Player Page

Alexander Levy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/1/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2" / 190

Latest News

Recent News

With the low 18 of the week, a third-round 8-under-par 33-31=64, course horse Alexander Levy set the clubhouse target of 10-under 206 at the weather-delayed Shenzhen International in China; that's currently good enough for T4 and represents a leap of 32 spots on the live leaderboard.
The Frenchman has course form of 4-25-1 at Genzon GC but had left himself eight shots off the first-round lead following an opening 74. Despite a 68 on his second lap, he started his third round 10 behind halfway pacesetter Bernd Wiesberger. The Frenchman needed something special and got it in a round featuring seven birdies and an eagle. It was a relatively quiet start for Levy as he traded a birdie with a bogey over the first three holes but his round took off with back-to-back gains at 5 and 6. He connected three red numbers from Nos. 9-11, added another birdie at 13 and then, for his final trick, produced an eagle-3 at 17. Right now, he's three behind Wiesberger, who has eight holes still to finish. Unless the leader really kicks clear, it looks as if Levy has given himself a shot at it in Sunday's final round. Apr 22 - 4:42 AM
More Alexander Levy Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201540 0 0 011044131102
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 