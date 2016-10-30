Daniel Berger Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (23) / 4/7/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 164

Playing his first competitive round at Kapalua Resort, Daniel Berger fired a 5-under-par 31-37=68 to kick off the SBS Tournament of Champions. The Florida State product had no troubles adjusting to a new course, debuting new Callaway Clubs this week, as well. He found 11 (of 15) fairways en route to 13 greens in regulation. It was an all-around attack today for Berger as he chipped in from 29 feet at the par-3 second, splashed home a 10'2" birdie putt at the par-4 fourth, and nearly dunked a 181-yard approach at the par-4 seventh which led to a tap-in birdie. Those three birdies really highlight just how balanced his round was today, not relying on just one facet of his game. His lone blemish of the round came at the par-5 18th where he needed three shots from inside 75 yards just to reach the green. The 24-year-old has finished Top 30 in the FedExCup race in each of his first two seasons on TOUR but he's really just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

Daniel Berger takes his talents to Maui for a debut at this week's SBS Tournament of Champions. The Florida State product punched his ticket with a maiden win at the FedEx St. Jude Classic. He's played well since then, collecting three top 10s in nine starts, including a T2 in his latest (WGC-HSBC Champions). He's no stranger to success in Hawaii, as he posted a T13 in his 2015 Sony Open debut. Berger is already on Maui enjoying himself and doing a little prep work, evidenced by his latest Instagram post which shows him teeing it up with fellow competitors Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on New Year's Eve. The 24-year-old has made over $3 Million in each of his first two seasons on TOUR and he could be primed for an even bigger breakout in 2017. Source: PGATOUR.com

Daniel Berger finished runner-up alongside Henrik Stenson at the WGC-HSBC Champions in China after signing for a 3-under-par 33-36=69 in Sunday's final round at Sheshan International GC to finish at 16-under 272. That was seven shots behind Hideki Matsuyama but represents another big step for the American, who secured his first PGA TOUR win at June's FedEx St. Jude Classic. Third at start of play, the American edged up a spot after a lap featuring four birdies against a lone bogey. For the third time in four days, Berger played a mistake-free front nine and managed to circle birdies at 3, 4 and 6. He found the going tougher coming home and mixed a bogey at 10 with a final splash of red at 16. Although failing to pick up a shot on any of the par 5s today was a disappointment, the Florida State grad must be delighted with this finish. He certainly seems to enjoy this par 72 having also posted T11 in this event on debut 12 months ago. For the week, the 23-year-old finished T17 for GIR and T4 for both birdies and Putts Per GIR. His bogey count of five was also the second lowest in the field.