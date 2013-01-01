Player Page

Tommy Fleetwood

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 1/19/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 167

Tommy Fleetwood confirmed victory in the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a sensational approach to the 72nd hole; his 17-under-par 271 left him one shot clear of Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal after he carded a final round 5-under 36-31=67.
The Englishman claimed his second European Tour win on his 162nd start, coming after an ever-improving run since early August which has seen him go 13-for-13 with ten top 25 finishes; the trophy tops it all very nicely. On the front nine the result had looked unlikely, however, as he made a bogey at the 3rd and waited until the 8th to get it back. But he made a superb move early in the back nine, chipping in for eagle-3 at the 10th and draining another par breaker from 8'0" at 11. That sent him to the top of the leaderboard. He pressed home with a 6'0" birdie at 16 and, after pulling his drive at the last, he blasted that magnificent 3-wood from the first cut onto the green and two-putted for birdie. It was a classy win, during which his long-term quality ball-striking was finally backed up with solid putting; it also confounded his previous form at the Abu Dhabi GC, where he was 1-for-5. "Didn't see it coming here," he laughed afterwards. Jan 22 - 7:44 AM
