Hao Tong Li Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 8/3/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 165

Latest News Recent News

Hugely promising youngster Hao Tong Li will defend his Volvo China Open title at Topwin Golf & CC in Beijing this week. The 21-year-old’s victory 12 months ago was far from being a surprise, after he had three times gone extremely close to bettering European Tour fields. On the first of those occasions he lost a play-off in the 2015 Shenzhen International, a week later he was tied for the 54-hole lead in this event before finishing T6 and then he closed out 2015 by heading into the final round of the WGC HSBC Champions tournament one back of the lead (he finished T7). Two back of the lead in this event last year with 18 holes to play he used the experience of the near misses to good effect, posting a 64 to prevail by three shots. He was T5 in the Maybank Championship but comes into the week off the back of two missed cuts; he posted 75-75 last week in Shenzhen but also missed the weekend there ahead of last year’s win. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Hao Tong Li will make his seasonal entrance at this week's Commercial Bank Qatar Masters hosted by Doha GC. The Chinese golfer earned himself a European Tour card when winning last year's China Open and went on to have a solid enough season, notching top 30 finishes in the Irish Open, BMW PGA Championship, European Masters and KLM Open, but it was a T2 in the Turkish Airlines Open, followed by T20 in the Nedbank Challenge which hinted that he's got the game to contend outside his home surroundings. He has never played in the tournament and his only previous experience of golf in the Middle East was a competent T30 in the DP World Tour Championship. Failed to make the weekend in the Mauritius and Scottish Opens last year, both blustery, so a watching brief might be an idea. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Hao Tong Li and Ashun Wu overcame a horror start to card level-par 36-36=72 in the third round of the World Cup of Golf at Kingston Heath GC; China head into the final round on 9-under 207, five back of the leaders Denmark. When the pairing opened with a double bogey-6 at the 1st and bogey-4 at the second the excellent work of the first 36 holes was threatening to be destroyed in no time at all, but they responded in magnificent style. "We talked a bit and said ‘let's go, new tournament right now, new hole right now’," explained Wu afterwards. "Nothing can be worse after two holes. We still had a lot of holes, a lot of chances and we played simple golf and made some birdies." They recovered two of the dropped shots with back-to-back birdies at the 4th and 5th and then added another at the 11th. In-between and after they pencilled in par at every hole in an admirable display of calm and refusal to panic. The highlight of the day was a stunning approach at the 4th from Li which left Wu a mere 3'0" for the birdie and set the recovery mission in motion. Source: AsianTour.com