Hao Tong Li

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 165

Hugely promising youngster Hao Tong Li will defend his Volvo China Open title at Topwin Golf & CC in Beijing this week.
The 21-year-old’s victory 12 months ago was far from being a surprise, after he had three times gone extremely close to bettering European Tour fields. On the first of those occasions he lost a play-off in the 2015 Shenzhen International, a week later he was tied for the 54-hole lead in this event before finishing T6 and then he closed out 2015 by heading into the final round of the WGC HSBC Champions tournament one back of the lead (he finished T7). Two back of the lead in this event last year with 18 holes to play he used the experience of the near misses to good effect, posting a 64 to prevail by three shots. He was T5 in the Maybank Championship but comes into the week off the back of two missed cuts; he posted 75-75 last week in Shenzhen but also missed the weekend there ahead of last year’s win. Apr 25 - 7:30 AM
