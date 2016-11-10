Felipe Aguilar

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: Woe Adrian
Jun 8
Waiver Wired: Moncada Time?
Jun 8
Watchin' Watson
Jun 7
Notes: Calling All Cubbies
Jun 7
Daily Dose: Scooterrific
Jun 7
MLB Live Chat
Jun 6
Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars
Jun 6
MLB Power Rankings: Week 10
Jun 6
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
James McCann (hand) to be activated Friday
Posey, Pence get day off Thursday vs. MIL
Astros promote top pitching prospect Martes
SEA prospect Lewis (knee) ready for games
MLB investigating Russell for domestic abuse
Mancini cracks two clutch homers vs. Pirates
Mariners' Zunino walks it off to defeat Twins
Foltynewicz hurls seven shutout frames in win
Markakis goes 3-for-5 with five RBI vs Phils
Faria gives up one run in major league debut
X-rays on Machado's wrist come up negative
Report: Beltre (ankle) could need DL trip
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Done With Decker
Jun 7
NFL's Best QB Situations 2017
May 31
Mark Your Calendar
May 31
Fantasy Breakout Candidates
May 29
Bust a Move
May 24
Podcast: Silva's Top 150
May 22
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
McCarthy wants to get Cobb more touches
GM: Still no timetable for Teddy Bridgewater
New OC wants to use Julio more in red zone
OC: Julius Thomas can be '10-touchdown guy'
RBs coach suggests Perkins can be 3-down back
Pederson: Jordan Matthews (knee) is 'fine'
Sammy Watkins (foot) getting in limited work
Zay Jones (knee) back to full practice
DeAndre Hopkins loves playing for Texans
Saints 'gushing' over Adrian Peterson at OTAs
DeVante Parker set for 'giant' 3rd-year leap?
Conley slated for starting role opposite Hill
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Small Forward Rankings
Jun 8
Dose: Too much Durant in 4th
Jun 8
Draft Shooting Guard Rankings
Jun 6
Stepping up in the Postseason
Jun 6
NBA Draft Point Guard Rankings
Jun 5
Dose: Durantula Unleashed
Jun 5
Risers & Fallers: Centers
Jun 3
NBA Finals Podcast
Jun 2
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
GSW win Game 3 behind Kevin Durant's 31/8/4
Kyrie Irving scores 38 points in Game 3 loss
Kevin Love w/ career-high six steals in Gm 3
LeBron James' 39/11/9 not enough in Game 3
Lakers planning to work out De'Aaron Fox
J.R. Smith will remain in starting lineup
J.R. Smith scoreless in 14 minutes in Game 2
Steph Curry triple-doubles in Game 2 victory
LeBron James' 29/14/11 not enough in Game 2
Kevin Durant nears 5x5 line, Warriors up 2-0
Klay Thompson hits 8-of-12 shots in Gm 2 win
Steve Kerr will return for Game 2 on Sunday
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
What Went Wrong: BUF, DET
Jun 8
Predators Even It Up at 2
Jun 6
Preds Take Bite out of Pens
Jun 4
What Went Wrong: NJD, ARI
Jun 2
What Went Wrong: Avs, Canucks
Jun 1
Pod: Are the Preds Toast?
Jun 1
Dose: Penguins up 2-0 in SCF
Jun 1
Penguins win the first one
May 30
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Pens confirm Matt Murray will start Thursday
Kings sign Tyler Toffoli for 3 years, $13.8M
Extension for Martin Jones may come in July
Bonino misses practice, remains day-to-day
Blackhawks sign FA defenseman Jan Rutta
Kris Letang (neck) won't make surprise return
Coyotes not shopping goalie Mike Smith
Glendening out 3-4 months after ankle surgery
Evander Kane returns to trade rumor mill
Frederick Gaudreau makes history in Nashville
Filip Forsberg scores as Preds tie Cup Final
Competition committee proposes two changes
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Chasing Pocono (Spring)
Jun 7
Caps After Dover (Spring)
Jun 6
Wrapup: Dover Int'l Speedway
Jun 4
Update: Dover (Spring)
Jun 3
AAA 400 Stats
Jun 2
DFS: Dover (Spring)
Jun 1
Chasing Dover (Spring)
May 31
Caps After Charlotte (Spring)
May 30
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Justin Allgaier: Pocono Green 250 advance
William Byron: Pocono Green 250 advance
Michael Annett: Pocono Green 250 advance
Elliott Sadler: Pocono Green 250 advance
Kyle Busch enters Midwest Tour Dixieland 250
Kendrick new crew chief for Young at TMS
Ryan Sieg ready for the Tricky Triangle
Martins joins BJ McLeod for Pocono Green 250
Jones tops speed chart in ARCA Pocono test
Kody Vanderwal: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
Dakoda Armstrong: Pocono Green 250 advance
Will Rodgers: NAPA/Toyota 150 advance
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
2018 NFL Mock Draft
May 2
Podcast: Round One Review
Apr 28
Final 2017 Mock Draft II
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Stoops: Health wasn't a factor in retiring
Oklahoma tabs Riley to take over for Stoops
Jeremiah comps USC QB Darnold to Andrew Luck
16 players leave the Nevada football program
Crimson Tide lose DT O.J. Smith to transfer
Five-star Penn State QB Fields decommits
Sam Darnold remains Westgate's Heisman fave
UK QB Barker (back) cleared for activities
Update: Josh Smith assault case dropped
Ole Miss backs HC Freeze in response
Wildcats dismiss DE Bell for rules violation
13 ULL players have felony charges reduced
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
Late Fitness Check GW38
May 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW38
May 19
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 38
May 18
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Costa departure looks imminent
Ex-City stopper looks set to remain in the PL
The Saints summer exodus is about to begin
Injury rules Vardy out of ENG World Cup qual
Delph attracting interest from several clubs
Man City's Nolito: 'I want to leave'
Giroud hints at exit over lack of game time
Southampton irritated by Liverpool's tapping
Nobody is ruling out a Lindelhof move to Utd
Defoe underwent medical at Bournemouth
Race for Batshuayi heating up
Another devastating loss for football
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Felipe Aguilar
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
42
) / 11/7/1974
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 158
Latest News
Recent News
Felipe Aguilar torched his best lap of the season, a 7-under-par 31-34=65 to assume leadership of the Lyoness Open after 18 holes at Diamond Country Club, two clear of the field.
The Chilean golfer has struggled all season, failing to notch even one top 40 finish and consequently languishing at 162nd on the Race to Dubai. But his sensational circuit gives him a great opportunity to turn that round. For 14 holes he was simply magnificent. On the front nine he ticked the first then made a pair of back-to-back birdies, first at 3 and 4, then later at 6 and 7. He ticked 10 on the way home, but gave the shot away at the 11th. No matter, he made a third set of consecutive ticks at 13 and 14 to hit 7-under and then parred his way in, leaving him two swings clear of Jaco Van Zyl, Ashley Chesters and Johan Carlsson. When Aguilar signed his card Oliver Wilson was 4-under through 15 so could get closer than the group tied second. Aguilar had two 18 hole co-leads in 2016 but failed to make the top 20 in either.
Jun 8 - 12:36 PM
Felipe Aguilar heads to the Maybank Championship at Saujana G&CC in Kuala Lumpur looking for a third victory in Asia.
The Chilean is celebrating a tenth year on the European Tour this season and success in South-east Asia has been a bulwark of that record. He claimed the 2008 Indonesian Open and, in 2014, The Championship, held in Singapore. His best in eight attempts in Malaysia, however is T6 in the 2011 Malaysian Open - his only top 25. He'll be hoping the new venue will help turn that around since he is yet to play it. He'll take heart from a strong start last week in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, which saw him shoot 66. He drifted backwards the rest of the week to T49, but he wouldn't be the first or last golfer to draw big rewards from small suggestions of form.
Feb 6 - 10:43 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Felipe Aguilar torched Emirates GC for a bogey-free 6-under-par 32-34=66 in round one of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, slotting in just a single stroke behind leader Sergio Garcia.
The Chilean was T3 in this event in 2013 and today's lap matched the 66 he shot in the third round four years ago. Enjoying the easier morning conditions, Aguilar made his score with three birdies on each nine. His first red number came at the par-5 3rd hole and he followed it with further gains at 5 and 7. After three pars, he added another circle at 11 and added two more birdies at 13 and 16. The veteran hasn't been at his best so far on the Desert Swing with a missed cut in Abu Dhabi and T41 in Qatar but he's nicely placed here to post a first top 10 finish since May. The World No. 319 is currently T2 in the clubhouse alongside George Coetzee and is likely to stay there given the stronger winds facing the afternoon starters.
Feb 2 - 5:01 AM
Felipe Aguilar painted a 4-under-par 33-35=68 in his opening round at the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City, good enough for a one-shot lead in the clubhouse.
Aguilar is making his debut in the event but has some previous good form in South Africa with two third-place finishes in his last eight tournaments there. The Chilean again enjoyed the sunshine on his back and a lap containing five birdies against a lone bogey was enough to nudge him a stroke ahead of early leaders Victor Dubuisson and Richie Ramsay. Aguilar went to the turn in 3-under after splashing red at 2, 3 and 9 and then reeled off five pars before dropping a shot at 15. He responded with birdies at 16 and 17 and a par at the last confirmed him as the new man to catch. He entered the week 57th on the Race to Dubai so this is the ideal start in his bid to protect a top 60 place and earn entry into next week's season-closing DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, an event he hasn't qualified for since 2013.
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 07:27:00 AM
Aguilar shoots 65 to lead the Lyoness Open
Jun 8 - 12:36 PM
Aguilar hoping for long drive on Route 66
Feb 6 - 10:43 AM
Aguilar opens week in Dubai with flawless 66
Feb 2 - 5:01 AM
Aguilar sets fresh R1 target in South Africa
Thu, Nov 10, 2016 07:27:00 AM
More Felipe Aguilar Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
S. Kim
PGA
(645)
2
K. Na
PGA
(591)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(537)
4
S. Noh
PGA
(525)
5
T. Clark
PGA
(510)
6
R. McIlroy
PGA
(507)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(483)
8
C. Villegas
PGA
(469)
9
B. Curtis
PGA
(468)
10
T. Woods
PGA
(450)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
Brooks Koepka has the course history and class to headline the field in this week's FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind.
More GOL Columns
»
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
»
Expert Picks: St. Jude Classic
Jun 6
»
Dufner wins the Memorial by 3
Jun 5
»
Lyoness Open Preview
Jun 5
»
Memorial Tournament: Rankings
May 30
»
Expert Picks: the Memorial
May 30
»
Kisner wins DEAN & DELUCA
May 29
»
Nordea Masters Preview
May 29
GOL Headlines
»
Van Zyl sets the early pace in Lyoness Open
»
Mickelson trending ahead of TPC Southwind
»
D. Berger back for seconds at TPC Southwind
»
Padraig Harrington (elbow) WDs from SJC
»
Lovemark among notable WDs from SJC
»
Stricker snags U.S. Open spot; WDs from SJC
»
Ashun Wu defends the Lyoness Open in Austria
»
Wiesberger planning another Viennese Waltz
»
Fowler joint second at Memorial w/ closing 70
»
Dufner comes from behind to win the Memorial
»
Bad weather suspends Memorial for second time
»
Inclement weather suspends Memorial finale
GOL Links
»
FanDuel golf is here — play now!
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved