Daniel Berger

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/7/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 164

Playing his first competitive round at Kapalua Resort, Daniel Berger fired a 5-under-par 31-37=68 to kick off the SBS Tournament of Champions.
The Florida State product had no troubles adjusting to a new course, debuting new Callaway Clubs this week, as well. He found 11 (of 15) fairways en route to 13 greens in regulation. It was an all-around attack today for Berger as he chipped in from 29 feet at the par-3 second, splashed home a 10'2" birdie putt at the par-4 fourth, and nearly dunked a 181-yard approach at the par-4 seventh which led to a tap-in birdie. Those three birdies really highlight just how balanced his round was today, not relying on just one facet of his game. His lone blemish of the round came at the par-5 18th where he needed three shots from inside 75 yards just to reach the green. The 24-year-old has finished Top 30 in the FedExCup race in each of his first two seasons on TOUR but he's really just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential. Jan 5 - 9:03 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 050140620
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CIMB Classic510001450620
 

 