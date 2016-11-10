Felipe Aguilar Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (42) / 11/7/1974 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 158

Latest News Recent News

Felipe Aguilar torched his best lap of the season, a 7-under-par 31-34=65 to assume leadership of the Lyoness Open after 18 holes at Diamond Country Club, two clear of the field. The Chilean golfer has struggled all season, failing to notch even one top 40 finish and consequently languishing at 162nd on the Race to Dubai. But his sensational circuit gives him a great opportunity to turn that round. For 14 holes he was simply magnificent. On the front nine he ticked the first then made a pair of back-to-back birdies, first at 3 and 4, then later at 6 and 7. He ticked 10 on the way home, but gave the shot away at the 11th. No matter, he made a third set of consecutive ticks at 13 and 14 to hit 7-under and then parred his way in, leaving him two swings clear of Jaco Van Zyl, Ashley Chesters and Johan Carlsson. When Aguilar signed his card Oliver Wilson was 4-under through 15 so could get closer than the group tied second. Aguilar had two 18 hole co-leads in 2016 but failed to make the top 20 in either.

Felipe Aguilar heads to the Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC in Kuala Lumpur looking for a third victory in Asia. The Chilean is celebrating a tenth year on the European Tour this season and success in South-east Asia has been a bulwark of that record. He claimed the 2008 Indonesian Open and, in 2014, The Championship, held in Singapore. His best in eight attempts in Malaysia, however is T6 in the 2011 Malaysian Open - his only top 25. He'll be hoping the new venue will help turn that around since he is yet to play it. He'll take heart from a strong start last week in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which saw him shoot 66. He drifted backwards the rest of the week to T49, but he wouldn't be the first or last golfer to draw big rewards from small suggestions of form. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Felipe Aguilar torched Emirates GC for a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-34=66 in round one of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, slotting in just a single stroke behind leader Sergio Garcia. The Chilean was T3 in this event in 2013 and today's lap matched the 66 he shot in the third round four years ago. Enjoying the easier morning conditions, Aguilar made his score with three birdies on each nine. His first red number came at the par-5 3rd hole and he followed it with further gains at 5 and 7. After three pars, he added another circle at 11 and added two more birdies at 13 and 16. The veteran hasn't been at his best so far on the Desert Swing with a missed cut in Abu Dhabi and T41 in Qatar but he's nicely placed here to post a first top 10 finish since May. The World No. 319 is currently T2 in the clubhouse alongside George Coetzee and is likely to stay there given the stronger winds facing the afternoon starters.