Charles Howell III Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 6/20/1979 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 155

World No. 94 Charles Howell III styled a 4-under-par 34-34=68 in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open to wrap on 10-under 278, up 10 places on the live leaderboard to T2, three shy of 72-hole clubhouse leader Jon Rahm, who shot 65. UPDATE: With play completed, Howell III finished in a two-way T2, three adrift of champion Jon Rahm. The 37-year-old was runner-up here in 2005 and 2007, coincidentally, 2007 was also the last year he won on TOUR, claiming his second title at nearby Riviera CC. He's not going to win, but it's his seventh top 10 in 15 appearances and 10th top 25. After opening in 67-74-69, the Augusta, Georgia, native began the final round on 6-under (T13), the fourth straight tourney he's been in the top 15 thru 54 holes. He circled birdie-3s at Nos. 1 and 5, both from inside of 10 feet, before squaring a lone bogey-4 at 11 (failed scramble), and then dropped a 64'11" bomb from the fringe at 13 for eagle-3. Howell III wrapped with an up-and-down birdie from 6'11" for birdie at the par-5 18th for a stellar 3.804 SG: Putting in R4. This is his third top 10 of the season in seven starts and sixth straight top 15. His previous best T7 at the OHL Classic.

Charles Howell III breezed through the North Course at Torrey Pines with a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during round one of the Farmers Insurance Open. CH3 guided this round with steady play off the tee, finding 10 (of 14) fairways on the day. From there, he landed 13 greens in regulation and went 4-for-5 scrambling. The highlight for DFS owners came on his way into the clubhouse, as he rattled off a birdie train that started at the par-5 fifth and last four holes. Howell III arrived with a 14-for-14 record at the Farmers and he's well on his way to a perfect 15. Next, he'll turn his attention to the tougher Torrey Pines South on Friday.

Playing La Quinta Country Club, World No. 97 Charles Howell III carded a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in today's second round of the CareerBuilder Challenge for a two-day total of 9-under 135, up three places on the live leaderboard to T8. The 37-year-old opened his 12th appearance with a bogey-free 5-under 67 on the Stadium Course and began R2 off No. 10 tee. He circled birdies on Nos. 13, 15 and 17 before giving two back with back-to-back bogeys at 1 and 2. The Oklahoma State product rebounded with three more birdies on holes 4, 6 and 9, completing his lap with eight (of 14) fairways and 12 greens in regulation.