Michael Kim Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 7/14/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 150

Latest News Recent News

In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, overnight leaders Michael Kim (World No. 390) and Andrew Putnam (No. 266) tacked on a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 in the third round, dipping one place to T2 on 19-under 197, one shy of 54-hole leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown. Playing with Kisner and Brown in the final group, the tandem began the day with a one-shot lead. Putnam did just about all of the heavy-lifting, accounting for five of their six birdies on his ball. He circled holes 2, 3, 11, 13 and 18, four conventional, adding a hole-out birdie-2 at 3 from 29'6" away. Kim, who Putnam carried to the house on the inward half, contributed his one birdie at the par-4 eighth from 8'5". The duo, both chasing their first TOUR titles, will play alternate shot out of the penultimate group on Sunday.

Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam paired up to piece together a bogey-free, 10-under-par 32-30=62 while playing the Four-Ball format during round one of the Zurich Classic, good for a share of second place on the live leaderboard. This team with West Coast ties tore through TPC Louisiana today. They opened their day on the back nine and the highlight of the round came around the turn when they rattled off seven straight birdies, beginning at the par-4 15th. Three of those circles came from 16 feet or longer, all of them rolled in by Andrew Putnam. The duo slowed their pace coming into the clubhouse but did pick off one more birdie at the remaining par 5. Both golfers entered the week ranked outside the top 100 in the FedExCup race so a top-heavy finish would go a long way toward securing some status for next season.

World No. 347 Michael Kim fashioned a 2-under-par 33-37=70 in the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open to reach 9-under 207, up three spots to T3, two back of 54-hole leader Alex Noren. UPDATE: Kim shot 6-over 78 in R4 out of the penultimate threesome, dropping 20 places to T23. Making his 68th career start, this ties the Torrey Pines HS grad's highest position thru 54 holes. He was T3 at the 2017 WM Phoenix Open, closing in 3-over 74 for T24. The UC-Berkeley product's career best -- and lone top 10 -- is T3 at the last season's Safeway Open, where he was T6 thru 54 holes. After opening with 69-68, he began T6, four shy of 36-hole leader Ryan Palmer. Playing out of the penultimate threesome, the 23-year-old found 10 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, gaining 1.047 strokes off-the-tee but losing 0.727 around-the-green. He squared two bogeys at 11 and 15, outpaced by four birdies at 2, 5, 8 and 17, two from between 25 and 40 feet. The South Korean-born American recorded 1.714 putts per GIR and 1.287 SG: Putting with 30 total putts. He'll play out of the penultimate threesome again in R4.