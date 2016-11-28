Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Wade Ormsby
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
37
) / 3/31/1980
Ht / Wt:
5'9" / 158
Latest News
Recent News
Wade Ormsby caressed a magnificent 8-under-par 30-34=64 to claim the round one lead in the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, one clear of Thomas Detry.
Coming off three missed cuts, the Australian revealed in his post-round Sky Sports interview that he was uncomfortable with his ball-striking and arrived at the course early for a lesson with his coach. It is something, he added, "that is unusual for me." Perhaps that should change because he was electric on the back nine (his first), ticking 11, 12 and 13 in a row before closing with three more birdies in four holes at 15, 16 and 18. Becalmed for five holes on the front nine, he closed the round out with more red at the two front nine par-5s, 6 and 9. It’s only the second round one lead of his career. The previous came at the 2015 KLM Open when he carded an opening 61.
Jun 22 - 1:04 PM
After coming through the sectional qualifier at Walton Heath in England, Wade Ormsby gets to play in his first U.S. Open.
Aussie Ormsby, now 37, finally made it after sneaking through a playoff at the Surrey venue. His experience on American soil extends to a season on the then Nationwide Tour in 2008 (two top 10s) and three years at the University of Houston before he turned pro in 2001. He's shown very little form in the last 12 months with his only top 10s coming in his native Australia. He did open with a pair of 66s at the Rocco Forte Open in Italy last month before taking T38 but he's since missed cuts in the BMW PGA Championship and Nordea Masters. Playing all four rounds this week would be seen as an excellent result. Ormsby starts at the 10th (12.30 CDT local) Thursday with South African Oliver Bekker and American Kyle Thompson.
Jun 14 - 7:54 AM
Source:
USOpen.com
Wade Ormsby will return to Italy for a tenth time when he plays The Rocco Forte Open at Verdura GC on Sicily this week.
Ten events into his 2017 season and the Australian finds himself ranked 94th on the Race to Dubai, largely thanks to one result – when he was T8 in the World Super 6 Perth. Other than that a T22 in the Indian Open and T25 at the Hong Kong Open are the only times he has breached the top 30. He’s very consistent in Italy, but maybe not in the way he’d hope: 7-for-9 with all seven cuts made resulting in finishes between T25 and T52. He’s never been ranked higher than T15 at the end of any round in that log book. T49 in the 2011 Sicilian Open.
May 15 - 10:17 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Wade Ormsby returns to European Tour action in the Australian PGA Championship at RACV Royal Pines Resort in Queensland.
After successfully retaining his European Tour card just twice in six attempts early in his career Ormsby finished 51st and 96th in the rankings in 2014 and 2015 to safely regain his rights. But that progress was halted this year. His 2016 season never really got underway and in May he brought it to a premateure close, eventually revealing a neck injury was the problem. He returned to action three weeks ago with an impressive T4 (68-68-69-64) in the New South Wales Open and followed it by making the cut in the Australian Open. He missed the cut here 12 months ago but his only other visit reaped T2 in 2014. He's generally a very solid performer in high wind – his European Tour best T2 in the 2006 New Zealand Open came in such conditions – so assuming that wasn't the problem last year, he shouldn't be under-estimated.
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 09:40:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
Jun 22 - 1:04 PM
Ormsby to make U.S. Open debut at Erin Hills
Jun 14 - 7:54 AM
Ormsby solid yet unspectacular when in Italy
May 15 - 10:17 AM
Ormsby recuperation continues in Aussie PGA
Mon, Nov 28, 2016 09:40:00 AM
More Wade Ormsby Player News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
22
5
0
7
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship
115
0
0
0
5
22
7
2
0
Headlines
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
Bubba Watson has struggled in 2017, but his course history at TPC River Highlands is impossible to ignore in this week's Travelers Championship.
More GOL Columns
»
Travelers Championship: Ranks
Jun 20
»
Expert Picks: Travelers
Jun 20
»
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
»
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
»
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
»
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
»
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
»
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
GOL Headlines
»
Ormsby's 64 nabs BMW International Open lead
»
Sergio sparkles on Germany return; T2 with 66
»
Detry fires 65; posts clubhouse lead at BMW
»
Mr. 58 Furyk returns to scene of the crime
»
Garcia heads from Erin Hills to south Germany
»
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
»
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
»
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
»
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
»
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
»
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
»
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
