Eddie Pepperell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/22/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 161

Eddie Pepperell returned to the Gary Player course at DLF G&CC Saturday morning to complete a 2-under-par 36-34=70 in round two of the delayed Hero Indian Open and hit 5-under 139 at the midpoint, good enough for a share of the 36-hole lead with local man S.S.P Chawrasia and Malaysia's Danny Chia.
Having teed off in the final group yesterday, the Englishman had only managed to complete two holes after the threat of lightning caused a lengthy disruption for much of the afternoon. Picking up at 3-under this morning, Pepperell struggled early with five pars and a bogey at 14 in his opening half-dozen holes. A birdie-4 at 18 balanced the books but, after four more pars, he swallowed another bogey at 5. It proved merely the spark for a late rally as he ticked three of his final four holes (6, 7 and 9) to make it a three-way tie at the top. "The delays and having to sit on a good first round having not had a good first round for quite a long time was a bit challenging," said Pepperell, who has missed five cuts out of five this season. "So to go out there and continue to play as well as I did yesterday and, actually, I improved as the round went on today which was a big positive. It was just a good round." He'll tee off in R3 at 14:50 local time. Mar 11 - 3:00 AM
Source: EuropeanTour.com
