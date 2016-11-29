Eddie Pepperell Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 1/22/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 161

Eddie Pepperell returned to the Gary Player course at DLF G&CC Saturday morning to complete a 2-under-par 36-34=70 in round two of the delayed Hero Indian Open and hit 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with local man S.S.P Chawrasia and Malaysia's Danny Chia. Having teed off in the final group yesterday, the Englishman had only managed to complete two holes after the threat of lightning caused a lengthy disruption for much of the afternoon. Picking up at 3-under this morning, Pepperell struggled early with five pars and a bogey at 14 in his opening half-dozen holes. A birdie-4 at 18 balanced the books but, after four more pars, he swallowed another bogey at 5. It proved merely the spark for a late rally as he ticked three of his final four holes (6, 7 and 9) to make it a three-way tie at the top. "The delays and having to sit on a good first round having not had a good first round for quite a long time was a bit challenging," said Pepperell, who has missed five cuts out of five this season. "So to go out there and continue to play as well as I did yesterday and, actually, I improved as the round went on today which was a big positive. It was just a good round." He'll tee off in R3 at 14:50 local time. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Eddie Pepperell rode good personal vibes to shoot 3-under-par 34-35=69, neat enough for solo second in the clubhouse after the morning wave completed their efforts in round one of the Hero Indian Open at DLF G&CC. The Englishman took lunch only one back of the early leader Matteo Manassero having signed for a card that threatened to unravel before he closed in style. Earlier in the week he had detailed on his blog how the success of a youngster in a programme he supports had made him feel positive - it also reminded him of the swings and arrows of the game. Perhaps it may help him turn a career, and season, corner? His year is in strife after five missed cuts, following on from one in the Portugal Masters which lost him his card last season. On that latter occasion he lay T2 after 18 holes before adding 76; he'll hope for better this week. He made bogey at No. 4 on Thursday before posting four birdies in six holes (at 6, 8, 9 and 11). Back-to-back bogeys at 14 and 15 seemed to derail his hope, but he closed birdie-birdie to move clear of a pack of five at 2-under.

Eddie Pepperell could only manage two 74s for a missed cut on seasonal debut in South Africa before Christmas but hopes his return for the BMW South African Open at Glendower GC reaps greater rewards. The country has not been the happiest of hunting grounds for the Englishman, who is 4-for-11 there. Moreover those four extended visits have had not been plain sailing. The second best effort was T22 at the 2013 Africa Open when two 67s were bookended by a 77 and 70, whilst his T8 in the Alfred Dunhill Championship of 2015 had a 65 and 68, but also 74s on day one and three which stymied his challenge. Three solid years on tour were followed by a struggle at the end of last season, which was unsuccesful until he regained his card at Q School in measured fashion. This season he’ll hope for less drama and the chance to right his performance when in contention, which has proved a problem for him in the past, notably at last year’s King’s Cup and the 2014 Nordea Masters. Source: EuropeanTour.com