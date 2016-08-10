Player Page

Jordan Niebrugge

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 8/4/1993
Ht / Wt:  6'4 / 185

Jordan Niebrugge took medalist honors by firing a 66 at today's open qualifier for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Joining him will Ken Duke (67), Tim Wilkinson (67), and Sean Jacklin (68).
Taking on Iberostar Playa Paraíso, Niebrugge fired a 66 to lead all contenders today. This result could be considered rather chalky as most of the cream rose to the top in a qualifier mostly void of PGA TOUR talent. The exception would be Jacklin, the son of Tony Jacklin, who spent 2016 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit and will now be making his PGA TOUR debut. Niebrugge had a stellar career at Oklahoma State but he's still looking for his big break, missing the cut in 8 of his first 11 starts on the big stage. Nov 6 - 5:38 PM
Source: Mexican Caribbean Golf
