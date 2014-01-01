Player Page

Harold Varner III

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/15/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8" / 170

Latest News

Recent News

Harold Varner III became the first American to win the Australian PGA Championship since Hale Irwin in 1978 after shooting a closing 7-under-par 32-33=65 at RACV Royal Pines Resort to post 19-under 269 and secure victory by two shots.
Varner III almost ended that drought last year when losing this event in a play-off but it was a different story this time as he came from two behind at start of play to deny Andrew Dodt a wire-to-wire victory. Dodt's bogey-free 69 gave him second spot, with pre-tourney favorite Adam Scott a further two shots back in third. After a birdie at 4, Varner tied the lead with a 15-foot circle at 7 and a kick-in birdie at 8 saw him hit the front. He kept the red coming with further gains at 10, 12 and 13 but bogeys at 11 and 14 allowed Dodt to battle back into a tie. Varner wouldn't be denied though and two more birdies at 15 and 17 saw him through to his first pro victory. "That was pretty awesome, I had a lot of fun out there today," said the World No. 184. "I’m now a much better, more mature player than I was 12 months ago and this win is big for me. Winning is hard, I don’t care where you tee it up, so to get it done feels great." Dec 4 - 2:43 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
More Harold Varner III Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201740 0 0 01575913050
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000623520
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open5700118401120
CIMB Classic390001550610
Safeway Open150002044800
 

 