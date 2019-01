Wes Roach Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 12/10/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 185

Latest News Recent News

Wes Roach will take his third crack at the PGA TOUR this season as he approaches the career mark of 50 starts on the big stage. Roach went 11-for-22 during his 2013-14 rookie campaign. He finished 153rd in the FedExCup race but won on the Web.com Tour to earn another shot. He went 9-for-21 in his second attempt and this time it took him two years to play his way back. His time on the developmental circuit appears to have served him well as he finished 2018 ranked 7th on the Web.com Tour in total strokes gained, once you adjust for field strength. Anyone that finishes top 10 on that annual list will generally flirt with contention a time or two on the PGA TOUR, the following year. Roach only has one top 10 in 48 starts but we should expect that to change in 2019. Most of his fast starts have come on courses like Colonial, El Camaleon, and TPC Summerlin so gamers should try to target him on less-than-driver courses.

Wes Roach has withdrawn from this week's Wyndham Championship following a 7-over-par 39-38=77 in round one. There is no injury cited at the time. The Duke Blue Devil was playing close to his old stomping grounds, but local knowledge did him no favors today. Roach missed eight (of 14) fairways, losing 3.046 strokes off-the-tee. He converted that into just eight greens in regulation, making it very tough to score, and his putter failed to show up as well, losing 2.362 strokes with the flat stick. The Web.com Tour grad entered the week ranked 166th in the FedExCup race so this ends his playoff hopes. He will need to play his way through the Web.com Tour Finals if he wants to retain his PGA TOUR card for the 2016-17 season. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Wes Roach crafted a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in today's third round of the Barracuda Championship to garner 13 points and reach 25 points total, up 23 places to T3 with play still in progress. The Web.com Tour grad opened his second appearance (T21/2014) with six points in each of his first two rounds to begin the third frame with 12 points (T26), 12 points back of 36-hole leader Greg Chalmers. He waited till the final hole of the day to square a lone bogey, 3-putting the 18th from 15'4" for bogey-6 and losing 1 point. The 27-year-old put in a stellar performance otherwise, circling seven birdies. He dropped six the conventional way, including a long of 28'5" at the par-3 11th, and holed a 42'6" shot from a greenside bunker on the sixth for birdie-3. The Duke alum split 12 (of 14) fairways and hit 11 greens in regulation, gaining the most from his round from tee-to-green with a 3.311.