun 22
Notes: Freddie at Third?
Jun 22
Daily Dose: Blue By You
Jun 22
Miller Time?
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rosenthal: Odds of McCutchen trade are 'good'
Cueto likely to opt out of deal after season
Angels hope Norris (knee) back when eligible
'Heightened concern' about Urias (shoulder)
Markakis' homer, four-hit night propel Braves
Posey cranks three XBH in loss to Braves
Cano cracks two-run shot, grand slam vs. DET
Andrew Moore fires off seven innings in debut
Maybin leads way with homer, steal vs. Yanks
Brandon Phillips forced out with groin injury
Kemp leaves early with tight left hamstring
Jackson's three RBI propel Indians past O's
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 23
Lions Fantasy Preview
Jun 23
Podcast: Remember The Titans
Jun 23
Broncos Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Winning, Losing and Plays
Jun 22
Cowboys Fantasy Preview
Jun 22
Superior Strength of Schedule
Jun 21
An Embarrassment of Riches
Jun 21
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Jay Gruden gushes about third-year WR Crowder
Matt Forte to be Jets' 'offensive workhorse'?
Report: Dorsey was 'butting heads' with owner
Jets to be run by brother in Woody's absence
Woody Johnson nominated for ambassadorship
Chiefs hope to have new GM by training camp
Stunner: Chiefs GM Dorsey out in Kansas City
Chiefs announce extension for HC Andy Reid
Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls to split carries?
Tajae Sharpe could lose spot on Titans roster
Done Deal: Carr lands 5-year, $125M extension
Team reporter 'cannot imagine' a Bell holdout
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA Draft Winners and Losers
Jun 23
2017 NBA Draft Tracker
Jun 22
NBA Mock Draft: Final Version
Jun 22
D'Angelo & Dwight: Trade Talk
Jun 21
Podcast: Lakers-Nets Trade
Jun 21
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Embiid will likely have minute restrictions?
Wolves planning to keep Ricky Rubio?
DAL not expected to go after free agent PG
Pacers, Celts talks 'stalled' on Paul George
Utah trades Trey Lyles & 24th pick for No. 13
Hornets select Malik Monk at No. 11
Blazers get PF Zach Collins at No. 10
Mavericks steal Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9
Knicks select PG Frank Ntilikina at No. 8
Kings select De'Aaron Fox with No. 5 pick
Suns snag F Josh Jackson at No. 4
Woj: Celts in 'serious' talks for Paul George
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Expansion Draft Recap
Jun 22
Mock Draft 2.0
Jun 22
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Kris Russell agrees to 4-year, $16M extension
Kings buyout Matt Greene's contract
Antti Raanta is going to the Arizona Coyotes
Coyotes get Derek Stepan from the Rangers
Brandon Saad is coming back to Chicago
Columbus acquires Artemi Panarin from Chicago
Coyotes acquire Niklas Hjalmarsson from Hawks
Report: Oilers close to inking Kris Russell
Hurricanes get Trevor van Riemsdyk from Vegas
Oilers, Isles swap Jordan Eberle for Strome
Connor McDavid claims the Hart Trophy
Marc-Andre Fleury is a Vegas Golden Knight
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Sonoma
Jun 22
Chasing Sonoma
Jun 21
Caps After Michigan (Spring)
Jun 20
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Rhodes: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Jones fastest in final Newton truck practice
Ritchie returns to RSS as Iowa sponsor
David Starr: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
McLeod: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Martins: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Rhodes: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Smithley: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Chastain: American Ethanol E15 250 advance
Briscoe has top 10 laps in NCWTS Practice 1
Christopher Bell leads Ohio truck Practice 1
Kevin O'Connell doubles-up at Sonoma Raceway
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
Overnight leader Spieth posts -8; 69 in R2
Stalter joins Lagergren in BMW halfway lead
Appleby (back) WD prior to R2 at Travelers
DC Stenson chasing fellow Swede at BMW; T2nd
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Cal starting RG Wallace leaves the team
KU planning $300 million stadium renovation
Vandy nets pledge from four-star CB Douglas
Wyoming QB Allen drawing comps to Big Ben
OU's Sunderland charged with felony burglary
Ex-Louisville WR Savage to transfer as a grad
Keyshawn Johnson Jr. won't play in 2017
Nebraska nets pledge from four-star ATH Moore
OU signs HC Lincoln Riley to five-year deal
Nebraska S coach Elliott stepping aside
Miami lands another w/ four-star CB Blades
Four-star C Justin Dedich pledges to USC
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Reds beef up attack with signing of Salah
Spurs in no hurry to match Barkley valuation
JRod closing in on move away from Saints
Mourinho will block Darmian move to Juve
Januzaj on cusp of moving to Real Sociedad
Walker deal could run on and on
Bolasie believes injury will make him better
West Ham ditch midfielder Nordtveit
Aguero vows to see out City contract
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Chase Seiffert
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, open-qualifier and World No. 1947 Chase Seiffert fashioned a 4-under-par 32-34=66 in the second round of the Travelers Championship to reach 6-under 134, currently T4 and two shy of 36-hole clubhouse leader Jordan Spieth.
This is the Florida State alum's third career TOUR start, second this season and second as an open-qualifier. He cashed his first check with T74/MDF at The RSM Classic back in mid-November (71-65-74) and prior to that, missed the cut in his pro debut at the 2013 FedEx St. Jude Classic on a sponsor exemption. In the
unlikely
event the 25-year-old wins this week, he would be the
third straight
former Seminole to win on TOUR, joining Daniel Berger (FESJC) and Brooks Koepka (U.S. Open). He opened with a five-birdie three-bogey 68 and hit nine (of 14) fairways and 11 greens in regulation in Round 2, cancelling three birdies with three bogeys. However, the Florida native carded
two eagles
, the first a hole-out 2 at the third from 138 yards away, adding eagle-3 at 13 from
six inches
after nearly holing his second to the par 5 from 250 yards away. He posted
4.248
SG: Tee-to-Green, including 3.208 approaching-the-green, though just 0.313 SG: Putting.
Jun 23 - 2:24 PM
Chase Seiffert has been added to the published field of this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic.
Seiffert received one of the final two sponsor exemptions into the tournament. He turned pro following his senior season at Florida State University and participation in last week's NCAA men's golf championship. The St. Jude will also serve as his first appearance in a PGA TOUR event.
Tue, Jun 4, 2013 10:48:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
Jun 23 - 2:24 PM
Seiffert turns pro; set for PGA TOUR debut
Tue, Jun 4, 2013 10:48:00 AM
More Chase Seiffert Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
B. Koepka
PGA
(2009)
2
T. Fleetwood
PGA
(1025)
3
B. Harman
PGA
(866)
4
C. Champ
PGA
(791)
5
K. Stadler
PGA
(686)
6
J. Thomas
PGA
(569)
7
T. Clark
PGA
(565)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(517)
9
R. Moore
PGA
(510)
10
B. Curtis
PGA
(466)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
33
11
1
7
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
74
0
0
1
11
33
7
2
0
Headlines
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
»
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
»
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
»
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
»
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
»
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
»
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
»
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
GOL Headlines
»
OQer Chase Seiffert currently T4; 66 in R2
»
Overnight leader Spieth posts -8; 69 in R2
»
Stalter joins Lagergren in BMW halfway lead
»
Appleby (back) WD prior to R2 at Travelers
»
DC Stenson chasing fellow Swede at BMW; T2nd
»
Lagergren jumps into lead at BMW with R2 66
»
Connecticut native Stegmaier opens with 64
»
Wagner one back at Travelers w/ season-low 64
»
Spieth season-tying-low 63; leads Travelers
»
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
»
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
»
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
GOL Links
»
FanDuel Golf is better than ever!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved