Michael Kim
|Team:
|PGA Golfer
|Age / DOB:
|(24) / 7/14/1993
|Ht / Wt:
|5'11 / 150
In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, overnight leaders Michael Kim (World No. 390) and Andrew Putnam (No. 266) tacked on a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 in the third round, dipping one place to T2 on 19-under 197, one shy of 54-hole leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.
Playing with Kisner and Brown in the final group, the tandem began the day with a one-shot lead. Putnam did just about all of the heavy-lifting, accounting for five of their six birdies on his ball. He circled holes 2, 3, 11, 13 and 18, four conventional, adding a hole-out birdie-2 at 3 from 29'6" away. Kim, who Putnam carried to the house on the inward half, contributed his one birdie at the par-4 eighth from 8'5". The duo, both chasing their first TOUR titles, will play alternate shot out of the penultimate group on Sunday. Apr 28 - 7:09 PM
Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam paired up to piece together a bogey-free, 10-under-par 32-30=62 while playing the Four-Ball format during round one of the Zurich Classic, good for a share of second place on the live leaderboard.
This team with West Coast ties tore through TPC Louisiana today. They opened their day on the back nine and the highlight of the round came around the turn when they rattled off seven straight birdies, beginning at the par-4 15th. Three of those circles came from 16 feet or longer, all of them rolled in by Andrew Putnam. The duo slowed their pace coming into the clubhouse but did pick off one more birdie at the remaining par 5. Both golfers entered the week ranked outside the top 100 in the FedExCup race so a top-heavy finish would go a long way toward securing some status for next season. Apr 26 - 6:36 PM
World No. 347 Michael Kim fashioned a 2-under-par 33-37=70 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 9-under 207, up three spots to T3, two back of 54-hole leader Alex Noren. UPDATE: Kim shot 6-over 78 in R4 out of the penultimate threesome, dropping 20 places to T23.
Making his 68th career start, this ties the Torrey Pines HS grad's highest position thru 54 holes. He was T3 at the 2017 WM Phoenix Open, closing in 3-over 74 for T24. The UC-Berkeley product's career best -- and lone top 10 -- is T3 at the last season's Safeway Open, where he was T6 thru 54 holes. After opening with 69-68, he began T6, four shy of 36-hole leader Ryan Palmer. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, the 23-year-old found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.047 strokes off-the-tee but losing 0.727 around-the-green. He squared two bogeys at 11 and 15, outpaced by four birdies at 2, 5, 8 and 17, two from between 25 and 40 feet. The South Korean-born American recorded 1.714 putts per GIR and 1.287 SG: Putting with 30 total putts. He'll play out of the penultimate threesome again in R4. Jan 27 - 7:53 PM
Playing the South Course at Torrey Pines, World No. 347 Micheal Kim fashioned a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open for a 36-hole tally of 7-under 137, up 10 places on the live leaderboard to T5, four back of clubhouse leader Ryan Palmer. UPDATE: With play completed, Kim is T6 and will play out of the penultimate threesome on Saturday.
Beginning off No. 10 tee, the UC-Berkeley product landed eight (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation, gaining 1.667 strokes approaching-the-green but losing 0.792 around-the-green. He squared two bogey-5s at 12 and 5, outpaced by four birdies at 13, 14, 2 and 9, adding eagle-3 at 6 from 8'2". The 23-year-old, a member at Torrey Pines, converted all four of his circles from greater than 11 feet, including three from between 19 and 51 feet. He recorded 1.583 putts per GIR and 4.026 SG: Putting with 26 total putts. This is the Houston resident's fourth Farmers with two prior cashes, a T54 last year and T31 in 2016. Jan 26 - 5:42 PM