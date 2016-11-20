Player Page

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (22) / 9/1/1994
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 155

World No. 30 Matthew Fitzpatrick coasted to a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during the opening round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, grabbing a share of the lead after day one.
The young Englishman was on cruise control today, splitting 10 (of 14) fairways and landing 12 greens in regulation. He gained 2.097 strokes on approach but gained even more with the flat stick (+3.136). Fitzpatrick earned those putting strokes with three splashes from outside 10 feet. The longest was a 25-footer at the par-4 first hole. Today's round was the only bogey-free round by the entire field in round one. The Englishman ends the day with a share of the lead with Emiliano Grillo. Fitzpatrick has never finished any round on the PGA TOUR inside the top 5, so this will be the 22-year-old's first time sleeping on a PGA TOUR lead. Mar 16 - 6:45 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0803022750
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship1600118391400
The Honda Classic6800112411350
 

 