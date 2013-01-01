Welcome,
Tommy Fleetwood
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 22
Jan 21
Sean's Super Subs - Week 22
Jan 20
Late Fitness Check GW22
Jan 20
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW22
Jan 20
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 22
Jan 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 22
Jan 19
The Bargain Hunter-Week 22
Jan 17
Overreaction Monday - WK21
Jan 16
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Crystal Palace winless streak reaches eight
Bournemouth involved in another goal-fest 2-2
Carroll bags a brace as Hammers top Boro
Boro battle but fall short at the Riverside
Beautiful Fletcher goal sends WBA to win
Black Cats fall bottom of the table
Spurs steal a 2-2 draw at Manchester City
Controversy highlights draw at the Etihad
Holebas picks up suspension for 10th caution
Mata has day to forget as United draw
Coleman goal extends winning streak
Arfield a major doubt, Gudmundsson less so
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Tommy Fleetwood
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 1/19/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 167
Latest News
Recent News
Tommy Fleetwood confirmed victory in the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a sensational approach to the 72nd hole; his 17-under-par 271 left him one shot clear of Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal after he carded a final round 5-under 36-31=67.
The Englishman claimed his second European Tour win on his 162nd start, coming after an ever-improving run since early August which has seen him go 13-for-13 with ten top 25 finishes; the trophy tops it all very nicely. On the front nine the result had looked unlikely, however, as he made a bogey at the 3rd and waited until the 8th to get it back. But he made a superb move early in the back nine, chipping in for eagle-3 at the 10th and draining another par breaker from 8'0" at 11. That sent him to the top of the leaderboard. He pressed home with a 6'0" birdie at 16 and, after pulling his drive at the last, he blasted that magnificent 3-wood from the first cut onto the green and two-putted for birdie. It was a classy win, during which his long-term quality ball-striking was finally backed up with solid putting; it also confounded his previous form at the Abu Dhabi GC, where he was 1-for-5. "Didn't see it coming here," he laughed afterwards.
Jan 22 - 7:44 AM
Tommy Fleetwood crafted a third round 36-34=70 to hit the 54-hole mark of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 12-under 203, tied second with Dustin Johnston, Martin Kaymer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Pablo Larrazabal, one behind the leader Tyrrell Hatton.
The Englishman has been stoking the fire ever since returning to hid old coach back in July, the same time he took a friend on the bag. The changes reaped slow rewards that increased in tempo through the end of the year and don't look like slowing down meaning he has hopes of adding to his 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship title. His front nine Saturday was sticky, with a bogey-birdie brace at both 1 and 2, then 6 and 7. But a tidy back nine saw par breakers at 12 and 18. More importantly, although known for weak putting, he drained a 50'0" par saver at the 14th. If his form hinted at a good week, his course record didn't: he's 1-for-5 and had broken par just once in 12 rounds - something he's done three times this week.
Jan 21 - 8:19 AM
Tommy Fleetwood cruised to a bogey-free 5-under-par 34-33=67 in his second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to arrive at 10-under 134, good enough for solo second on the live leaderboard and just a single shot behind 36-hole pacesetter Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
Fleetwood bogeyed his very first hole of the tournament on Thursday afternoon but has been flawless since. In contrast to yesterday's 67 when he played them in a combined evens, the Englishman cashed in on the par 5s today, birdieing three of the four. Circles on the front nine's two long holes (2 and 8) took him to the turn in 2-under and, after further red numbers at 11 and 14, he picked up his final shot of the day with a two-putt birdie on the 514-yard 18th. Although Fleetwood has missed four of five cuts here, this week's display is a continuation of the form he showed at the back end of 2016. The 26-year-old is overdue a win having not added to his sole European Tour victory at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles and he's in position to get it this weekend.
Jan 20 - 4:42 AM
Tommy Fleetwood picked up where he left off at the end of 2016, hoisting up a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to end the day in T6 and three behind leader Henrik Stenson.
Fleetwood found his mojo in the final few months of last season by ending the 2016 Race to Dubai with seven top 15s in his last nine starts and posting T3 at December's Hong Kong Open in his 2017 opener. He arrived in Abu Dhabi having cashed just once in five previous visits (T19 in 2014) but wiped out some of those poor memories in his afternoon lap of Abu Dhabi GC. Fleetwood started with a bogey-6 at 10 but balanced the books with birdie at 11 and turned in 1-under 35 after picking up another shot at 17. But it was the second nine when the Englishman really got going and he posted birdies at 2, 4, 5 and 7 to match the low round of the afternoon and leap into the top 10.
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
Jan 22 - 7:44 AM
Jan 22 - 7:44 AM
Fleetwood eyeing second European Tour win
Jan 21 - 8:19 AM
Jan 21 - 8:19 AM
Second 67 for Fleetwood in Abu Dhabi; 1 back
Jan 20 - 4:42 AM
Jan 20 - 4:42 AM
Fleetwood finds right formula in Abu Dhabi R1
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
Jan 19 - 8:55 AM
More Tommy Fleetwood Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
47
15
1
9
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
Bill Haas owns two wins and a runner-up in the CareerBuilder Challenge. Expect him to contend this week.
More GOL Columns
»
CareerBuilder Challenge: Ranks
Jan 17
»
Expert Picks: CareerBuilder
Jan 17
»
Thomas wins Sony in a romp
Jan 16
»
Abu Dhabi Championship Preview
Jan 16
»
Sony Open: Power Ranking
Jan 11
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Thomas wins SBS TOC by 3
Jan 9
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 9
GOL Headlines
»
Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship
»
Lovemark among notable MCs at CareerBuilder
»
Bozzelli 1 back at CareerBuilder w/ 69 in R3
»
Hadwin vaults to top spot with 13-birdie 59
»
Swafford eats inward 38 en route to 71 in R3
»
Weather forecast changes R4 tee times at CBC
»
Hatton holds 54-hole lead in Abu Dhabi HSBC
»
Bozzelli loses CBC lead despite bogey-free 67
»
Steele sits two back thru 36 at CareerBuilder
»
Swafford setting the CBC pace thru 36 holes
»
Pieters among notables to miss Abu Dhabi cut
»
Stenson slips three back thru 36 in Abu Dhabi
GOL Links
»
How To Transition From DFS NFL to NBA
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Get Golf tickets
