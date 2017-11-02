Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
AAA 400 Cheat Sheet
May 2
Fantasy Live: AAA 400
May 1
Power Ranking After: Geico 500
Apr 30
Wrap-up: Talladega
Apr 29
Weekend Update: Talladega
Apr 28
Start or Park: Geico 500
Apr 27
Geico 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 25
Fantasy Live: Geico 500
Apr 24
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Wendell Chavous: JEGS 200 advance
Bonsignore retains points lead at Stafford
Chase Dowling runner-up in Whelen Mods points
Craig Lutz: 5th at Stafford, 3rd in points
McKennedy 6th at Stafford, 4th in NWMT points
DNF for Doug Coby in Spring Sizzler 200
Dylan Lupton: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Ty Majeski: OneMain Financial 200 advance
Grant Enfinger: JEGS 200 advance
Matt Crafton: JEGS 200 advance
Ben Rhodes: JEGS 200 advance
Myatt Snider: JEGS 200 advance
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Full Depth Charts
Peter Malnati
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 6/13/1987
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 159
Latest News
Recent News
Peter Malnati raced out to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship, good for sole possession of the early clubhouse lead with play still in action.
Arriving with no course success to speak of, Malnati flipped the script today. In three previous trips to Quail Hollow Club, he was 0-for-3 with nothing better than an even-par 72 (now a par 71 layout). Today, he opened with six ho-hum pars before trading six birdies with two bogeys over the final 12 holes. Noted for his elite putting, Malnati knocked in three putts from outside 11 feet to gain 2.345 strokes putting at the time he signed his card. It wasn't all putting, though, as he did convert four of his birdies from inside six feet. Malnati has only led once after any round on the PGA TOUR (R4 of his 2015 Sanderson Farms victory). This would go in the books as a first career first-round lead if the number holds.
May 3 - 12:44 PM
Peter Malnati tossed together a bogey-free, 3-under-par 33-35=68 during round one of the RBC Heritage, placing him in a share of 10th place on the live leaderboard.
Malnati is known for his elite short game and that's exactly how he scored today. He knocked in a trio of putts from outside 14 feet and also gained 1.956 strokes around-the-green to help maintain a clean card. This will be the first time inside the top 10 thru R1 for Malnati since this year's Sony Open. He ballooned to a 5-over 75 in R2 that week to miss the cut. The 30-year-old will look to keep his foot on the gas tomorrow to avoid that same fate. He is still searching for his first top 25 of the season.
Apr 12 - 5:48 PM
Peter Malnati styled a bogey-free, 5-under-par 32-33=65 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Not known for his ball-striking skills, Malnati bucked that reputation today by gaining 1.157 strokes approaching-the-green. The Missouri Tiger product still used his silky putting stroke to do most of the damage (+2.060 SGP). Malnati didn't manage to roll in any bombs but he made everything he was supposed to, converting five putts from the 6-to-11 foot range. Malnati rewarded DFSers with five birdies today as well as a bogey-free round bonus. Playing his 12 round at Waialae Country Club, this is his five round of 67 or better, so it clearly fits his eye.
Jan 11 - 5:45 PM
Peter Malnati coasted to a bogey-free, 4-under-par 34-33=67 during round one of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, tossing his name into contention early in the week.
Malnati made this round look easy, splitting nine (of 14) fairways en route to 16 greens. Usually his strongest skill, the putter wasn't sparkling today as he missed three birdie chances from the 8-to-12 foot range, converting just once from outside nine feet. Instead he used his irons to score, including a 159-yard tee shot at the par-3 14th that he stuck to five inches for a tap-in birdie. The University of Missouri product is making his third appearance at this event, still searching for his first top 50 (T56, MC).
Thu, Nov 2, 2017 03:46:00 PM
Malnati sets the early target at Quail Hollow
May 3 - 12:44 PM
Malnati scores with strong short game in R1
Apr 12 - 5:48 PM
Malnati strikes it well in R1 of the Sony
Jan 11 - 5:45 PM
Malnati goes error-free in R1 of the Shriners
Thu, Nov 2, 2017 03:46:00 PM
More Peter Malnati Player News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
16
0
0
0
1
503
159
2
130
14
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
1
0
1
8
19
7
1
0
Valero Texas Open
64
0
0
0
17
39
13
3
0
RBC Heritage
67
0
0
0
13
45
14
0
0
Houston Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
5
0
0
Valspar Championship
n/a
0
0
0
3
21
12
0
0
The Honda Classic
49
0
0
0
12
44
13
3
0
Genesis Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
21
9
0
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
35
0
0
0
14
50
8
0
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
1
6
23
4
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
n/a
0
0
0
15
34
4
0
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
9
21
4
1
1
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
7
21
7
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
0
6
25
4
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
32
0
0
0
12
51
8
1
0
Safeway Open
30
0
0
0
19
39
14
0
0
DFS Dish: Wells Fargo
May 2
Josh Culp provides some DFS tips for this week's Wells Fargo Championship.
