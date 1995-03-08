Player Page

Haotong Li

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/3/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0 / 165

Hao Tong Li set an early target at The 146th Open, closing his week with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-31=63, grabbing a seat in the clubhouse with the early lead on 6-under 274.
The youngster was lurking from off the pace for the first three rounds but went in all-out-attack mode today. In particular, he circled five birdies in his last seven holes, including each of the last four. He swallowed just two bogeys on the back nine, the entire week, playing the homeward nine at 7-under-par. Li really caught fire with the flat stick today as he needed just 25 putts to make his way around Royal Birkdale. The 20-year-old has never shyed away from the winner's circle as he already boasts three wins on the PGA TOUR China circuit and also won the 2016 Volvo China Open on the European Tour. He will now sit in the clubhouse and hope for carnage on the course. Li posted a 68th-place finish at the U.S. Open this season (his major championship debut) so this will easily go in the books as his new personal best in a major and new low round for his PGA TOUR career (66 twice during 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions). Jul 23 - 10:44 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 041901642
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship680009411642
 

 