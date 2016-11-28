Player Page

Wade Ormsby

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 3/31/1980
Ht / Wt:  5'9" / 158

Wade Ormsby caressed a magnificent 8-under-par 30-34=64 to claim the round one lead in the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, one clear of Thomas Detry.
Coming off three missed cuts, the Australian revealed in his post-round Sky Sports interview that he was uncomfortable with his ball-striking and arrived at the course early for a lesson with his coach. It is something, he added, "that is unusual for me." Perhaps that should change because he was electric on the back nine (his first), ticking 11, 12 and 13 in a row before closing with three more birdies in four holes at 15, 16 and 18. Becalmed for five holes on the front nine, he closed the round out with more red at the two front nine par-5s, 6 and 9. It’s only the second round one lead of his career. The previous came at the 2015 KLM Open when he carded an opening 61. Jun 22 - 1:04 PM
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02250720
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship115000522720
 

 