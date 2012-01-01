Player Page

Grayson Murray

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 10/1/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 200

Making his tourney debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 168 Grayson Murray painted a career-low bogey-free 7-under-par 32-31=63 in the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson to reach 5-under 135, up 66 spots on the live leaderboard to T6 and good for the low round of the week.
The Arizona State product sets a new career mark in his 48th career TOUR round, previously 65 (7-under) in R2 of the Sanderson Farms back in October. He rode that 65 to a season-best T8, his lone top 10 of the season in 16 prior starts. The North Carolinian, who recently quit Twitter and had a breakup with his caddie, opened with 72, outbalancing three birdies with three bogeys and a walk-off double bogey-6 at 18. He rebounded in a big way on Day 2, circling seven on nine (of 14) fairways and 16 greens in regulation, posting 4.882 SG: Tee-to-Green and 1.757 SG: Putting. The 23-year-old's split featured two from between 13 and 16 feet and his 63 is currently 6.639 strokes better than the field average in R2. May 19 - 2:21 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 0 04681651137192
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
THE PLAYERS Championship790008321301
Wells Fargo Championship6300014421420
Zurich Classic of New Orleans110002638800
RBC Heritage5900012481200
Shell Houston Open5500015441120
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a0006151230
Valspar Championshipn/a0008151120
The Honda Classicn/a000621900
Genesis Openn/a001421811
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1190009321210
Waste Management Phoenix Open360001846530
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000622710
CareerBuilder Challenge120002145420
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000721710
Safeway Openn/a000526410
 

 