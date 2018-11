Miguel Angel Jimenez Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (54) / 1/5/1964 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 180

Four-time winner Miguel Angel Jiménez posted even-par 35-35=70 in round two of the Hong Kong Open, his 36-hole total of 2-over 142 leaving him a shot outside the cut line. Those wins along with T7 last year suggested the veteran could still be a force on this week's 6,700-yard track. However, the 54-year-old Spaniard fell short and he's now missed the cut on his last three European Tour starts. Before we write him off though, he did score back-to-back top 15s at this level as recently as June. Others to miss the Hong Kong cut: 142- Gonzalo Fernandez Castano ... 143- Paul Peterson, Victor Dubuisson, Marcus Fraser ... 144- Andrew Johnston, Matthew Southgate.

2010 Omega European Masters winner Miguel Angel Jiménez missed the 2018 cut by a shot after a 4-under-par 34-32=66 left him on level-par 140 at Crans-sur-Sierre, Switzerland. The veteran Spaniard had endured a nightmare opening nine on Thursday which saw him make a birdie and eagle, but toss in four bogeys and a double bogey. Another bogey followed on the back nine and in round two he added three more. Seven red numbers were a help, but ultimately one short of the 1-under mark. Other notables that will join him and get the weekend off include: 141- Shubhankar Sharma ... 142- Martin Kaymer ... 143- Matteo Manassero ... 144- Thomas Pieters ... 152- John Daly.

Miguel Angel Jiménez will aim to beat his own record as the oldest winner on the European Tour on Sunday; he enters the final round T3 on 7-under 209 after a Saturday level-par 36-36=72 at the Shotclock Masters at Diamond Country Club in Atzenbrugg, Austria. The Spaniard endured a tough day of give and take which frustrated his ambitions and left him fully six shots back of the leader Mikko Korhonen in a tie with another seven golfers, but he will be encouraged because he is comfortably the most experienced contender. On the front nine he dropped shots at 2 and 5, grabbed them back at 4 and 8; the back nine saw losses at 10 and 14, but back-to-back birdies at the par-5s of 15 and 16 gave him final day hope. The highlight of his day was a 10'0" birdie conversion at the ninth which he walked in with customary flare.