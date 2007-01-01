Player Page

Charles Howell III

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (37) / 6/20/1979
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 155

World No. 94 Charles Howell III styled a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to wrap on 10-under 278, up 10 places on the live leaderboard to T2, three shy of 72-hole clubhouse leader Jon Rahm, who shot 65. UPDATE: With play completed, Howell III finished in a two-way T2, three adrift of champion Jon Rahm.
The 37-year-old was runner-up here in 2005 and 2007, coincidentally, 2007 was also the last year he won on TOUR, claiming his second title at nearby Riviera CC. He's not going to win, but it's his seventh top 10 in 15 appearances and 10th top 25. After opening in 67-74-69, the Augusta, Georgia, native began the final round on 6-under (T13), the fourth straight tourney he's been in the top 15 thru 54 holes. He circled birdie-3s at Nos. 1 and 5, both from inside of 10 feet, before squaring a lone bogey-4 at 11 (failed scramble), and then dropped a 64'11" bomb from the fringe at 13 for eagle-3. Howell III wrapped with an up-and-down birdie from 6'11" for birdie at the par-5 18th for a stellar 3.804 SG: Putting in R4. This is his third top 10 of the season in seven starts and sixth straight top 15. His previous best T7 at the OHL Classic. Jan 29 - 5:52 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201770 0 2 030511923813
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge120011846700
Sony Open in Hawaii80002244600
The RSM Classic130001946700
OHL Classic at Mayakoba70002443311
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open150001751400
CIMB Classic390011352501
Safeway Openn/a000623601
 

 