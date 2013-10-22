Welcome,
Article Results
Berry Henson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 7/4/1979
Ht / Wt:
5'11 / 169
Latest News
Recent News
With eagle at No. 1 and another at his closing hole, Berry Henson thrashed a 7-under-par 31-34=65 in round three of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, advancing 22 spots to tied third on 14-under 202 and just a shot back from joint-leaders Dylan Frittelli and Jorge Campillo.
Paul Peterson won in Asia last week and now there's a good chance that fellow American Henson will follow suit here. While he's way down in the world rankings at No. 622, the 38-year-old is one of the form players in this part of the globe after a top four at the Myanmar Open last Sunday and T8 in the Singapore Open the previous week. He closed those two tournaments out with 64 and 65 respectively so has recent experience of going low on Sunday. This is a big step up though and he's yet to log a top 10 in 34 starts on the European Tour. Today, he needed just three swishes on the par-5 opener and followed that eagle with a trio of birdies at 7, 8 and 9. He produced a mixed bag on the second nine with a bogey at 10 and a double at 14 but he scribbled red at 13 and 15 before closing birdie-eagle.
Feb 3 - 3:54 AM
Berry Henson will make an appearance at the CIMB Classic this week.
The American plays almost exclusively in Asia, and ranks 12th on Asian Tour Order of Merit. His season highlight was a runner-up at the PGA UMW Templer Park Masters. Given the lineup of courses he regularly plays, he has the opportunity to make this a life-changing week.
Tue, Oct 22, 2013 08:40:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Bookend eagles put Henson 1 back at Maybank
Feb 3 - 3:54 AM
Henson has big opportunity at CIMB Classic
Tue, Oct 22, 2013 08:40:00 PM
More Berry Henson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
44
13
0
15
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
