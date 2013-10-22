With eagle at No. 1 and another at his closing hole, Berry Henson thrashed a 7-under-par 31-34=65 in round three of the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, advancing 22 spots to tied third on 14-under 202 and just a shot back from joint-leaders Dylan Frittelli and Jorge Campillo.

Paul Peterson won in Asia last week and now there's a good chance that fellow American Henson will follow suit here. While he's way down in the world rankings at No. 622, the 38-year-old is one of the form players in this part of the globe after a top four at the Myanmar Open last Sunday and T8 in the Singapore Open the previous week. He closed those two tournaments out with 64 and 65 respectively so has recent experience of going low on Sunday. This is a big step up though and he's yet to log a top 10 in 34 starts on the European Tour. Today, he needed just three swishes on the par-5 opener and followed that eagle with a trio of birdies at 7, 8 and 9. He produced a mixed bag on the second nine with a bogey at 10 and a double at 14 but he scribbled red at 13 and 15 before closing birdie-eagle.