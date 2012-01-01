Grayson Murray

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Podcast: Freeman Fallout
May 19
Dose: Blue Jays Bury Braves
May 19
Waiver Wired: Smoak Rising
May 18
Daily Dose: Mig Trouble?
May 18
Diaz Mio!
May 17
Roundtable: Bradley Zimmer
May 17
Notes: Scavenging for Saves
May 17
Dose: Diaz Demoted
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Ryan Braun (calf) unsure on Sunday return
Report: Blue Jays promoting Anthony Alford
Eric Thames (illness) back in lineup Friday
Jason Heyward (finger) to be activated Sat.
Robinson Cano (quad) likely to return Tuesday
Cards, White Sox favorites for Luis Robert
Puig's two-run homer helps fuel win over MIA
Anderson goes 3-for-4 with dramatic homer
Turner limps off w/ possible hamstring injury
Leury Garcia day-to-day with bruised elbow
Morales, Blue Jays hang nine runs on Braves
Stroman beats Braves on mound, at plate
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Brady's agent denies he suffered concussion
Browns get top pick DE Myles Garrett signed
Bucs ink Ryan Fitzpatrick as veteran backup
Beat writer sets O/U on Blount carries at 170
Steelers cut their losses, release Ladarius
'No update' on Gareon Conley's legal status
Rams stadium opening delayed until 2020
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for May 19
May 19
Dose: ECF Game 2 Preview
May 19
NBA Mock Draft: 5/18
May 18
Dose: Cavs Crush the Celtics
May 18
Eastern Conf. Finals Preview
May 17
NBA Combine: Shooting
May 17
Dose: Warriors romp & Lottery!
May 17
NBA Combine: Agility Testing
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Mavericks interested in Jrue Holiday
Isaiah Thomas struggles in Gm 1 loss vs. Cavs
Tristan Thompson scores 20 pts on 7-of-7 FGs
Kevin Love scores playoff career-high 32 pts
Cavs win Game 1 behind LeBron James' 38/9/7
Kemba Walker undergoes left knee surgery
Denzel Valentine undergoes ankle scope
Stephen Curry scores 29 points in 136-100 win
Jonathon Simmons scores 22 points in loss
Zaza Pachulia (heel) will not return Tuesday
Boston Celtics win the draft lottery
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) won't play in Game 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Corey Perry Does It Again
May 19
Podcast: Sens are Just Fine
May 18
Sens Mightier than the Pens
May 18
Josi Puts Preds Ahead of Ducks
May 17
2017 Mock Draft 1.0
May 16
Pens mightier than the Sens
May 16
Rinne in tough as Ducks win
May 15
Bobby Ryan comes up clutch
May 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Alex Burrows is a game-time decision Friday
Patric Hornqvist won't return for Game 4
Penguins will start Matt Murray in Game 4
Corey Perry scores OT winner in GM 4 of WCF
Mike Fisher hurt in GM 4 loss to Ducks
Filip Forsberg scores in GM 4 OTL to ANA
Kevin Bieksa (LBI) expected to suit up on Thu
Patric Hornqvist isn't probable for Game 4
Anderson has another strong start in Game 3
Hornqvist, Rust and Schultz out for Game 3
Corey Perry scores, but Ducks still lose GM 3
Roman Josi scores late GWG in Game 3 win
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Caps After Kansas (Spring)
May 17
Wrapup: Kansas Speedway
May 15
Update: Kansas (Spring)
May 13
GoBowling.com 400 Stats
May 12
DFS: Kansas (Spring)
May 11
Chasing Kansas (Spring)
May 10
Caps After Talladega (Spring)
May 9
Wrapup: Talladega
May 8
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ky Busch: Top 10 laps in last Truck practice
Gragson fastest in final CMS truck practice
Bell leads Charlotte Truck Practice 1
GREE made room for Autism Awareness at Toledo
Berry secures 6-race Late Model sponsorship
Briscoe: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Kody Vanderwal: Orange Show 150 advance
Cindric: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Will Rodgers: Orange Show 150 advance
Michael Self: Orange Show 150 advance
Nemechek: NC Education Lottery 200 advance
Blaine Perkins: Orange Show 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tringale joins party atop AT&T leaderboard
Career-low bogey-free 63 for Murray in R2
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA to rest ribs
World No. 1 shares early Byron Nelson lead
Byeong Hun An sets early target at the AT&T
Quiros powers to 36 hole lead in Rocco Forte
Hoey hangs up 36-hole target in Rocco Forte
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; shares R1 lead
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
Norris: Final 2017 Mock Draft
Apr 26
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Anwar: Zaire down to two schools, Texas one
Four-star Bama RB Pierce reopens recruitment
Auburn DT Antwuan Jackson moving onward
Texas DT Jordan Elliott decides to transfer
Report: United buys Coliseum naming rights
Exec: Barkley may be ‘best RB of last decade'
UT QB commit Martinez comped to Stidham
Ex-A&M WR Merritt headed to Last Chance U
Andreu: UF WR Callaway cited for marijuana
WR Dudek (ACL) cleared to return to the field
Scout: Fitzgerald is a rich man's Tim Tebow
Wazzu boots WR Priester off the team... again
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
Sean's Super Subs - GW38
May 18
AM's Perfect XI - Week 38
May 18
The Bargain Hunter-Week 38
May 17
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 37
May 16
DFS Soccer: Week 37
May 12
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Christian Kabasele a doubt for the finale
Miguel Britos faces a late fitness test
Jose Holebas could set a dubious record
Salomon Rondon probable for Swansea City
Gareth McAuley likely to feature at Swansea
Aaron Ramsey fit again for finale
Koscielny uncertain for finale vs Everton
Fosu-Mensah fit to face Crystal Palace
Kane nets four as Spurs rout Leicester
Has De Gea played his last match at United?
Terry ponders retirement while PL clubs wait
Gardner seals West Brom exit
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Grayson Murray
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 10/1/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 200
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 168 Grayson Murray painted a career-low bogey-free 7-under-par 32-31=63 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 5-under 135, up 66 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round of the week.
The Arizona State product sets a new career mark in his 48th career TOUR round, previously 65 (7-under) in R2 of the Sanderson Farms back in October. He rode that 65 to a season-best T8, his lone top 10 of the season in 16 prior starts. The North Carolinian, who recently quit Twitter and had a breakup with his caddie, opened with 72, outbalancing three birdies with three bogeys and a walk-off double bogey-6 at 18. He rebounded in a big way on Day 2, circling seven on nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 4.882 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.757 SG: Putting. The 23-year-old's split featured two from between 13 and 16 feet and his 63 is currently 6.639 strokes better than the field average in R2.
May 19 - 2:21 PM
With preferred lies in effect, Grayson Murray settled for a 1-over-par 36-37=73 during round two of the Wells Fargo Championship, maintaining a spot inside the top 10 on 4-under 140.
The big hitter blitzed Eagle Point Golf Club in round one, circling nine birdies on his way toward a 5-under 67. The Raleigh native regressed a bit today as he battled with windy and wet conditions. The biggest blemish today came at the par-4 ninth where he sat 46 yards from the hole after his second shot but took four strokes to get in the cup from there (double bogey). On the flip side, Murray added a few bonus pars when he splashed home putts from 18'5" and 16'5" at the 8th and 14th holes, respectively. Despite the setback in round two, Murray still managed to beat the field average today and finds himself just one stroke off the early co-leaders Billy Hurley III and Seamus Power.
May 5 - 5:48 PM
Grayson Murray blitzed Eagle Point Golf Club with a 5-under-par 35-32=67 during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship, placing himself just one stroke off the pacesetter Francesco Molinari.
The Raleigh native, and resident, started the scoring show early today. He holed out for birdie at the par-4 11th hole (his 2nd hole of the round), added a tap-in birdie at the 12th, and then splashed home a 24'10" birdie bomb at the 13th. Murray would sprinkle six more birdies throughout his round, totaling
nine birdies
on the day. The Web.com Tour grad gained 2.152 strokes approaching-the-green today in addition to 3.151 strokes gained putting. Despite back-to-back bogeys to close his round, Murray still finds himself in a share of second place. This marks the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 10 after R1 on the PGA TOUR.
May 4 - 7:11 PM
Grayson Murray takes his talents to Wilmington, North Carolina, in preparation of this week's Wells Fargo Championship.
The Raleigh native, and resident, will be making his first career TOUR start in his home state of North Carolina this week. He arrives fresh on the heels of a T11 at the Zurich Classic (partnered with Cameron Percy). Perhaps that big finish can build some momentum for the Web.com Tour graduate who is just 6-for-14 to start the season. On the bright side, he's 127th in the FedExCup race, just two spots out of the playoffs if they were to start today. After posting three podium finishes on the Web.com Tour last year, he is still searching for that spark on the big stage.
May 1 - 6:45 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Career-low bogey-free 63 for Murray in R2
May 19 - 2:21 PM
Murray slows his pace in R2 of Wells Fargo
May 5 - 5:48 PM
Murray off to a quick start at Eagle Point GC
May 4 - 7:11 PM
Murray makes his way home for WFC debut
May 1 - 6:45 PM
More Grayson Murray Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(898)
2
B. Snedeker
PGA
(625)
3
K. Stanley
PGA
(592)
4
T. Clark
PGA
(556)
5
K. Na
PGA
(528)
6
L. Oosthuizen
PGA
(470)
7
K. Stadler
PGA
(458)
8
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(429)
9
J. Holmes
PGA
(412)
10
C. Knost
PGA
(411)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
15
0
0
0
0
468
165
1
137
19
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship
79
0
0
0
8
32
13
0
1
Wells Fargo Championship
63
0
0
0
14
42
14
2
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
11
0
0
0
26
38
8
0
0
RBC Heritage
59
0
0
0
12
48
12
0
0
Shell Houston Open
55
0
0
0
15
44
11
2
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCard
n/a
0
0
0
6
15
12
3
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
8
15
11
2
0
The Honda Classic
n/a
0
0
0
6
21
9
0
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
1
4
21
8
1
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
119
0
0
0
9
32
12
1
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
36
0
0
0
18
46
5
3
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
22
7
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
12
0
0
0
21
45
4
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
4
1
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
Louis Oosthuizen doesn't provide much consistency week-to-week but he brings plenty of upside.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Byron Nelson
May 17
»
AT&T Byron Nelson: Power Ranks
May 16
»
Expert Picks: Byron Nelson
May 16
»
Si Woo Kim wins THE PLAYERS
May 15
»
The Rocco Forte Open Preview
May 15
»
FanDuel Focus: THE PLAYERS
May 10
»
THE PLAYERS: Power Rankings
May 9
»
Expert Picks: THE PLAYERS
May 9
GOL Headlines
»
Career-low bogey-free 63 for Murray in R2
»
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA to rest ribs
»
World No. 1 shares early Byron Nelson lead
»
Byeong Hun An sets early target at the AT&T
»
Quiros powers to 36 hole lead in Rocco Forte
»
Hoey hangs up 36-hole target in Rocco Forte
»
Barnes bags eight birdies in R1 of the AT&T
»
Hahn heats up early at the AT&T Byron Nelson
»
Hoey matches Soderberg's 61; ties Italy lead
»
Hole-in-one for Quiros in R1 63 at Verdura GC
»
Soderberg shoots 61 in Italy; shares R1 lead
»
Colsaerts happy to make return to Verdura GC
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved