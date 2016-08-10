Jordan Niebrugge Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 8/4/1993 Ht / Wt: 6'4 / 185

Latest News Recent News

Jordan Niebrugge took medalist honors by firing a 66 at today's open qualifier for the OHL Classic at Mayakoba. Joining him will Ken Duke (67), Tim Wilkinson (67), and Sean Jacklin (68). Taking on Iberostar Playa Paraíso, Niebrugge fired a 66 to lead all contenders today. This result could be considered rather chalky as most of the cream rose to the top in a qualifier mostly void of PGA TOUR talent. The exception would be Jacklin, the son of Tony Jacklin, who spent 2016 on the PGA TOUR Latinoamerica circuit and will now be making his PGA TOUR debut. Niebrugge had a stellar career at Oklahoma State but he's still looking for his big break, missing the cut in 8 of his first 11 starts on the big stage. Source: Mexican Caribbean Golf

Wisconsin native Jordan Niebrugge earned a ticket to Erin Hills after penciling rounds of 73-67=140 (-2) during the U.S. Open sectional qualifier at Tacoma Country & Golf Club in Lakewood, Washington. He will be joined by Derek Barron (-7), Max Greyserman (-2), and DAniel Miernicki (-1). Niebrugge was slow of the gate with four bogeys and two birdies in his opening 18 holes. From there he played bogey-free golf while circling four more birdies to climb back into ticket-earning territory. After a stellar T6 in the 2015 Open Championship, the youngster has had a tough time on the big stage (0-for-7 since). Perhaps a home game will be the perfect remedy as the Mequon native will be just 30 minutes from home when he takes on Erin Hills in two weeks. Notables to fall shy at this section include: 145- Robbie Shelton; 149- Lee McCoy Source: USOpen.com

Jordan Niebrugge readies for his first start of the season as he turns his attention toward TPC San Antonio for this week's Valero Texas Open. The Oklahoma State standout made a big splash during the 2015 Open Championship, recording a T6 finish while playing as an amateur. Last year, he couldn't recreate the success, going 0-for-6 on the PGA TOUR. This week he joins the likes of other sub-25-year-old prospects Beau Hossler, Curtis Luck, and Robby Shelton, all receiving sponsor invites this week. While he is just 1-for-2 on the Web.com Tour this season, he just finished T3 at last week's Mackenzie Tour Q-School, locking up some status north of the border. The pedigree is there for Niebrugge, but gamers should probably take the wait-and-see approach before investing. Source: PGATOUR.com