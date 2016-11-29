Welcome,
Eddie Pepperell
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/22/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 161
Latest News
Recent News
Eddie Pepperell returned to the Gary Player course at DLF G&CC Saturday morning to complete a 2-under-par 36-34=70 in round two of the delayed Hero Indian Open and hit 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with local man S.S.P Chawrasia and Malaysia's Danny Chia.
Having teed off in the final group yesterday, the Englishman had only managed to complete two holes after the threat of lightning caused a lengthy disruption for much of the afternoon. Picking up at 3-under this morning, Pepperell struggled early with five pars and a bogey at 14 in his opening half-dozen holes. A birdie-4 at 18 balanced the books but, after four more pars, he swallowed another bogey at 5. It proved merely the spark for a late rally as he ticked three of his final four holes (6, 7 and 9) to make it a three-way tie at the top. "The delays and having to sit on a good first round having not had a good first round for quite a long time was a bit challenging," said Pepperell, who has missed five cuts out of five this season. "So to go out there and continue to play as well as I did yesterday and, actually, I improved as the round went on today which was a big positive. It was just a good round." He'll tee off in R3 at 14:50 local time.
Mar 11 - 3:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Eddie Pepperell rode good personal vibes to shoot 3-under-par 34-35=69, neat enough for solo second in the clubhouse after the morning wave completed their efforts in round one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC.
The Englishman took lunch only one back of the early leader Matteo Manassero having signed for a card that threatened to unravel before he closed in style. Earlier in the week he had detailed on his blog how the success of a youngster in a programme he supports had made him feel positive - it also reminded him of the swings and arrows of the game. Perhaps it may help him turn a career, and season, corner? His year is in strife after five missed cuts, following on from one in the Portugal Masters which lost him his card last season. On that latter occasion he lay T2 after 18 holes before adding 76; he'll hope for better this week. He made bogey at No. 4 on Thursday before posting four birdies in six holes (at 6, 8, 9 and 11). Back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 seemed to derail his hope, but he closed birdie-birdie to move clear of a pack of five at 2-under.
Mar 9 - 4:18 AM
Eddie Pepperell could only manage two 74s for a missed cut on seasonal debut in South Africa before Christmas but hopes his return for the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC reaps greater rewards.
The country has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Englishman, who is 4-for-11 there. Moreover those four extended visits have had not been plain sailing. The second best effort was T22 at the 2013 Africa Open when two 67s were bookended by a 77 and 70, whilst his T8 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship of 2015 had a 65 and 68, but also 74s on day one and three which stymied his challenge. Three solid years on tour were followed by a struggle at the end of last season, which was unsuccesful until he regained his card at Q School in measured fashion. This season he’ll hope for less drama and the chance to right his performance when in contention, which has proved a problem for him in the past, notably at last year’s King’s Cup and the 2014 Nordea Masters.
Jan 10 - 7:30 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Eddie Pepperell is excited ahead of his annual visit to the spectacular Leopard Creek Country Club for the Alfred Dunhill Championship – because he nearly didn't make it.
It's been a fraught few months for the Englishman. On the verge of a first win in the King's Cup in late July, he put together an awful back nine on the Sunday and then limped to season's end. At the British Masters a 72nd hole bogey cost him a spot inside the card retention line. A week later he opened with a 64 in the final event of the season, the Portugal Masters, but blew up on his 36th hole, carded 76, and missed the cut for the week, and the year too. But he was as composed as any golfer can be at Q School in regaining his card so he returns to Tour with a relieved disposition. His girlfriend is on the bag and he writes in his blog: "I finished 8th last year, playing at times like a bit of a buffoon." It might be a hint, but he might also want to stop carding 74 on Thursday – he's done so on each of his three visits. Only last year did he truly recover.
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 11:44:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Pepperell has piece of halfway lead in India
Mar 11 - 3:00 AM
Pepperell on track for 1st weekend of 2017
Mar 9 - 4:18 AM
Pepperell resumes on Tour in South Africa
Jan 10 - 7:30 AM
Relieved and reprieved Pepperell set to go
Tue, Nov 29, 2016 11:44:00 AM
More Eddie Pepperell Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
J. Day
PGA
(840)
2
H. Stenson
PGA
(709)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(541)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(469)
5
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(468)
6
J. Thomas
PGA
(458)
7
T. Woods
PGA
(456)
8
W. Wilcox
PGA
(432)
9
B. Davis
PGA
(431)
10
B. Grace
PGA
(424)
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2015
1
0
0
0
0
21
3
1
9
1
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
Gary Woodland is a past champion on the Copperhead Course and is in the midst of a strong 2016-17. He's a Valspar Championship favorite.
