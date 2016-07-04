Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Miguel Angel Jiménez
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
53
) / 1/5/1964
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 180
Latest News
Recent News
Miguel Angel Jiménez again showed his love for the picturesque mountainside track of Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland by crafting a 6-under-par 32-32=64 in his opening round at the Omega European Masters, good enough for a share of the early clubhouse lead with Tyrrell Hatton.
The 53-year-old has a storied history here with a win, two seconds and eight other top 10s in his previous 27 appearances. At just 6,848 yards, it's a course where guile and experience count for plenty and the Spaniard showed that again Thursday morning with seven birdies, a single bogey and 10 pars. After starting with a par at 10 and a dropped shot at 11, Jiménez found his rhythm with birdies at 12, 14 and 15. He added another at 18 and picked up further shots at 2 and 3. At the seventh, he had seven feet for eagle after a superb approach but had to settle for a final birdie of the day before he closed out with a pair of pars. Jiménez and Hatton lead by a shot from Scotland's Duncan Stewart.
Sep 7 - 7:19 AM
Miguel Angel Jiménez has a win and two second places in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic and he'll peg it up at Emirates GC for a 23rd time this week.
The Spaniard, now 53, first played this event way back in 1990 and landed the first of seven top 10s when runner-up in 1996. After five further top 10s, including another second spot in 2005, his finest hour came in 2010 when he shot 11-under before beating Lee Westwood in a playoff. Whether he can still be a factor is open to debate. Jiménez missed the cut here in both 2015 and 2016 although in his last two European Tour starts he managed T24 in the European Masters and T38 in September's Italian Open. He returned to Champions Tour action two weeks ago with T23 in the Mitsubishi Electric Championship.
Feb 1 - 9:44 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Miguel Angel Jiménez has been cleaning up on the Champions Tour but is finding life hard back amongst the flatbellies as he prepares to have another crack at the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open.
The 52-year-old Spaniard has form figures of 2-2-4-1 at Seniors level but either side of those two runners-up finishes he's missed cuts on the European Tour in Ireland, England and Germany. Is Father Time now catching up with him? He'll attempt to quash such theories in Scotland this week although his Castle Stuart form is poor (MC 2013, T61 2012). On the plus side, Jiménez posted T10 in this event at Gullane last year and has three other top 10s in this event although all those came at Loch Lomond (2004, 2005 and 2007).
Mon, Jul 4, 2016 05:40:00 PM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Miguel Angel Jiménez has occupied every position in the top five during his long career at Wentworth and returns there for this week's BMW PGA Championship.
The Spaniard landed the title in 2008, took a share of second place last year, posted third in 2006, fourth in 2013 and fifth in 2007. Now 52, the veteran Spaniard is still far from done on the European Tour despite splitting his time between that and the Champions Tour in America. Although he missed the cut in Ireland last week, Jiménez had previously finished T21 and T13 in the two Euro Tour events in China. Those solid efforts came shortly after his Champions Tour victory at the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic which he followed with a fourth in the Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Don't rule out another big week from a man who has both course and current form.
Wed, May 25, 2016 08:26:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
53
12
0
6
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
