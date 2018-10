Carlos Ortiz Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (27) / 4/24/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 150

Carlos Ortiz has played his way back onto the PGA TOUR and he'll kick off his season at this week's Safeway Open in Napa, California. The North Texas product went 20-for-30 during his 2015 rookie campaign but lost his card the following year. He's proven the Web.com Tour is no match for him as he's 49-for-71 there with three wins and nine other top 10s. Becoming a first-time father less than five months ago, Ortiz has not missed a cut since becoming a dad (12-for-12 with eight top 30s). He had missed four straight cuts before his daughter, Sofia, was born. "I’m excited to play well and want to win. But this is big and different. I haven’t had this feeling before. It’s a completely different feeling than I’ve ever had. It’s life-changing." Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor invite and World No. 672 Carlos Ortiz returns home for his fourth consecutive OHL Classic at Mayakoba, site of his one career top-10 finish on the PGA TOUR in 61 career starts. The Mexico native, and Dallas, Texas, resident is 2-for-3 at the OHL with one top-50 finish, a T9 on debut during his rookie TOUR season in 2015 (67-69-69-68). He MC'd in 2016 (by one) and was T11 thru 36 holes last year on a sponsor exemption (68-66), before fading to T55 with 75-70. This is the Univ. of North Texas alum's first main-stage start since then. He finished 51st in regular-season money on the Web.com Tour last season and 41st in the Finals, so he's heading towards a third season on the junior circuit. Including the four-event Finals, Ortiz was 18-for-24 with eight top 25s and two top 10s, a pair of T8s. He won three times on the WCT in 2014, earning a battlefield promotion. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor's invite Carlos Ortiz flirted with the clubhouse lead before settling for a 5-under-par 35-31=66 during round two of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba to reach 8-under 134 on the week. Ortiz is one of six Mexican golfers in the field this week, and one (of two) currently inside the top 10 (Abraham Ancer). Ortiz opened his second round on the back nine and was locked in from the start. He circled seven birdies over his opening 14 holes to find himself at 10-under with four to play. Instead of adding to his total, he missed his first green of the day at the par-5 seventh and ultimately swallowed a double bogey. Despite the late hiccup, Ortiz still finds himself inside the top 10 on the live leaderboard. With 33 greens in regulation through two rounds, Ortiz is one to watch closely over the weekend.