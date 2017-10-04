Corey Conners Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 1/6/1992 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 190

Corey Conners twirled the low round of the morning wave in round one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 4-under-par 32-35=67 that was error-free until the final hole, good for the title of early clubhouse leader. The Canadian eased his way around the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, splitting nine (of 13) fairways on his way toward 11 GIRs. Like you need to do at this tough layout, he remained patient and then capitalized with some bonus birdies. In this case, it was three bonus birdies, splashing in a trio of putts from the 16-to-25 foot range. That was good for +3.098 strokes gained putting at the time he signed his card. Conners was a Monday afternoon addition to the field when Kyle Stanley withdrew and he's taking full advantage early. While Conners is 9-for-10 in his rookie campaign, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 15 after ANY round on the PGA TOUR.

Corey Conners heads to the Farmers Insurance Open in California looking for his eighth cut in as many tournaments this season. The rookie Conners has been solid, yet unspectacular through his seven events. He has made the cut in each of his seven outings, but he hasn't finished higher than 30th place. He seems to get nervous or tire into the weekend, and that's something he'll need to work on if he is to start contending for wins. His Round 1 Scoring Average is 69.86, and his Round 2 Scoring Average is a solid 69.29. However, his Round 3 Scoring Average increases to 70.71, or 111th on the PGA Tour, while ranking 144th in Final Round Scoring Average at 72.00.

Corey Conners rookie season will kick off this week as he prepares for his tournament debut at the Safeway Open. The 25-year-old has had a rough start to his PGA TOUR career, missing the cut in eight of his first nine starts, spread out amongst five different years. He performed much better on the Web.com Tour this season, going 13-for-19 with five top 25s. That wasn't enough by itself to earn PGA TOUR status, but he then rattled off a trio of top 30s in the WCT Finals, including a pair of top 15s. The youngster ranked first in GIR percentage on the Web circuit. That kind of ball-striking should translate nicely, especially on easier courses like this week's North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa. Source: PGATOUR.com