Adam Svensson Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 12/31/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 178

PGA TOUR rookie Adam Svensson fired out of a cannon in round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii, signing for a bogey-free 9-under-par 31-30=61 to stake his claim as the clubhouse leader as play winds down on day one. The Canadian is making his 12th start on the PGA TOUR and his previous-best finish is a T34 at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open. He was dialed in today as he gained 3.208 strokes on approach and then gained another 4.132 strokes with the putter. That included a pair of birdie bombs from outside 40 feet. While it's somewhat easy to post a new career low on the PGA TOUR (given he's played just 30 rounds), this round also is his best as a professional. His previous lows were rounds of 62 at the 2018 Lincoln Land Championship (Web.com Tour) and 2015 Bayview Place Island Savings Open (Mackenzie Tour). This is new territory for the 25-year-old Canadian so gamers should watch closely to see how he responds tomorrow.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 442 Adam Svensson sits 158th in the FedExCup standings. The 24-year-old, who celebrates his birthday Dec. 31st, began the season 23rd on the Web.com Tour priority ranking and slipped to 25th after the most recent reshuffle post-RSM Classic. He opened 2-for-2 with a T41 at the Safeway and T39 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms, but has since missed three straight cuts, including by five at the RSM (74-71). The Canadian, who lives in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, ranks 220th in Birdie Average (3.43) and 141st in Scoring Average (71.512). He's owns 10 career top 10s on the Web in 79 events, highlighted by one win at the 2018 The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, and his career-TOUR-best in 11 starts is T34 at the 2015 RBC Canadian Open in his TOUR debut.

Canadian and World No. 350 Adam Svensson is at Glen Abbey Golf Club for this week's RBC Canadian Open and cracks the field as a sponsor invite. The 24-year-old is 1-for-3 at the Canadian Open, cashing a T34 on last visit in 2015. This is his sixth career TOUR start, first since a T47 at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, and the above-mentioned T34 is his career best. The Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, resident is playing his third consecutive season on the Web.com Tour. He's 10-for-17 on the season with five top 25s and four top 10s, highlighted by his first professional win at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic 25 weeks ago in his 58th career start. The Barry University product, who checks in off a T31 last week, is currently ranked 8th in regular-season money. Source: PGATOUR.com