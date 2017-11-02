Player Page

Peter Malnati

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 6/13/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 159

Peter Malnati raced out to a 4-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the Wells Fargo Championship, good for sole possession of the early clubhouse lead with play still in action.
Arriving with no course success to speak of, Malnati flipped the script today. In three previous trips to Quail Hollow Club, he was 0-for-3 with nothing better than an even-par 72 (now a par 71 layout). Today, he opened with six ho-hum pars before trading six birdies with two bogeys over the final 12 holes. Noted for his elite putting, Malnati knocked in three putts from outside 11 feet to gain 2.345 strokes putting at the time he signed his card. It wasn't all putting, though, as he did convert four of his birdies from inside six feet. Malnati has only led once after any round on the PGA TOUR (R4 of his 2015 Sanderson Farms victory). This would go in the books as a first career first-round lead if the number holds. May 3 - 12:44 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2018160 0 0 15031592130142
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a101819710
Valero Texas Open6400017391330
RBC Heritage6700013451400
Houston Openn/a000625500
Valspar Championshipn/a0003211200
The Honda Classic4900012441330
Genesis Openn/a000621900
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am350001450800
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a001623420
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000625410
CareerBuilder Challengen/a0001534401
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000921411
The RSM Classicn/a000721710
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000625410
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open320001251810
Safeway Open3000019391400
 

 