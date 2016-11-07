Player Page

Roberto Diaz

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 2/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  5'6" / 180

Roberto Diaz will tee it up in his home country as he prepares for this week's World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec.
World No. 472 cracked the field through the Official World Golf Ranking, securing the spot reserved for the highest-ranked golfer from Mexico. The next in line was Rodolfo Cazaubon at No. 510. Diaz currently calls the Web.com home, sitting in 5th on the money list early on in the season. The highlight is a playoff loss at the Colombia Championship, but he's also picked up another pair of top 20s. While his current status is on the WCT, his experience at this week's venue came on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, finishing T36 in 2014 when Chapultepec GC hosted the Mexico Open. Diaz has home cooking on his side and arrives in good form, making him a very appealing (but still risky) DFS sleeper. Feb 27 - 6:55 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02070720
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a000720720
 

 