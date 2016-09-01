Player Page

Daniel Brooks

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (30) / 1/5/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'1¼ / 156

Latest News

Recent News

Daniel Brooks smashed a scintillating third round of 7-under-par 30-34=64 to set an early 54-hole clubhouse target of 7-under 206 in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, tied with Sergio Garcia (thru 12) when the Englishman signed his card.
The Essex-born golfer came into this week ranked 123rd on the Race to Dubai (23rd on the Access Points List) and opening rounds of 70-72 appeared to be insufficient to inspire hope of retaining his card until this stunning third lap of Valderrama. For the first 11 holes his golf was a complete masterclass as he poured the birdies into the hole. He ticked 2, 3 and 5 early in the round and then turned it up a notch at the turn, circling 8, 9, 10 and 11. At the 233-yard par-3 15th he smashed his tee shot to two feet and made no mistake with the putt. Alas he made bogey at both 16 and 18, but there was yet another birdie in the middle at 17, helping him to post the low round of the week. Incredibly the rollercoaster nature of the round was not in contrast to his previous rounds: He has marked just 17 pars through his first 54 holes. He's looking for a first top five since January 2016 and only his second top ten of the season. Oct 21 - 10:47 AM
More Daniel Brooks Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 