Wade Ormsby Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 3/31/1980 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 158

Wade Ormsby caressed a magnificent 8-under-par 30-34=64 to claim the round one lead in the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, one clear of Thomas Detry. Coming off three missed cuts, the Australian revealed in his post-round Sky Sports interview that he was uncomfortable with his ball-striking and arrived at the course early for a lesson with his coach. It is something, he added, "that is unusual for me." Perhaps that should change because he was electric on the back nine (his first), ticking 11, 12 and 13 in a row before closing with three more birdies in four holes at 15, 16 and 18. Becalmed for five holes on the front nine, he closed the round out with more red at the two front nine par-5s, 6 and 9. It’s only the second round one lead of his career. The previous came at the 2015 KLM Open when he carded an opening 61.

After coming through the sectional qualifier at Walton Heath in England, Wade Ormsby gets to play in his first U.S. Open. Aussie Ormsby, now 37, finally made it after sneaking through a playoff at the Surrey venue. His experience on American soil extends to a season on the then Nationwide Tour in 2008 (two top 10s) and three years at the University of Houston before he turned pro in 2001. He's shown very little form in the last 12 months with his only top 10s coming in his native Australia. He did open with a pair of 66s at the Rocco Forte Open in Italy last month before taking T38 but he's since missed cuts in the BMW PGA Championship and Nordea Masters. Playing all four rounds this week would be seen as an excellent result. Ormsby starts at the 10th (12.30 CDT local) Thursday with South African Oliver Bekker and American Kyle Thompson. Source: USOpen.com

Wade Ormsby will return to Italy for a tenth time when he plays The Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC on Sicily this week. Ten events into his 2017 season and the Australian finds himself ranked 94th on the Race to Dubai, largely thanks to one result – when he was T8 in the World Super 6 Perth. Other than that a T22 in the Indian Open and T25 at the Hong Kong Open are the only times he has breached the top 30. He’s very consistent in Italy, but maybe not in the way he’d hope: 7-for-9 with all seven cuts made resulting in finishes between T25 and T52. He’s never been ranked higher than T15 at the end of any round in that log book. T49 in the 2011 Sicilian Open. Source: EuropeanTour.com