Felipe Aguilar

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (42) / 11/7/1974
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 158

Felipe Aguilar torched his best lap of the season, a 7-under-par 31-34=65 to assume leadership of the Lyoness Open after 18 holes at Diamond Country Club, two clear of the field.
The Chilean golfer has struggled all season, failing to notch even one top 40 finish and consequently languishing at 162nd on the Race to Dubai. But his sensational circuit gives him a great opportunity to turn that round. For 14 holes he was simply magnificent. On the front nine he ticked the first then made a pair of back-to-back birdies, first at 3 and 4, then later at 6 and 7. He ticked 10 on the way home, but gave the shot away at the 11th. No matter, he made a third set of consecutive ticks at 13 and 14 to hit 7-under and then parred his way in, leaving him two swings clear of Jaco Van Zyl, Ashley Chesters and Johan Carlsson. When Aguilar signed his card Oliver Wilson was 4-under through 15 so could get closer than the group tied second. Aguilar had two 18 hole co-leads in 2016 but failed to make the top 20 in either. Jun 8 - 12:36 PM
