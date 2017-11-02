Peter Malnati Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 6/13/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 159

Peter Malnati raced out to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship, good for sole possession of the early clubhouse lead with play still in action. Arriving with no course success to speak of, Malnati flipped the script today. In three previous trips to Quail Hollow Club, he was 0-for-3 with nothing better than an even-par 72 (now a par 71 layout). Today, he opened with six ho-hum pars before trading six birdies with two bogeys over the final 12 holes. Noted for his elite putting, Malnati knocked in three putts from outside 11 feet to gain 2.345 strokes putting at the time he signed his card. It wasn't all putting, though, as he did convert four of his birdies from inside six feet. Malnati has only led once after any round on the PGA TOUR (R4 of his 2015 Sanderson Farms victory). This would go in the books as a first career first-round lead if the number holds.

Peter Malnati tossed together a bogey-free, 3-under-par 33-35=68 during round one of the RBC Heritage, placing him in a share of 10th place on the live leaderboard. Malnati is known for his elite short game and that's exactly how he scored today. He knocked in a trio of putts from outside 14 feet and also gained 1.956 strokes around-the-green to help maintain a clean card. This will be the first time inside the top 10 thru R1 for Malnati since this year's Sony Open. He ballooned to a 5-over 75 in R2 that week to miss the cut. The 30-year-old will look to keep his foot on the gas tomorrow to avoid that same fate. He is still searching for his first top 25 of the season.

Peter Malnati styled a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Not known for his ball-striking skills, Malnati bucked that reputation today by gaining 1.157 strokes approaching-the-green. The Missouri Tiger product still used his silky putting stroke to do most of the damage (+2.060 SGP). Malnati didn't manage to roll in any bombs but he made everything he was supposed to, converting five putts from the 6-to-11 foot range. Malnati rewarded DFSers with five birdies today as well as a bogey-free round bonus. Playing his 12 round at Waialae Country Club, this is his five round of 67 or better, so it clearly fits his eye.