Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Gausman throws six scoreless, whiffs eight
Roberto Osuna fans three A's for 25th save
Santana homers twice as Indians beat Reds
Justin Bour exits game with strained oblique
Rays' Ramos needs staples for head laceration
George Springer leaves game with sore quad
Cueto (blisters) could throw off mound Tues.
Clayton Kershaw (back) officially lands on DL
Royals getting Cahill, Maurer from Padres
Matt Carpenter (quad) expected back Tuesday
Keuchel (neck) to return Friday or Saturday
For real this time: Twins get Jaime Garcia
Haotong Li
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 8/3/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'0 / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Hao Tong Li set an early target at The 146th Open, closing his week with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-31=63, grabbing a seat in the clubhouse with the early lead on 6-under 274.
The youngster was lurking from off the pace for the first three rounds but went in all-out-attack mode today. In particular, he circled five birdies in his last seven holes, including each of the last four. He swallowed just two bogeys on the back nine, the entire week, playing the homeward nine at 7-under-par. Li really caught fire with the flat stick today as he needed just 25 putts to make his way around Royal Birkdale. The 20-year-old has never shyed away from the winner's circle as he already boasts three wins on the PGA TOUR China circuit and also won the 2016 Volvo China Open on the European Tour. He will now sit in the clubhouse and hope for carnage on the course. Li posted a 68th-place finish at the U.S. Open this season (his major championship debut) so this will easily go in the books as his new personal best in a major and new low round for his PGA TOUR career (66 twice during 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions).
Jul 23 - 10:44 AM
Hao Tong Li will make a second tournament appearance when he tees it up in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire.
There is very little to go on when trying to assess the Chinese youngster’s ability to perform on the links. He shot 77-71 to miss the cut in this event 12 months ago at Castle Stuart and 68-70-70-70 to end the week T36 in Portstewart on Sunday. Otherwise it’s guesswork. Or is it? There might be a slight clue in his T3 at Verdura at the Rocco Forte Open in early May. Admittedly it was pretend-links rather than genuine (that is, links shaping not links grass), but the conditions were very blustery and the designer was Kyle Phillips, the man responsible for this week’s track. He was also T7 just two starts ago at Le Golf National in the Open de France, another course with links inspiration, if not true characteristics.
Jul 11 - 4:23 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Hao Tong Li is seeking to make up for the disappointment of his last outing when he tees it up in the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris this week.
Somewhere, in the last couple of weeks, the 21-year-old Chinese player has been licking his wounds after a weekend spent shooting 82-84 at the U.S. Open, a run that included taking six shots from the edge of the 72nd green to the bottom of the cup. It will have hurt and his response will be telling. This might, however, not be the course to try and recover some composure, testing the nerve-endings as it does. Indeed last year, on debut, he managed nothing more than 75-72 to head home early. There is undoubted chutzpah about his game and attitude so don’t be surprised if he brushes off the recent set backs. Also note that the next month will see a lot of golf played in wind and when T3 in the Rocco Forte Open he excelled on the last day in tough, blustery conditions.
Jun 27 - 8:27 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Haotong Li takes his career another step forward when contesting the 117th U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.
The 21-year-old from China, a regional qualifier from Walton Heath in England, is making his first start in any major championship this week but has already achieved some impressive feats in his fledgling career. Already a five-time winner as a pro, his victories include a first European Tour title at his home Volvo China Open in 2016. He's since added top fives at the Turkish Airlines Open, Maybank Championship in Malaysia and Rocco Forte Open in Italy last month. Li also played a full campaign on the Web.com Tour in 2015 (best result T6) so has experience of America, even if not at this level. T26 at the Nordea Masters in Sweden on his latest start, he pegs it up in round one alongside Ireland's Paul Dunne and Swede David Lingmerth (1st tee, 07:18 local CDT).
Jun 14 - 6:58 AM
Source:
USOpen.com
Hao Tong Li crashes the party w/ closing 63
Jul 23 - 10:44 AM
Hao Tong Li looks to back up Phillips form
Jul 11 - 4:23 PM
Hao Tong Li returns after Erin Hills horrors
Jun 27 - 8:27 AM
Haotong Li to make major debut at U.S. Open
Jun 14 - 6:58 AM
More Haotong Li Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
41
9
0
16
4
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship
68
0
0
0
9
41
16
4
2
Headlines
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
Overnight leader and World No. 3 Jordan Spieth rallied for a 1-under-par 69 to win the 146th Open by three over Matt Kuchar.
More GOL Columns
»
Spieth triumphs at 146th Open
Jul 24
»
RBC Canadian Open Preview
Jul 24
»
European Open Preview
Jul 24
»
Open Championship: Rankings
Jul 19
»
Expert Picks: The 146th Open
Jul 18
»
DeChambeau wins John Deere
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Sleepers
Jul 17
»
Open Championship Preview
Jul 17
GOL Headlines
»
Lee McCoy Monday Qs into the RBC field
»
Snedeker (ribs) WDs from RBC Canadian Open
»
Collins runner-up at Barbasol; career best
»
Rookie Murray breaks through at Barbasol
»
Kuchar falls three shy at Royal Birkdale
»
Spieth comes up clutch to hoist Claret Jug
»
McIlroy comes up just short at The 146th Open
»
Leishman storms inside top 10 w/ closing 65
»
Hao Tong Li crashes the party w/ closing 63
»
MDF sends 11 to the exits at the Barbasol
»
Rookie Murray second straight 64; trails by 1
»
Stallings leads Barbasol by 1; career-low 60
