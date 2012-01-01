Player Page

Michael Kim

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 7/14/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 150

In Four-ball action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, overnight leaders Michael Kim (World No. 390) and Andrew Putnam (No. 266) tacked on a bogey-free, 6-under-par 33-33=66 in the third round, dipping one place to T2 on 19-under 197, one shy of 54-hole leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown.
Playing with Kisner and Brown in the final group, the tandem began the day with a one-shot lead. Putnam did just about all of the heavy-lifting, accounting for five of their six birdies on his ball. He circled holes 2, 3, 11, 13 and 18, four conventional, adding a hole-out birdie-2 at 3 from 29'6" away. Kim, who Putnam carried to the house on the inward half, contributed his one birdie at the par-4 eighth from 8'5". The duo, both chasing their first TOUR titles, will play alternate shot out of the penultimate group on Sunday. Apr 28 - 7:09 PM
Season Stats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018150 0 0 04551426130194
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Openn/a0004161420
RBC Heritage7700112411521
Houston Openn/a000823410
Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship430001646910
Valspar Championshipn/a000424800
The Honda Classic5700110451411
Genesis Openn/a000621810
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000722610
Farmers Insurance Open230011644740
CareerBuilder Challenge500021940920
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a0005211000
The RSM Classicn/a000724401
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000323811
CIMB Classic2800020411010
Safeway Openn/a001524420
 

 