Matthew Fitzpatrick

Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Neck tightness sends Wil Myers to early exit
Tribe hoping Carrasco returns on March 24
Dansby Swanson (back) to return Saturday
Scherzer (finger) to make spring debut Wed.
Thornburg (arm) set for another 'pen session
Corey Seager (oblique) runs, throws, swings
Dickerson has disc protrusion, out 3-4 weeks
Carrasco (elbow) to play catch on Thursday
Desmond (hand) likely to be ready in April?
Greg Holland (elbow) sharp in Cactus debut
Prado (hamstring) returning to Marlins camp
Matt Carpenter (back) says he feels '100%'
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: E.J. Manuel signing with the Raiders
Rams bolster front seven with Connor Barwin
'Persistent belief' Pats want to keep Jimmy G
Raiders upgrade tight end corps, snag Cook
Dolphins keep 2016 bust OG Jermon Bushrod
Bills match Rams' offer for RFA Ryan Groy
Vikings close the door on Peterson return
Report: Saints, Butler motivated to make deal
Report: NYJ expected to sign Morris Claiborne
Ravens sign Brandon Carr to four-year deal
Report: Hankins wants more than $10M per year
Cowboys keep Darren McFadden with 1-year deal
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joe Ingles, Joe Johnson starting vs. CLE
Trevor Booker (rest) out against the Knicks
DeMarre Carroll (ankle) to start against OKC
Kevin Love (knee) back in the starting lineup
Nemanja Bjelica (foot) out for the season
John Wall says he's '50-50' for Friday
Nick Young (left ring finger) probable Friday
Pelicans sign Jordan Crawford to 2-year deal
Wes Matthews (calf) questionable Friday
Derrick Favors, Rodney Hood out Thursday
Kenneth Faried (back) will play Thursday
Isaiah Thomas (knee) will miss next two games
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sharks will go with Aaron Dell on Thursday
Craig Anderson (LBI) might start on Tuesday
Alexander Radulov misses practice with flu
Report: Citi Field likely site of 2018 WC
Pastrnak extends streak, hits 30-goal mark
Matt Duchene snaps 11-game point drought
Brad Marchand gets goal lead in win v. Flames
Steve Mason blanks Penguins on Wednesday
Sean Couturier scores 1G, 1A in win over PIT
Artem Anisimov will miss 3-4 weeks
Matthew Tkachuk (lower body) will be a GTD
Patric Hornqvist skates, won't play Wednesday
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Mills joins McLeod Motorsports at Phoenix
Daniel Suarez shows consistent improvement
4-races of PIR experience for Timmy Hill
Chris Buescher aims for low-30s at Phoenix
Brennan Poole: DC Solar 200 advance
Tyler Reddick: DC Solar 200 advance
Joey Logano almost perfect at PIR with Penske
Austin Dillon is inconsistent at Phoenix
Bayne still seeking 1st top-10 on track type
DiBenedetto has never lost PIR place-diff
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is 6 for last 7 at Phoenix
Ryan Preece: Performance Plus 150 advance
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
UM soph DE Rashan Gary clocks 4.57-second 40
Troy QB Silvers undergoes procedure on hand
Brugler: Jourdan Lewis not a draft guarantee
WR Williams clocks 4.56, 4.58 40-yard dashes
Watson's pro day workout draws mixed reviews
Academic issue pushed McKenzie towards Draft
Browns to privately work out and host Watson
Joe Mixon visiting the Broncos on Thursday
Reuben Foster visited the Eagles on Wednesday
Lewis charged w/ misdemeanor domestic assault
QB Davis (knee) declares for the NFL Draft
Cam Robinson reveals future Jaguars visit
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Capoue a doubt for Watford
Defoe called back into England squad
Middlesbrough parts ways with manager Karanka
AFC close to full strength for the WBA trip
Snodgrass hoping to shake off an ankle injury
Scans reveal ligament damage for Harry Kane
Adam hoping for Stoke extension
Foxes stun Sevilla to reach UCL last eight
Arter injury tempers Bournemouth joy
Mendy ruled out for UCL, in doubt for week
Pulis, West Brom keen on move for John Terry
United's negative football punished by Blues
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 9/1/1994
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
World No. 30 Matthew Fitzpatrick coasted to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, grabbing a share of the lead after day one.
The young Englishman was on cruise control today, splitting 10 (of 14) fairways and landing 12 greens in regulation. He gained 2.097 strokes on approach but gained even more with the flat stick (+3.136). Fitzpatrick earned those putting strokes with three splashes from outside 10 feet. The longest was a 25-footer at the par-4 first hole. Today's round was the only bogey-free round by the entire field in round one. The Englishman ends the day with a share of the lead with Emiliano Grillo. Fitzpatrick has never finished any round on the PGA TOUR inside the top 5, so this will be the 22-year-old's first time sleeping on a PGA TOUR lead.
Mar 16 - 6:45 PM
Matthew Fitzpatrick climbed the leaderboard during round two of the World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship, recording a 4-under-par 32-35=67 to reach 4-under 138 heading into the weekend.
The young Englishman split 12 (of 14) fairways for the second straight day (T1 driving accuracy on the week). Today, he converted with his approach shots, landing 15 greens. Four more greens than day one. That happens to match to scoring increase, round-over-round, as well. The highlight of the day came at the par-4 eighth hole where Fitzpatrick splashed home a 33'5" birdie bomb. The 22-year-old currently sits just outside the top 10 on the live leaderboard but he's certainly in striking distance if he picks up the pace on the weekend.
Mar 3 - 5:45 PM
Sponsor invite and World No. 29 Matthew Fitzpatrick prepares for his second Honda Classic at PGA National's Champion Course.
UPDATE:
Fitzpatrick carded rounds of 72-68 to make the cut on the number, closing in 76-73 for 68th-place (of 70) on 9-over 289.
The 22-year-old missed the cut last year by one at 4-over 71-73=144. He did travel from a missed cut the week prior in Malaysia, but doesn't face that same challenge this year, taking three weeks off after a T5 at the Dubai Desert Classic (69-72-68-67). The Englishman finished a career-best 6th in the Race to Dubai standings in 2016, wrapping up a two-win 29-event season with a one-shot come-from-behind win at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, his third European Tour title. This is his 19th career PGA TOUR start, 14th pro, with two top-10 finishes, T7 at the 2015-16 WGC-HSBC Champions and T7 at the 2016 Masters.
Feb 22 - 1:06 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Matthew Fitzpatrick confirmed the greatest prize of his fledgling career with a 72nd hole birdie which sealed a 5-under-par 33-34-67, a total of 17-under 271 at The Earth Course and a one-shot victory in the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai.
The Englishman made his tournament-clinching birdie from the greenside trap on the par-five 18th, which meant he finally shrugged off the challenge of his countryman Tyrrell Hatton, after the two had gone head-to-head through the back nine. Fitzpatrick had been one behind the 54-hole leader Victor Dubuisson at the start of play but three red numbers on the back nine (at 2, 3 and 7) got him into a share of the lead. However Hatton made birdie at ten whilst Fitzpatrick pegged bogey, but back-to-back red at 11 and 12, both from 8'0" drew him level. Again Hatton went one clear, but Fitzpatrick made a sensational sand save at 17 to stay on his heels. When Hatton erred with bogey at the final hole, Fitzpatrick made another superb up and down to notch birdie and pinch the title with the last shot of the week (and season). It is his third European Tour win and comes just four years after the 22-year-old completed victory in the U.S. Amateur. "This win means the world," he said.
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:41:00 AM
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
Mar 16 - 6:45 PM
Fitzpatrick puts name in the mix during R2
Mar 3 - 5:45 PM
Fitzpatrick tackles PGA Nat'l for second time
Feb 22 - 1:06 PM
Fitzpatrick wins DP World Tour Championship
Sun, Nov 20, 2016 07:41:00 AM
More Matthew Fitzpatrick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
80
30
2
27
5
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship
16
0
0
1
18
39
14
0
0
The Honda Classic
68
0
0
1
12
41
13
5
0
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
Henrik Stenson is one to watch this week, but what round should you slot him in FanDuel?
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Arnie's Invite
Mar 15
»
Expert Picks: Arnie's Invite
Mar 14
»
Arnie's Invite: Power Ranking
Mar 13
»
Hadwin breaks thru at Valspar
Mar 13
»
Valspar: Preview and Rankings
Mar 7
»
Expert Picks: Valspar
Mar 7
»
Dustin Johnson wins WGC-Mexico
Mar 6
»
Hero Indian Open Preview
Mar 6
GOL Headlines
»
Fitzpatrick shares the lead after R1 of API
»
Grillo grabs the early lead at Arnie's Invite
»
F. Molinari makes early move at Bay Hill
»
Danny Willett (illness) WDs from the API
»
Koepka slumping ahead of API appearance
»
Jason Day back in Orlando for API defense
»
Curtis Luck making PGA TOUR debut at API
»
Rookie Bozzelli career-best T3 at the Valspar
»
Sponsor invite Cantlay career-best solo 2nd
»
Hadwin breaks through w/ 1-shot win @ Valspar
»
Rookie Bryan bags his third straight top 10
»
Finau (-11) w/ bogey-free 64; ties career low
