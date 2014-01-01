Alexander Levy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 8/1/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2" / 190

With the low 18 of the week, a third-round 8-under-par 33-31=64, course horse Alexander Levy set the clubhouse target of 10-under 206 at the weather-delayed Shenzhen International in China; that's currently good enough for T4 and represents a leap of 32 spots on the live leaderboard. The Frenchman has course form of 4-25-1 at Genzon GC but had left himself eight shots off the first-round lead following an opening 74. Despite a 68 on his second lap, he started his third round 10 behind halfway pacesetter Bernd Wiesberger. The Frenchman needed something special and got it in a round featuring seven birdies and an eagle. It was a relatively quiet start for Levy as he traded a birdie with a bogey over the first three holes but his round took off with back-to-back gains at 5 and 6. He connected three red numbers from Nos. 9-11, added another birdie at 13 and then, for his final trick, produced an eagle-3 at 17. Right now, he's three behind Wiesberger, who has eight holes still to finish. Unless the leader really kicks clear, it looks as if Levy has given himself a shot at it in Sunday's final round.

A late eagle-3 helped Alex Levy to take lunch just one behind the early clubhouse lead of Gary Stal in round one of the Trophee Hassan II at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, after he completed an opening lap of 2-under-par 35-37=71. The Frenchman was last seen at the Maybank Championship, logging a T4 in the Malaysian tournament and whilst T34 on this course last year was no great hint, he had led the Open de Espana at Valderrama after 18 holes – same course designer (RTJ Sr) and a similar layout. On Thursday he began on the back nine and posted three birdies at 10, 12 and 18, with just one dropped shot at the 14th. The front nine was a very different story: blue at 3, 6 and 9, red at 7 and then that eagle on the 8th. He was short of the 578-yard par-5 in two, then holed out with a full wedge shot, but looked sheepish afterwards, indicating that it was not the the best contact.

Alexander Levy had to settle for solo fourth at the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, his title challenge stalling with three bogeys after the turn in a final-round 4-under-par 32-36=68 which left him at 16-under 272 and three strokes behind winner Fabrizio Zanotti. Levy had started the back nine tied for the lead and two shots in front of Zanotti but three bogeys in six holes killed him. The Frenchman reeled in overnight pacesetter Danny Willett with circles at 1, 3, 7 and 8 and looked in great position to secure a fourth European Tour title. His problems started with a bogey-5 at 10 and despite splashing red at the par-5 13th for the fourth day running, he tripped up with dropped shots at 14 and 15. Levy did manage to tick 16 and 18 but by then the damage was done. Still, it's been a strong week after a disappointing Desert Swing (MC-57-49) and it comes as a reminder that he's always a player to consider in events like this when scoring is low. Gamers will have to wait a while though as Levy now plans to take eight weeks off.