Satoshi Kodaira Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 9/11/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 150

Satoshi Kodaira rocketed up the leaderboard in round two of the RBC Heritage, coasting to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-31=63, the low round of his PGA TOUR career and also low round of the day, rising 69 spots on the leaderboard to enter the weekend on 6-under 136. World No. 46 is making his tournament debut this week and Harbour Town Golf Links got the best of him on day one (two-birdie 73). Kodaira bounced back today thanks to a red-hot putter. He sprinkled seven putts from the 11-to-19 foot range, good for +5.193 strokes gained putting on the round. Kodaira's previous low round on the PGA TOUR circuit came in R1 of the 2017 Sony Open (5-under 65). It's unlikely he can maintain today's level of putting but he also enters the weekend ranked inside the top 25 in strokes gained off-the-tee, as well as strokes gained approach.

Making his tournament debut at the Masters Tournament, Satoshi Kodaira opened with a 1-under-par 35-36=71, just the third man in the field to sign for a red number. Kodaira entered with nothing better than T46 in 13 career PGA TOUR starts. He's looking to improve upon that ho-hum record as he makes his debut at Augusta National Golf Club. Kodaira played steady golf today, splitting 10 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 10 greens in regulation. It was his around-the-green work that helped him compile this score. The most notable highlight came at the par-4 seventh hole where he dunked his third shot, from the greenside bunker, for a bonus birdie. That was his second circle of the round and he would add a third on the closing, par-4 18th, holing out from 7 yards to walk off in style. Given his poor track record on the PGA TOUR, he's still a long shot to contend but stranger things have happened.

Satoshi Kodaira will take his first stab at Augusta National Golf Club as he preps for a debut at this week's Masters Tournament. Kodaira posted 15 top 10s during the 2017 calendar year but he arrives with four straight finishes outside the top 20 since upping the level of competition (all four Euro Tour or PGA TOUR starts). Most of his big finishes have come back at home on the Japan Golf Tour circuit. Kodaira has 13 career starts on the PGA TOUR with none of them resulting in finishes better than T46 (2017 U.S. Open). That makes him a long shot to contend this week in Georgia, an easy golfer to swerve in nearly all fantasy formats. Source: Masters.com