Haotong Li Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 8/3/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0 / 165

Hao Tong Li set an early target at The 146th Open, closing his week with a bogey-free, 7-under-par 32-31=63, grabbing a seat in the clubhouse with the early lead on 6-under 274. The youngster was lurking from off the pace for the first three rounds but went in all-out-attack mode today. In particular, he circled five birdies in his last seven holes, including each of the last four. He swallowed just two bogeys on the back nine, the entire week, playing the homeward nine at 7-under-par. Li really caught fire with the flat stick today as he needed just 25 putts to make his way around Royal Birkdale. The 20-year-old has never shyed away from the winner's circle as he already boasts three wins on the PGA TOUR China circuit and also won the 2016 Volvo China Open on the European Tour. He will now sit in the clubhouse and hope for carnage on the course. Li posted a 68th-place finish at the U.S. Open this season (his major championship debut) so this will easily go in the books as his new personal best in a major and new low round for his PGA TOUR career (66 twice during 2016 WGC-HSBC Champions).

Hao Tong Li will make a second tournament appearance when he tees it up in the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open at Dundonald Links in Troon, Ayrshire. There is very little to go on when trying to assess the Chinese youngster’s ability to perform on the links. He shot 77-71 to miss the cut in this event 12 months ago at Castle Stuart and 68-70-70-70 to end the week T36 in Portstewart on Sunday. Otherwise it’s guesswork. Or is it? There might be a slight clue in his T3 at Verdura at the Rocco Forte Open in early May. Admittedly it was pretend-links rather than genuine (that is, links shaping not links grass), but the conditions were very blustery and the designer was Kyle Phillips, the man responsible for this week’s track. He was also T7 just two starts ago at Le Golf National in the Open de France, another course with links inspiration, if not true characteristics. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Hao Tong Li is seeking to make up for the disappointment of his last outing when he tees it up in the Open de France at Le Golf National in Paris this week. Somewhere, in the last couple of weeks, the 21-year-old Chinese player has been licking his wounds after a weekend spent shooting 82-84 at the U.S. Open, a run that included taking six shots from the edge of the 72nd green to the bottom of the cup. It will have hurt and his response will be telling. This might, however, not be the course to try and recover some composure, testing the nerve-endings as it does. Indeed last year, on debut, he managed nothing more than 75-72 to head home early. There is undoubted chutzpah about his game and attitude so don’t be surprised if he brushes off the recent set backs. Also note that the next month will see a lot of golf played in wind and when T3 in the Rocco Forte Open he excelled on the last day in tough, blustery conditions. Source: EuropeanTour.com