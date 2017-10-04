Corey Conners

Welcome,
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Bellinger delivers first Cactus League homer
Royals bring back Moustakas on 1-year deal
Rockies close to re-signing Carlos Gonzalez
Merrifield doubles and triples in rout of Sox
Andrelton Simmons (shoulder) headed for MRI
Baez (hamstring) said he just had a cramp
Syndergaard strikes out seven Nats
Amed Rosario (groin, knee) to DH on Friday
Javy Baez exits game with apparent leg injury
Zack Greinke acknowledges velocity is down
Padres talking internally about Jake Arrieta
Billy Hamilton (finger) back in action Thurs.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
IND expected to move on from Donte Moncrief
Dolphins 'discussing' cutting Ndamukong Suh
Report: Rams acquire Aqib Talib from Broncos
Cardinals ask Tyrann Mathieu to take pay cut
Report: Muhammad Wilkerson visiting Saints
Bucs re-sign Fitzpatrick to back up Winston
Derrick Henry locked in as Titans' lead back
Titans cut DeMarco Murray, save $6.5 million
Report: 'Hawks unlikely to trade Earl Thomas
Seahawks expected to release Jeremy Lane
'Hawks could re-sign Sherman at lower price?
49ers lock up Marquise Goodwin through 2021
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
MRI negative on Josh Jackson's left knee
Stephen Curry (right ankle) will not return
Stevens says Jaylen Brown feels 'pretty good'
Hassan Whiteside scores 26 vs. The Process
Stephen Curry (right ankle) to locker room
Dario Saric stays hot, scores 20 points
Jaylen Brown to locker room after scary fall
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson busts out on Thursday
Josh Jackson (knee) out; Davon Reed starts 3Q
Aaron Gordon in the concussion protocol
Vogel expects D.J. Augustin to play Friday
Willie Cauley-Stein questionable vs. Orlando
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Ryan Johansen nets 1G, 1A in win over ANA
Roberto Luongo shuts out Habs on Thursday
Evgenii Dadonov extends point streak to 5 gms
Ryan Spooner scores 1G, 2A in loss to Tampa
Anthony Cirelli collects 3 pts vs. NYR on THU
Marc-Andre Fleury blanks Red Wings on THU
Cody Eakin scores 2G, 1A in win over Wings
Sam Reinhart picks up 1G, 1A in win over OTT
Seth Jones nets OT winner vs. Avs on Thursday
Nico Hischier picks up 1G, 1A in loss to Jets
Patrik Laine keeps scoring on Thursday night
Brad Marchand scores late winner vs. Flyers
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Twitter campaign provide DiBenedetto sponsors
Kevin Harvick hit with severe penalty
Rowan Pennink to miss Whelen Modified opener
AJ Allmendinger is not bouncing back
Kennington may be most pleasant Phx surprise
Ryan Blaney settling into Team Penske
A Phx top-20 is good for Austin Dillon
Phoenix was Earnhardt’s best flat track
1 Phx top-5 in 8 years for Martin Truex Jr.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. swept Phoenix last year
Kasey Kahne consistent during past 2 weeks
2018 Phx was a disappointment for Kurt Busch
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Walker blemish-free in Valspar opening lap
Tiger Woods signs colorful card in Round 1
Luke Donald cards bogey-free 70 in R1
Conners sets the pace early in R1 of Valspar
Kevin Na (neck) WDs from the Valspar
Grillo grabs first-round lead at Indian Open
Peterson has piece of early lead at DLF G&CC
Manassero off to another fast start in India
Larrazábal leaves it late; T1 at Indian Open
McIlroy hasn't won anywhere in over 17 months
Toe surgery sidelines Jim Herman
Vaughn Taylor WDs ahead of the Valspar
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Dante Pettis (ankle) won't test on UW pro day
Stephen Carr (back) ambulatory once more
Harrison (hamstring) to run 40 on March 28
Clemson DT Lawrence to be limited in spring
Army T Rick Kurz not listed on spring roster
Buffs RB Lindsay rocks pro day 40 in 4.39s
League looking into questions asked to Guice
Mayfield to visit Jets, Browns and Giants
Breer: Darnold has work to do to hold QB1
Evans chooses not to run pro day 40-yard dash
A whopping 80 scouts on-hand at Bama pro day
Barkley not ruling out pro day athletic tests
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Shinji Okazaki available for the weekend
Town sign Hadergjonaj on permanent deal
Amartey to miss a month with hamstring injury
Arsenal rebound with 2-0 win at San Siro
Wilfried Zaha could return this weekend
Blow for Arsenal ahead of the game in Milan
SA confirms EFC trio are back in contention
Loftus-Cheek suffers injury setback
Mendy, Sterling back in training for City
Defensive duo may not play again this season
Chelsea lose centre-back for another month
Simpson set for a recall after Amartey injury
Full Depth Charts
Corey Conners
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/6/1992
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
Corey Conners twirled the low round of the morning wave in round one of the Valspar Championship, carding a 4-under-par 32-35=67 that was error-free until the final hole, good for the title of early clubhouse leader.
The Canadian eased his way around the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, splitting nine (of 13) fairways on his way toward 11 GIRs. Like you need to do at this tough layout, he remained patient and then capitalized with some bonus birdies. In this case, it was three bonus birdies, splashing in a trio of putts from the 16-to-25 foot range. That was good for +3.098 strokes gained putting at the time he signed his card. Conners was a Monday afternoon addition to the field when Kyle Stanley withdrew and he's taking full advantage early. While Conners is 9-for-10 in his rookie campaign, this will be the first time he's positioned himself inside the top 15 after ANY round on the PGA TOUR.
Mar 8 - 1:56 PM
Corey Conners heads to the Farmers Insurance Open in California looking for his eighth cut in as many tournaments this season.
The rookie Conners has been solid, yet unspectacular through his seven events. He has made the cut in each of his seven outings, but he hasn't finished higher than 30th place. He seems to get nervous or tire into the weekend, and that's something he'll need to work on if he is to start contending for wins. His Round 1 Scoring Average is 69.86, and his Round 2 Scoring Average is a solid 69.29. However, his Round 3 Scoring Average increases to 70.71, or 111th on the PGA Tour, while ranking 144th in Final Round Scoring Average at 72.00.
Jan 24 - 5:04 AM
Corey Conners rookie season will kick off this week as he prepares for his tournament debut at the Safeway Open.
The 25-year-old has had a rough start to his PGA TOUR career, missing the cut in eight of his first nine starts, spread out amongst five different years. He performed much better on the Web.com Tour this season, going 13-for-19 with five top 25s. That wasn't enough by itself to earn PGA TOUR status, but he then rattled off a trio of top 30s in the WCT Finals, including a pair of top 15s. The youngster ranked first in GIR percentage on the Web circuit. That kind of ball-striking should translate nicely, especially on easier courses like this week's North Course at Silverado Resort and Spa.
Wed, Oct 4, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Canadian Corey Conners lapped the field at the U.S. Open sectional qualifier in Springfield, Ohio, posting an aggregate of 61-67=128 (-12) to punch his ticket into the 117th U.S. Open Championship. Joining him from this qualifier are
Brian Stuard (-9), Brice Garnett (-8), and Ryan Brehm (-7).
Conners is 1-for-9 in his PGA TOUR career but he didn't look the part today as he beat the closest competitor by three strokes. Today he circled 12 birdies and an eagle to showcase his scoring skills. On the Web.com Tour this season he is 7-for-10 with a pair of top 10s to his name. Notables that fell shy at Springfield Country Club include:
135
- Zac Blair;
136
- Charlie Danielson;
137
- Tony Finau;
138
- Gavin Green;
143
- James Hahn, Patrick Wilkes-Krier.
Mon, Jun 5, 2017 09:46:00 PM
Source:
USOpen.com
Conners sets the pace early in R1 of Valspar
Mar 8 - 1:56 PM
Corey Conners looks to stay on track at FIO
Jan 24 - 5:04 AM
Conners preps for rookie season in Napa
Wed, Oct 4, 2017 05:45:00 PM
Corey Conners bags a spot in 117th U.S. Open
Mon, Jun 5, 2017 09:46:00 PM
More Corey Conners Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
9
0
0
0
0
407
123
1
87
11
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Honda Classic
59
0
0
0
9
49
11
2
1
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
n/a
0
0
0
11
32
8
3
0
Farmers Insurance Open
29
0
0
0
16
42
14
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
50
0
0
0
19
44
9
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
39
0
0
1
16
45
10
0
0
The RSM Classic
37
0
0
0
15
50
6
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
75
0
0
0
14
44
12
2
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
68
0
0
0
10
50
9
3
0
Safeway Open
30
0
0
0
13
51
8
0
0
