Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Preston Tucker smacks three-run homer
Salvador Perez (knee) nears rehab assignment
Heaney (elbow) activated for season debut
Nolan Arenado suspended five games for brawl
Yelich (oblique) optimistic about Sun. return
Ohtani moves up to seventh in Angels' lineup
Realmuto (back) to begin rehab assignment
Friday's White Sox/Twins game postponed
Hanley Ramirez (wrist) hopes to play Saturday
OF Cain (quad) returns to Brewers' lineup
Charlie Blackmon (quad) out again on Friday
1B Yuli Gurriel activated from disabled list
Satoshi Kodaira
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 9/11/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 150
Latest News
Recent News
Satoshi Kodaira rocketed up the leaderboard in round two of the RBC Heritage, coasting to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-31=63, the low round of his PGA TOUR career and also low round of the day, rising 69 spots on the leaderboard to enter the weekend on 6-under 136.
World No. 46 is making his tournament debut this week and Harbour Town Golf Links got the best of him on day one (two-birdie 73). Kodaira bounced back today thanks to a red-hot putter. He sprinkled seven putts from the 11-to-19 foot range, good for +5.193 strokes gained putting on the round. Kodaira's previous low round on the PGA TOUR circuit came in R1 of the 2017 Sony Open (5-under 65). It's unlikely he can maintain today's level of putting but he also enters the weekend ranked inside the top 25 in strokes gained off-the-tee, as well as strokes gained approach.
Apr 13 - 6:11 PM
Making his tournament debut at the Masters Tournament, Satoshi Kodaira opened with a 1-under-par 35-36=71, just the third man in the field to sign for a red number.
Kodaira entered with nothing better than T46 in 13 career PGA TOUR starts. He's looking to improve upon that ho-hum record as he makes his debut at Augusta National Golf Club. Kodaira played steady golf today, splitting 10 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 10 greens in regulation. It was his around-the-green work that helped him compile this score. The most notable highlight came at the par-4 seventh hole where he dunked his third shot, from the greenside bunker, for a bonus birdie. That was his second circle of the round and he would add a third on the closing, par-4 18th, holing out from 7 yards to walk off in style. Given his poor track record on the PGA TOUR, he's still a long shot to contend but stranger things have happened.
Apr 5 - 2:58 PM
Satoshi Kodaira will take his first stab at Augusta National Golf Club as he preps for a debut at this week's Masters Tournament.
Kodaira posted 15 top 10s during the 2017 calendar year but he arrives with four straight finishes outside the top 20 since upping the level of competition (all four Euro Tour or PGA TOUR starts). Most of his big finishes have come back at home on the Japan Golf Tour circuit. Kodaira has 13 career starts on the PGA TOUR with none of them resulting in finishes better than T46 (2017 U.S. Open). That makes him a long shot to contend this week in Georgia, an easy golfer to swerve in nearly all fantasy formats.
Apr 4 - 2:16 PM
Source:
Masters.com
Satoshi Kodaira will make his third straight appearance at Wailalae Country Club as he preps for this week's Sony Open in Hawaii.
World No. 51 cracked the field through a sponsor's exemption. He finished T81 during his 2016 debut and returned last year to post a T49. More recently he's been spending his time on the Japan Golf Tour. He finished 2017 ranked 2nd in the order of merit. That includes a pair of wins on his home tour. Kodaira's best finish on the PGA TOUR is a T46 during the 2017 U.S. Open. It's possible that he's still learning how to settle into a PGA TOUR event, but for the most part gamers can safely avoid him in all fantasy formats and not miss out on much.
Jan 9 - 7:36 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Kodaira fires career-low, day-low 63 in R2
Apr 13 - 6:11 PM
S. Kodaira starts strong at the 82nd Masters
Apr 5 - 2:58 PM
Kodaira debuts at ANGC for 82nd Masters
Apr 4 - 2:16 PM
Kodaira makes third straight Sony start
Jan 9 - 7:36 PM
More Satoshi Kodaira Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
4
0
0
0
0
121
36
1
56
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Masters
28
0
0
0
16
40
16
0
0
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
n/a
0
0
0
4
21
10
1
0
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
54
0
0
1
12
41
18
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
4
19
12
1
0
Headlines
DFS Dish: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the RBC Heritage.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 10
»
Reed wins 82nd Masters by one
Apr 9
»
RBC Heritage Preview
Apr 9
»
Open de España Preview
Apr 9
»
DFS Dish: Masters Tournament
Apr 4
»
Expert Picks: 82nd Masters
Apr 3
»
Ian Poulter wins Houston Open
Apr 2
GOL Headlines
»
Kodaira fires career-low, day-low 63 in R2
»
DeChambeau leads the way at RBC Heritage
»
List makes big move with career-tying-low 64
»
DeLaet hopeful for a return at THE PLAYERS
»
Past champ Snedeker eight-birdie 64 on Day 2
»
Poulter fires bogey-free 64 on Day 2 at RBC
»
Si Woo Kim sets a 9-under 133 RBC target
»
Hadley stays in the hunt at RBC with R2 68
»
Blemish-free 65 puts Piercy on the RBC map
»
Chris Couch (back spasms) WDs from RBC
»
Dunne kicks clear with 9-birdie 65 in Spain
»
Hadley's R1 66 the low round of the afternoon
