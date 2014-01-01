Harold Varner III Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 8/15/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'8" / 170

Latest News Recent News

Harold Varner III became the first American to win the Australian PGA Championship since Hale Irwin in 1978 after shooting a closing 7-under-par 32-33=65 at RACV Royal Pines Resort to post 19-under 269 and secure victory by two shots. Varner III almost ended that drought last year when losing this event in a play-off but it was a different story this time as he came from two behind at start of play to deny Andrew Dodt a wire-to-wire victory. Dodt's bogey-free 69 gave him second spot, with pre-tourney favorite Adam Scott a further two shots back in third. After a birdie at 4, Varner tied the lead with a 15-foot circle at 7 and a kick-in birdie at 8 saw him hit the front. He kept the red coming with further gains at 10, 12 and 13 but bogeys at 11 and 14 allowed Dodt to battle back into a tie. Varner wouldn't be denied though and two more birdies at 15 and 17 saw him through to his first pro victory. "That was pretty awesome, I had a lot of fun out there today," said the World No. 184. "I’m now a much better, more mature player than I was 12 months ago and this win is big for me. Winning is hard, I don’t care where you tee it up, so to get it done feels great." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Harold Varner III thrashed a superb finish to card 5-under-par 35-32=67 and tie Ashley Hall in second, two shots behind the leader Andrew Dodt on 12-under 204 in the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort. The American raider made the play-off 12 months ago, largely thanks to a superb third round 66 and whilst he didn't quite repeat that this year, he finds himself in a similar position thanks to a stunning conclusion. He'd opened with eight straight pars before making birdie at No. 9 for the third day in a row, and added another red number at the 12th. But he was still someway adrift of Dodt as he headed to the par-five 15th which he had double bogeyed Friday. Unaffected Varner III made eagle-3 and repeated the trick at the 448-yard par-four 17th, when his 8-iron approach shot hopped three times before disappearing down the hole. Unfortunately he made bogey at the last, but is positive ahead of Sunday. "I'd take a play-off because it means I have a chance," he said. "But I have to play 18 holes to get there. I'm looking forward to the opportunity. It was tough out there, when the wind blows hard here you just need to try to hang in there." Source: EuropeanTour.com

Harold Varner III withstood a horror spell early in his round to card level-par 38-34=72 and hit the halfway mark of the Australian PGA Championship on 7-under 137, five back of the leader Andrew Dodt. The 26-year-old from Ohio made the play-off in this event 12 months ago and he's certainly backing that up this year. He also arrives fresh from T11 in the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament in Japan, highlighting that he's an untroubled traveler. After completing a first round 65 first thing in the morning (his opening lap had been delayed by thunderstorms), Varner III hit the back nine and continued where he had left off, with more red at No. 12. But when a double bogey-7 at 15 was followed by a double bogey-5 at 16 much of the good work was undone. He birdied 18 for the second time in the week, but gave the shot back at the 2nd. Redemption came with ticked numbers at 5, 6 and 9, giving him the chance to contend again. "I’ve played it well," he said. "I just want to keep doing that. There’s a lot of golf left." Source: EuropeanTour.com