Daniel Brooks Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (30) / 1/5/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'1¼ / 156

Daniel Brooks smashed a scintillating third round of 7-under-par 30-34=64 to set an early 54-hole clubhouse target of 7-under 206 in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, tied with Sergio Garcia (thru 12) when the Englishman signed his card. The Essex-born golfer came into this week ranked 123rd on the Race to Dubai (23rd on the Access Points List) and opening rounds of 70-72 appeared to be insufficient to inspire hope of retaining his card until this stunning third lap of Valderrama. For the first 11 holes his golf was a complete masterclass as he poured the birdies into the hole. He ticked 2, 3 and 5 early in the round and then turned it up a notch at the turn, circling 8, 9, 10 and 11. At the 233-yard par-3 15th he smashed his tee shot to two feet and made no mistake with the putt. Alas he made bogey at both 16 and 18, but there was yet another birdie in the middle at 17, helping him to post the low round of the week. Incredibly the rollercoaster nature of the round was not in contrast to his previous rounds: He has marked just 17 pars through his first 54 holes. He's looking for a first top five since January 2016 and only his second top ten of the season.

Daniel Brooks heads to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry this week, looking to make a first tournament cut in five attempts. The Englishman has a curious record. He can go weeks and weeks and months without showing his face anywhere near a leaderboard – and then suddenly pop up from nowhere. He briefly threatened to do that last week in the Open de France, midway through the second round, but it wasn’t to be. However the fact his name cropped up just prior to time spent by the sea might be worth noting. Back in 2015, at Gullane, Brooks led the Scottish Open (and a high quality field too) through 36 and 54 holes, before eventually finishing T7. His only win on Tour also came at the blustery Santo da Serra in Madeira, with big ocean views (admittedly it was a 36 hole tournament). Beware that lack of cuts made in the event though. Source: EuropeanTour.com

Daniel Brooks is playing full time on the European Tour for the fourth time this year but he makes hard work of staying there. The Englishman heads into that fourth season knowing that he’s got away with it somewhat in the past. Back in 2014 he pinched a card when winning the Madeira Islands Open, an event reduced to 36-holes in the wake of bad weather and the death of a caddie. Brooks responded with a run of 1-for-15; only the win kept his playing rights, money earned certainly didn’t. He hit July 2015 on the back of a run of 1-for-16 only to contend in the Open de France and then lead through 36 holes of the Scottish Open before ending the week T7. That tied his card up and just as well as the poor form returned. The 2016 campaign began well, with T3 in the South African Open, but there followed 27 strokeplay starts and whilst he made 19 weekends he only once made the top 25 (T18 in Denmark).