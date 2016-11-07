Roberto Diaz Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 2/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 5'6" / 180

Latest News Recent News

Roberto Diaz will tee it up in his home country as he prepares for this week's World Golf Championships-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec. World No. 472 cracked the field through the Official World Golf Ranking, securing the spot reserved for the highest-ranked golfer from Mexico. The next in line was Rodolfo Cazaubon at No. 510. Diaz currently calls the Web.com home, sitting in 5th on the money list early on in the season. The highlight is a playoff loss at the Colombia Championship, but he's also picked up another pair of top 20s. While his current status is on the WCT, his experience at this week's venue came on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, finishing T36 in 2014 when Chapultepec GC hosted the Mexico Open. Diaz has home cooking on his side and arrives in good form, making him a very appealing (but still risky) DFS sleeper. Source: PGATOUR.com

Roberto Diaz will take a third crack at the OHL Classic at Mayakoba as he preps for El Camaleón Golf Club this week in Playa del Carmen, México. The Veracruz, México, native is 0-for-2 at this event, not getting a boost from playing in his home country, so far. This time he enters off a career-best season on the Web.com Tour, finishing with a 12-for-21 record that included five top 25s. That was good enough to finish 51st on the money list, his previous best being 78th during the 2014 campaign. The 29-year-old is still a long shot to contend, but he's certainly worth a look in the deepest of fantasy formats this week. Source: PGATOUR.com

Roberto Diaz carded a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the first round of the Servientrega Championship and is tied for the lead with Adam Schenk. Diaz traded three birdies for two bogeys on his opening nine, the back, at TPC Cartagena. He was perfect after the turn, tacking on three more birdies to go with six pars. Currently 33rd on the Web.com Tour money list, a win this week could ultimately propel him towards a 2016-17 PGA TOUR card.