After a first-round 68, open qualifier Jared Sawada spun a bogey-free 4-under-par 34-32=66 in today's second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii to post 6-under 134, currently T24 on the leaderboard and up 30 places on the day.

The University of Hawaii product is making just his second career start on the PGA TOUR following a missed cut here in 2014 (78-72). You have to dig deep to find any info on the Hawaii native, but best we can tell, this will be his first payday on any tour. The 26-year-old opened with a four-birdie two-bogey effort and began his second frame on the 10th tee, promptly holing out for eagle-2 from 63 yards away. He hit 10 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, adding birdies on Nos. 16 (11'7") and a two-putt version on the par-5 ninth.