Alexander Levy

Article Results
COLUMNS
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
Bubba stalls; four back after 36 at Shenzhen
R. Fisher surges into contention at Shenzhen
Reed among notable MCs @ Valero Texas Open
Chappell enters weekend 1 back after 69-68
Finau shares the Valero lead after 7-under 65
Overnight leader Grace slows his pace in R2
Week-tying-low 65 for Smith in R2 at VTO
Cauley clears from the pack early in R2 @ VTO
Wiesberger surges clear in Shenzhen with 65
Woods extends time off with another surgery
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Illinois names QB Crouch starter for 2017
Texans GM Smith says no pressure for QB
Mayock: Top-10 pick still possible for Foster
Corey Davis (ankle) works out without limp
Joe Mixon settles 2014 assault civil suit
Spartans dismiss DE Auston Robertson
Report: Teams looking into Hooker's medicals
Mayock: Ross removed from some Draft boards
Cunningham sneaks in visits with Jags, Broncs
Lombardi: LB Foster will drop to top of Rd. 2
Ray Lewis' son, USU WR Lewis, will transfer
NFL evaluators narrowly name Robinson best OL
COLUMNS
DFS Soccer: Week 34
Apr 21
Sean's Super Subs - GW34
Apr 21
Late Fitness Check GW34
Apr 21
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW34
Apr 21
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 34
Apr 20
AM's Perfect XI - Week 34
Apr 20
The Bargain Hunter-Week 34
Apr 18
Team News - Week 33
Apr 15
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
United "in trouble" with mounting injury list
Joe Allen trains ahead of Week 34 match
Glenn Whelan likely back for Wales trip
Will this be the weekend Butland returns?
Will Bellerin come back into the line-up?
Miguel Britos returns from suspension
Craig Cathcart back from knee injury
Pep hints at Gabriel Jesus return
Cahill set to miss out on FA Cup semis
Palace slowly returning to fitness
McCarthy may not return this season
Mustafi to miss out on FA Cup semis
Alexander Levy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/1/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2" / 190
Latest News
Recent News
With the low 18 of the week, a third-round 8-under-par 33-31=64, course horse Alexander Levy set the clubhouse target of 10-under 206 at the weather-delayed Shenzhen International in China; that's currently good enough for T4 and represents a leap of 32 spots on the live leaderboard.
The Frenchman has course form of 4-25-1 at Genzon GC but had left himself eight shots off the first-round lead following an opening 74. Despite a 68 on his second lap, he started his third round 10 behind halfway pacesetter Bernd Wiesberger. The Frenchman needed something special and got it in a round featuring seven birdies and an eagle. It was a relatively quiet start for Levy as he traded a birdie with a bogey over the first three holes but his round took off with back-to-back gains at 5 and 6. He connected three red numbers from Nos. 9-11, added another birdie at 13 and then, for his final trick, produced an eagle-3 at 17. Right now, he's three behind Wiesberger, who has eight holes still to finish. Unless the leader really kicks clear, it looks as if Levy has given himself a shot at it in Sunday's final round.
Apr 22 - 4:42 AM
A late eagle-3 helped Alex Levy to take lunch just one behind the early clubhouse lead of Gary Stal in round one of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, after he completed an opening lap of 2-under-par 35-37=71.
The Frenchman was last seen at the Maybank Championship, logging a T4 in the Malaysian tournament and whilst T34 on this course last year was no great hint, he had led the Open de Espana at Valderrama after 18 holes – same course designer (RTJ Sr) and a similar layout. On Thursday he began on the back nine and posted three birdies at 10, 12 and 18, with just one dropped shot at the 14th. The front nine was a very different story: blue at 3, 6 and 9, red at 7 and then that eagle on the 8th. He was short of the 578-yard par-5 in two, then holed out with a full wedge shot, but looked sheepish afterwards, indicating that it was not the the best contact.
Apr 13 - 9:27 AM
Alexander Levy had to settle for solo fourth at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, his title challenge stalling with three bogeys after the turn in a final-round 4-under-par 32-36=68 which left him at 16-under 272 and three strokes behind winner Fabrizio Zanotti.
Levy had started the back nine tied for the lead and two shots in front of Zanotti but three bogeys in six holes killed him. The Frenchman reeled in overnight pacesetter Danny Willett with circles at 1, 3, 7 and 8 and looked in great position to secure a fourth European Tour title. His problems started with a bogey-5 at 10 and despite splashing red at the par-5 13th for the fourth day running, he tripped up with dropped shots at 14 and 15. Levy did manage to tick 16 and 18 but by then the damage was done. Still, it's been a strong week after a disappointing Desert Swing (MC-57-49) and it comes as a reminder that he's always a player to consider in events like this when scoring is low. Gamers will have to wait a while though as Levy now plans to take eight weeks off.
Feb 12 - 3:48 AM
Alexander Levy smashed a bogey-free 5-under-par 34-33=67 in the third round of the Maybank Championship; good for a 54-hole total of 12-under 204 and solo third at Saujana G&CC.
The ebullient Frenchman is four back of the leader Danny Willett, but he is likely to view that as an opportunity rather than an inconvenience. His performance on the 569-yard par-5 18th hole was magnificently typical of his approach. He threw himself at the drive and repeated the trick on the approach to set up a 12'0" eagle opportunity. Alas, the putt tailed away but the birdie was secure, as was solo third. It also completed the full set of ticks at the par-5s after he had earlier converted at 3, 8 and 13. He also circled 14. By curious coincidence he last found himself third at this stage in the 2016 Italian Open, when Danny Willet also led. On that occasion both men went home empty handed.
Feb 11 - 3:45 AM
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
Apr 22 - 4:42 AM
Levy makes quick start in Trophee Hassan II
Apr 13 - 9:27 AM
Levy solo 4th at Maybank; back 9 bogeys hurt
Feb 12 - 3:48 AM
Levy bashes his way into Maybank contention
Feb 11 - 3:45 AM
More Alexander Levy Player News
Headlines
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
Brendan Steele arrives in good form as he preps for a course where he's previously won.
More GOL Columns
»
FanDuel Focus: Texas Open
Apr 19
»
Expert Picks: Texas Open
Apr 18
»
Valero Texas Open: Preview
Apr 17
»
Bryan wins; Donald 2nd; again
Apr 17
»
Shenzhen International Preview
Apr 17
»
FanDuel Focus: RBC Heritage
Apr 12
»
RBC Heritage: Preview and Rank
Apr 11
»
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
Apr 11
GOL Headlines
»
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
»
Bubba stalls; four back after 36 at Shenzhen
»
R. Fisher surges into contention at Shenzhen
»
Reed among notable MCs @ Valero Texas Open
»
Chappell enters weekend 1 back after 69-68
»
Finau shares the Valero lead after 7-under 65
»
Overnight leader Grace slows his pace in R2
»
Week-tying-low 65 for Smith in R2 at VTO
»
Cauley clears from the pack early in R2 @ VTO
»
Wiesberger surges clear in Shenzhen with 65
»
Woods extends time off with another surgery
»
Grace grabs early lead at Valero Texas Open
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
