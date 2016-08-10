Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Closer Wade Davis extended qualifying offer
Arrieta receives qualifying offer from Cubs
Cardinals release Trevor Rosenthal (elbow)
Lance Lynn extended qualifying offer by Cards
Carlos Santana gets qualifying offer from CLE
Alex Cobb gets qualifying offer from Rays
Rangers decline Mike Napoli's '18 option
Welington Castillo declines option, hits FA
Cozart won't get qualifying offer from Reds
Giants exercise option on Madison Bumgarner
Royals extend qualifying offer to OF Cain
Moustakas recieves qualifying offer from KC
Jordan Niebrugge
Full Depth Charts
Jordan Niebrugge
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 8/4/1993
Ht / Wt:
6'4 / 185
Latest News
Recent News
Jordan Niebrugge took medalist honors by firing a 66 at today's open qualifier for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Joining him will Ken Duke (67), Tim Wilkinson (67), and Sean Jacklin (68).
Taking on Iberostar Playa Paraíso, Niebrugge fired a 66 to lead all contenders today. This result could be considered rather chalky as most of the cream rose to the top in a qualifier mostly void of PGA TOUR talent. The exception would be Jacklin, the son of Tony Jacklin, who spent 2016 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit and will now be making his PGA TOUR debut. Niebrugge had a stellar career at Oklahoma State but he's still looking for his big break, missing the cut in 8 of his first 11 starts on the big stage.
Nov 6 - 5:38 PM
Source:
Mexican Caribbean Golf
Wisconsin native Jordan Niebrugge earned a ticket to Erin Hills after penciling rounds of 73-67=140 (-2) during the U.S. Open sectional qualifier at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington. He will be joined by
Derek Barron (-7), Max Greyserman (-2), and DAniel Miernicki (-1).
Niebrugge was slow of the gate with four bogeys and two birdies in his opening 18 holes. From there he played bogey-free golf while circling four more birdies to climb back into ticket-earning territory. After a stellar T6 in the 2015 Open Championship, the youngster has had a tough time on the big stage (0-for-7 since). Perhaps a home game will be the perfect remedy as the Mequon native will be just 30 minutes from home when he takes on Erin Hills in two weeks. Notables to fall shy at this section include:
145
- Robbie Shelton;
149
- Lee McCoy
Jun 6 - 7:32 AM
Source:
USOpen.com
Jordan Niebrugge readies for his first start of the season as he turns his attention toward TPC San Antonio for this week's Valero Texas Open.
The Oklahoma State standout made a big splash during the 2015 Open Championship, recording a T6 finish while playing as an amateur. Last year, he couldn't recreate the success, going 0-for-6 on the PGA TOUR. This week he joins the likes of other sub-25-year-old prospects Beau Hossler, Curtis Luck, and Robby Shelton, all receiving sponsor invites this week. While he is just 1-for-2 on the Web.com Tour this season, he just finished T3 at last week's Mackenzie Tour Q-School, locking up some status north of the border. The pedigree is there for Niebrugge, but gamers should probably take the wait-and-see approach before investing.
Apr 19 - 3:26 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Jordan Niebrugge heads back to the Midwest for his second appearance at this week's John Deere Classic.
The 23-year-old from Mequon, Wisconsin, will feel very comfortable this week, being a mere 3-hour drive from home. Over the years at TPC Deere Run, we've seen Midwesterners thrive at this event, and Niebrugge was no exception in his 2014 debut, rattling off a T27 finish as an amateur. The transition to pro life has not gone so smoothly, however, as he's 0-for-4 on the season since making the jump. Some home cooking this week could be the perfect cure to kick-start his pro career.
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 02:30:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Niebrugge punches Monday Q ticket into OHL
Nov 6 - 5:38 PM
Niebrugge ready for home game at U.S. Open
Jun 6 - 7:32 AM
Niebrugge set for Valero Texas Open debut
Apr 19 - 3:26 PM
Niebrugge back home for John Deere Classic
Wed, Aug 10, 2016 02:30:00 PM
More Jordan Niebrugge Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
2
0
0
0
0
68
19
0
21
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
