Satoshi Kodaira

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 9/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 150

Satoshi Kodaira rocketed up the leaderboard in round two of the RBC Heritage, coasting to a bogey-free, 8-under-par 32-31=63, the low round of his PGA TOUR career and also low round of the day, rising 69 spots on the leaderboard to enter the weekend on 6-under 136.
World No. 46 is making his tournament debut this week and Harbour Town Golf Links got the best of him on day one (two-birdie 73). Kodaira bounced back today thanks to a red-hot putter. He sprinkled seven putts from the 11-to-19 foot range, good for +5.193 strokes gained putting on the round. Kodaira's previous low round on the PGA TOUR circuit came in R1 of the 2017 Sony Open (5-under 65). It's unlikely he can maintain today's level of putting but he also enters the weekend ranked inside the top 25 in strokes gained off-the-tee, as well as strokes gained approach. Apr 13 - 6:11 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201840 0 0 01213615620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Masters2800016401600
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercardn/a0004211010
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship5400112411800
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a0004191210
 

 