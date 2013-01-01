Tommy Fleetwood Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 1/19/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 167

Latest News Recent News

Tommy Fleetwood confirmed victory in the 2017 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship with a sensational approach to the 72nd hole; his 17-under-par 271 left him one shot clear of Dustin Johnson and Pablo Larrazabal after he carded a final round 5-under 36-31=67. The Englishman claimed his second European Tour win on his 162nd start, coming after an ever-improving run since early August which has seen him go 13-for-13 with ten top 25 finishes; the trophy tops it all very nicely. On the front nine the result had looked unlikely, however, as he made a bogey at the 3rd and waited until the 8th to get it back. But he made a superb move early in the back nine, chipping in for eagle-3 at the 10th and draining another par breaker from 8'0" at 11. That sent him to the top of the leaderboard. He pressed home with a 6'0" birdie at 16 and, after pulling his drive at the last, he blasted that magnificent 3-wood from the first cut onto the green and two-putted for birdie. It was a classy win, during which his long-term quality ball-striking was finally backed up with solid putting; it also confounded his previous form at the Abu Dhabi GC, where he was 1-for-5. "Didn't see it coming here," he laughed afterwards.

Tommy Fleetwood crafted a third round 36-34=70 to hit the 54-hole mark of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on 12-under 203, tied second with Dustin Johnston, Martin Kaymer, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Pablo Larrazabal, one behind the leader Tyrrell Hatton. The Englishman has been stoking the fire ever since returning to hid old coach back in July, the same time he took a friend on the bag. The changes reaped slow rewards that increased in tempo through the end of the year and don't look like slowing down meaning he has hopes of adding to his 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship title. His front nine Saturday was sticky, with a bogey-birdie brace at both 1 and 2, then 6 and 7. But a tidy back nine saw par breakers at 12 and 18. More importantly, although known for weak putting, he drained a 50'0" par saver at the 14th. If his form hinted at a good week, his course record didn't: he's 1-for-5 and had broken par just once in 12 rounds - something he's done three times this week.

Tommy Fleetwood cruised to a bogey-free 5-under-par 34-33=67 in his second round at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship to arrive at 10-under 134, good enough for solo second on the live leaderboard and just a single shot behind 36-hole pacesetter Rafa Cabrera-Bello. Fleetwood bogeyed his very first hole of the tournament on Thursday afternoon but has been flawless since. In contrast to yesterday's 67 when he played them in a combined evens, the Englishman cashed in on the par 5s today, birdieing three of the four. Circles on the front nine's two long holes (2 and 8) took him to the turn in 2-under and, after further red numbers at 11 and 14, he picked up his final shot of the day with a two-putt birdie on the 514-yard 18th. Although Fleetwood has missed four of five cuts here, this week's display is a continuation of the form he showed at the back end of 2016. The 26-year-old is overdue a win having not added to his sole European Tour victory at the 2013 Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles and he's in position to get it this weekend.