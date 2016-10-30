Daniel Berger

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
A-Rod won't attempt comeback in 2017
LAD 'remain heavy favorite' for Twins' Dozier
Rangers unlikely to bring back Colby Lewis
Nationals 'also want' free agent Tyson Ross
Indians finalize Edwin Encarnacion contract
Report: Astros, Pirates in Quintana hunt
Report: A's have reached out to Mark Trumbo
Kang dropped from South Korea's WBC roster
A's sign OF Rajai Davis to one-year deal
Royals had 'preliminary talks' for Matt Adams
Royals acquire slugger Peter O'Brien from AZ
Brantley (shoulder) begins non-contact swings
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts still 'eerily quiet' on Pagano's status
Jets source: Hackenberg will 'never make it'
Lynn draws interest from sixth team, Bolts
Payton, Saints fire five assistant coaches
Gregory loses appeal, banned at least 1 year
Jets owner hints team will move on from Revis
Raiders LT Donald Penn missing again Thursday
Corey Coleman accused of 'felonious assault'
Giants want to be physical with Ty Montgomery
Jaylon Smith expected to return for OTAs
Eagles won't let DeFilippo talk with Jets
Jeremy Hill will be a 'backup' next season?
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Terrence Jones starts 3Q over Solomon Hill
Luol Deng out against the Blazers on Thursday
Woj: Hawks actively in trade talks on Millsap
Darrell Arthur starts, Will Chandler to bench
Nene, Patrick Beverley to start against OKC
The Cavs are finalizing deal for Kyle Korver
Kenneth Faried (back) will not play vs. Spurs
Lucas Nogueira starting next to Valanciunas
Tyreke Evans (back) expected to play vs. ATL
Cody Zeller (concussion) is out for Thursday
Joe Harris starting, Sean Kilpatrick to bench
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
James Neal out Thurs vs Bolts with UBI
Holtby to try to play spoiler vs Blue Jackets
Hurricanes activate Justin Faulk (lower body)
Detroit will start Jared Coreau on Thursday
Semyon Varlamov will be available on Friday
Sabres will start Anders Nilsson on Thursday
Evgeny Kuznetsov fined $2K for embellishment
Anton Khudobin successfully clears waivers
Jaden Schwartz (flu) is a game-time decision
Colorado claims Matthew Nieto off waivers
Jamie Benn (foot) could be back on Monday
Jaromir Jagr moves up all-time assist list
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Fontaine plans limited 2017 truck schedule
Shane Lee joins Cunningham Mtrsports for 2017
Brown sets part-time XFINITY, Truck schedule
Harvick to pilot XFINITY Series No. 41 Ford
Erik Jones gets PR specialist David Hart
LFR retains Todd Parrott to crew for McDowell
2nd verse, same as 1st for Chase Elliott
Plan ahead: Patrick best at Atlanta, Kansas
6 top-10s, 5 accidents for Stenhouse in 2016
Plan ahead: Matt DiBenedetto best at Bristol
Richmond to crew chief for Gragson at KBM
Bret Holmes announces full ARCA schedule
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Dufner dials a bogey-free 68 in R1 of SBS TOC
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jim Herman heats up early at Kapalua Resort
Patrick Reed fatigued ahead of SBS TOC
Matsuyama a 5/1 co-fave at Kapalua Resort
Jordan Spieth set for title defense on Maui
Willett one (of six) to opt out of SBS TOC
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Penn State WR Chris Godwin declares for draft
Marlon Mack bulldozes way into NFL Draft
Oklahoma RB Joe Mixon declares for 2017 Draft
Hawkeyes keep Akrum Wadley in 2017 nest
Les Miles reportedly interviews with Gophers
Report: Ryan Ramczyk undergoing hip surgery
Tyquan Lewis heading back to Buckeyes for '17
K Daniel Carlson to return to Auburn in 2017
Strong lures ex-UT OC Gilbert to USF with him
Report: Gophers nearing deal with P.J. Fleck
Report: UNC RB Hood now considering declaring
Penn State DE Sickels opts into NFL Draft
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Everton completes first winter signing
Bolasie needs 10-12 months to recover
Mourinho: Memphis free to leave
Hull confirm Mike Phelan's replacement
Barton back in contention at Burnley
Youngster suffers a major injury setback
More bad news from the Arsenal treatment room
Middlesbrough sign striker Rudy Gestede
FA rescinds Feghouli's red card
Wilfred Ndidi set to sign with Leicester City
Middlesbrough recall defender Dael Fry
Leicester City trio heads to AFCON
Player Page
Daniel Berger
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/7/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 164
Latest News
Recent News
Playing his first competitive round at Kapalua Resort, Daniel Berger fired a 5-under-par 31-37=68 to kick off the SBS Tournament of Champions.
The Florida State product had no troubles adjusting to a new course, debuting new Callaway Clubs this week, as well. He found 11 (of 15) fairways en route to 13 greens in regulation. It was an all-around attack today for Berger as he chipped in from 29 feet at the par-3 second, splashed home a 10'2" birdie putt at the par-4 fourth, and nearly dunked a 181-yard approach at the par-4 seventh which led to a tap-in birdie. Those three birdies really highlight just how balanced his round was today, not relying on just one facet of his game. His lone blemish of the round came at the par-5 18th where he needed three shots from inside 75 yards just to reach the green. The 24-year-old has finished Top 30 in the FedExCup race in each of his first two seasons on TOUR but he's really just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.
Jan 5 - 9:03 PM
Daniel Berger takes his talents to Maui for a debut at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions.
The Florida State product punched his ticket with a maiden win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. He's played well since then, collecting three top 10s in nine starts, including a T2 in his latest (WGC-HSBC Champions). He's no stranger to success in Hawaii, as he posted a T13 in his 2015 Sony Open debut. Berger is already on Maui enjoying himself and doing a little prep work, evidenced by his latest
Instagram
post which shows him teeing it up with fellow competitors Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on New Year's Eve. The 24-year-old has made over $3 Million in each of his first two seasons on TOUR and he could be primed for an even bigger breakout in 2017.
Jan 1 - 10:55 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Daniel Berger finished runner-up alongside Henrik Stenson at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China after signing for a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in Sunday's final round at Sheshan International GC to finish at 16-under 272.
That was seven shots behind Hideki Matsuyama but represents another big step for the American, who secured his first PGA TOUR win at June's FedEx St. Jude Classic. Third at start of play, the American edged up a spot after a lap featuring four birdies against a lone bogey. For the third time in four days, Berger played a mistake-free front nine and managed to circle birdies at 3, 4 and 6. He found the going tougher coming home and mixed a bogey at 10 with a final splash of red at 16. Although failing to pick up a shot on any of the par 5s today was a disappointment, the Florida State grad must be delighted with this finish. He certainly seems to enjoy this par 72 having also posted T11 in this event on debut 12 months ago. For the week, the 23-year-old finished T17 for GIR and T4 for both birdies and Putts Per GIR. His bogey count of five was also the second lowest in the field.
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 04:23:00 AM
Late errors cost Daniel Berger a share of second place or better at the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions; his third round 4-under-par 33-34=67 leaves him third on 13-under 203 at Sheshan International GC.
Although the Flordia State grad opened with a bogey at the first he bounced back in style, ticking 4, 6, 7 and 9 to remain in contention. A bogey at 12 was a minor step in the wrong direction because he again responded perfectly, circling 13, 14, 15 and 16. A fifth birdie in a row looked on the cards when he hit a beautiful tee shot at the par-three 17th, but he three-stabbed from 18'0". He then sprayed his approach to the 18th green into the lake, but made a good par after taking a drop. He's been poor from the tee box (17-from-42, T70) but strong on the greens (1.595 putts per GIR, T5). He trails the leader Hideki Matusyama by four.
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:26:00 AM
Late bogey spoils Berger's blemish-free bid
Jan 5 - 9:03 PM
Berger ready for SBS debut at Kapalua Resort
Jan 1 - 10:55 AM
Berger finishes top American; T2 at WGC-HSBC
Sun, Oct 30, 2016 04:23:00 AM
Berger slips at end of round 3 in Shanghai
Sat, Oct 29, 2016 04:26:00 AM
More Daniel Berger Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
50
14
0
6
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CIMB Classic
51
0
0
0
14
50
6
2
0
Expert Picks: SBS TOC
Jan 3
Patrick Reed already knows what it's like to win on Maui, making him a popular pick this week.
