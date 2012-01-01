Grayson Murray Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 10/1/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 200

Latest News Recent News

Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 168 Grayson Murray painted a career-low bogey-free 7-under-par 32-31=63 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 5-under 135, up 66 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round of the week. The Arizona State product sets a new career mark in his 48th career TOUR round, previously 65 (7-under) in R2 of the Sanderson Farms back in October. He rode that 65 to a season-best T8, his lone top 10 of the season in 16 prior starts. The North Carolinian, who recently quit Twitter and had a breakup with his caddie, opened with 72, outbalancing three birdies with three bogeys and a walk-off double bogey-6 at 18. He rebounded in a big way on Day 2, circling seven on nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 4.882 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.757 SG: Putting. The 23-year-old's split featured two from between 13 and 16 feet and his 63 is currently 6.639 strokes better than the field average in R2.

With preferred lies in effect, Grayson Murray settled for a 1-over-par 36-37=73 during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, maintaining a spot inside the top 10 on 4-under 140. The big hitter blitzed Eagle Point Golf Club in round one, circling nine birdies on his way toward a 5-under 67. The Raleigh native regressed a bit today as he battled with windy and wet conditions. The biggest blemish today came at the par-4 ninth where he sat 46 yards from the hole after his second shot but took four strokes to get in the cup from there (double bogey). On the flip side, Murray added a few bonus pars when he splashed home putts from 18'5" and 16'5" at the 8th and 14th holes, respectively. Despite the setback in round two, Murray still managed to beat the field average today and finds himself just one stroke off the early co-leaders Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power.

Grayson Murray blitzed Eagle Point Golf Club with a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship, placing himself just one stroke off the pacesetter Francesco Molinari. The Raleigh native, and resident, started the scoring show early today. He holed out for birdie at the par-4 11th hole (his 2nd hole of the round), added a tap-in birdie at the 12th, and then splashed home a 24'10" birdie bomb at the 13th. Murray would sprinkle six more birdies throughout his round, totaling nine birdies on the day. The Web.com Tour grad gained 2.152 strokes approaching-the-green today in addition to 3.151 strokes gained putting. Despite back-to-back bogeys to close his round, Murray still finds himself in a share of second place. This marks the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 10 after R1 on the PGA TOUR.