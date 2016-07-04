Player Page

Miguel Angel Jiménez

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (53) / 1/5/1964
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 180

Miguel Angel Jiménez again showed his love for the picturesque mountainside track of Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland by crafting a 6-under-par 32-32=64 in his opening round at the Omega European Masters, good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead with Tyrrell Hatton.
The 53-year-old has a storied history here with a win, two seconds and eight other top 10s in his previous 27 appearances. At just 6,848 yards, it's a course where guile and experience count for plenty and the Spaniard showed that again Thursday morning with seven birdies, a single bogey and 10 pars. After starting with a par at 10 and a dropped shot at 11, Jiménez found his rhythm with birdies at 12, 14 and 15. He added another at 18 and picked up further shots at 2 and 3. At the seventh, he had seven feet for eagle after a superb approach but had to settle for a final birdie of the day before he closed out with a pair of pars. Jiménez and Hatton lead by a shot from Scotland's Duncan Stewart. Sep 7 - 7:19 AM
