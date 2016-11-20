Matthew Fitzpatrick Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (22) / 9/1/1994 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 155

Latest News Recent News

World No. 30 Matthew Fitzpatrick coasted to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, grabbing a share of the lead after day one. The young Englishman was on cruise control today, splitting 10 (of 14) fairways and landing 12 greens in regulation. He gained 2.097 strokes on approach but gained even more with the flat stick (+3.136). Fitzpatrick earned those putting strokes with three splashes from outside 10 feet. The longest was a 25-footer at the par-4 first hole. Today's round was the only bogey-free round by the entire field in round one. The Englishman ends the day with a share of the lead with Emiliano Grillo. Fitzpatrick has never finished any round on the PGA TOUR inside the top 5, so this will be the 22-year-old's first time sleeping on a PGA TOUR lead.

Matthew Fitzpatrick climbed the leaderboard during round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, recording a 4-under-par 32-35=67 to reach 4-under 138 heading into the weekend. The young Englishman split 12 (of 14) fairways for the second straight day (T1 driving accuracy on the week). Today, he converted with his approach shots, landing 15 greens. Four more greens than day one. That happens to match to scoring increase, round-over-round, as well. The highlight of the day came at the par-4 eighth hole where Fitzpatrick splashed home a 33'5" birdie bomb. The 22-year-old currently sits just outside the top 10 on the live leaderboard but he's certainly in striking distance if he picks up the pace on the weekend.

Sponsor invite and World No. 29 Matthew Fitzpatrick prepares for his second Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course. UPDATE: Fitzpatrick carded rounds of 72-68 to make the cut on the number, closing in 76-73 for 68th-place (of 70) on 9-over 289. The 22-year-old missed the cut last year by one at 4-over 71-73=144. He did travel from a missed cut the week prior in Malaysia, but doesn't face that same challenge this year, taking three weeks off after a T5 at the Dubai Desert Classic (69-72-68-67). The Englishman finished a career-best 6th in the Race to Dubai standings in 2016, wrapping up a two-win 29-event season with a one-shot come-from-behind win at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, his third European Tour title. This is his 19th career PGA TOUR start, 14th pro, with two top-10 finishes, T7 at the 2015-16 WGC-HSBC Champions and T7 at the 2016 Masters. Source: PGATOUR.com