Corey Conners

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/6/1992
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 190

Corey Conners twirled the low round of the morning wave in round one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 4-under-par 32-35=67 that was error-free until the final hole, good for the title of early clubhouse leader.
The Canadian eased his way around the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, splitting nine (of 13) fairways on his way toward 11 GIRs. Like you need to do at this tough layout, he remained patient and then capitalized with some bonus birdies. In this case, it was three bonus birdies, splashing in a trio of putts from the 16-to-25 foot range. That was good for +3.098 strokes gained putting at the time he signed his card. Conners was a Monday afternoon addition to the field when Kyle Stanley withdrew and he's taking full advantage early. While Conners is 9-for-10 in his rookie campaign, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 15 after ANY round on the PGA TOUR. Mar 8 - 1:56 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201890 0 0 0407123187111
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Honda Classic590009491121
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Amn/a0001132830
Farmers Insurance Open2900016421400
CareerBuilder Challenge500001944900
Sony Open in Hawaii3900116451000
The RSM Classic370001550610
OHL Classic at Mayakoba7500014441220
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open680001050930
Safeway Open300001351800
 

 