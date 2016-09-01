Daniel Brooks

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
Golf Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Fantasy Challenge
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Postseason Dose: Astros Thrive
Oct 21
Projection Review: Hitters II
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Rays
Oct 20
Postseason Dose: LA Advances
Oct 20
Team Roundup: Orioles
Oct 19
Postseason Dose: Masa-Hero
Oct 19
Team Roundup: Marlins
Oct 18
Postseason Dose: Darvish Deals
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Nationals ask permission to interview Cora
Verlander fires seven shutout frames vs Yanks
Altuve goes 2-for-4 with a homer, three RBI
Headley in the DH spot for Yankees on Friday
Evan Gattis at DH for Houston in Game 6
Daniel Murphy undergoes right knee surgery
Tigers announce hiring of Ron Gardenhire
Nationals won't retain manager Dusty Baker
Hernandez powers Dodgers to World Series
Gardenhire expected to be next Tigers manager
Zobrist in RF, hitting eighth in NLCS Game 5
Brantley out 4-5 months after ankle surgery
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Weather: Week 7 Forecasts
Oct 21
Injury Report: Week 7
Oct 20
Week 7 Rankings
Oct 20
Roundtable: Tight End Talk
Oct 20
Silva's Week 7 Matchups
Oct 20
Daily Dose: Cooper Crushes KC
Oct 20
Matchup: Chiefs @ Raiders
Oct 19
Week 7 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em
Oct 19
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Marshawn Lynch hit with one-game suspension
Packers hoping Rodgers returns in Week 15
Dede Westbrook 'on track' for Week 9 return
Packers put Aaron Rodgers (collarbone) on IR
Chris Hogan removed from final injury report
Snead (hamstring) officially questionable
Keenan Allen injured in Thursday's practice
Dolphins' Pouncey (concussion) practices full
Rob Kelley (ankle) expected to start on MNF
DeVante Parker doubtful to face Jets
Melvin Gordon listed as questionable
Allen misses practice, listed as questionable
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Career-Highs Already?
Oct 21
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 20
Oct 20
Stew: Wicked Smart
Oct 20
Dose: Carmelo Gets Revenge
Oct 20
Roundtable: Season Predictions
Oct 19
Dose: The Real Opening Night!
Oct 19
NBA DFS Podcast for Oct. 18
Oct 18
Notable Numbers
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Aaron Gordon (ankle) a GTD on Saturday
Elfrid Payton (hamstring) ruled out Saturday
Lonzo Ball torches Suns with 29/11/9 in win
Brandon Ingram scores career-high 25 points
Larry Nance scores 14 points in 22 minutes
Eric Bledsoe scores 28 points in 30 minutes
T.J. Warren scores 24 points in loss
Marquese Chriss blocks three shots in 18 mins
Mike James leapfrogs Tyler Ulis on Friday
Cold As Ice: D'Angelo Russell steps up late
DeMarre Carroll scores 17 points in 28 minute
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson fills stat sheet
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Montreal's Slump Deepens
Oct 21
Lightning and Leafs on Top
Oct 20
Dose: Hischier's Big Night
Oct 20
Fantasy Nuggets Week 3
Oct 19
Dose: Schwartz Deli-vers
Oct 19
Podcast: Can't Stop Kucherov
Oct 18
Slumping Forwards Bright Spots
Oct 18
Dose: Kucherov Making History
Oct 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Cam Fowler injured in win over Canadiens
Patrik Laine scores 2 goals in win over MIN
Roberto Luongo injured vs. PIT on Friday
Gibson makes 49 saves in blowout win vs. Habs
Evgeni Malkin nets 1G, 1A in win over FLA
Tomas Tatar scores twice in OTL to Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scores OT winner vs. Wings
Derek Dorsett nets 2G, 1A in win over Sabres
Martin Jones makes 28 saves in shutout win
Mikael Granlund won't play on Friday night
Boone Jenner (back) likely to play Saturday
Capitals will start Philipp Grubauer Saturday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
DFS: Kansas (Fall)
Oct 20
Chasing Kansas (Fall)
Oct 19
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 17
Wrapup: Talladega
Oct 15
Update: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 14
DFS: Talladega (Fall)
Oct 13
Chasing Talladega (Fall)
Oct 11
Caps After Talladega (Fall)
Oct 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones on row three
Martin Truex Jr. on Kansas pole
Erik Jones tops Kansas XFINITY Final Practice
Decker with VMS for full 2018 ARCA schedule
Zane Smith on pole for ARCA Kansas 150
Reddick has best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Matt Tifft paces Kansas XFINITY Practice 1
Smith loose in ARCA practice, also fastest
Bonsignore 10th at Thompson, 3rd in points
Pennink: 4th at Thompson, 4th in NWMT points
Goodale 16th at Thompson, 5th in NWMT points
Ryan Preece: Sunoco World Series 150 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Brooks' sublime 64 sets Valderrama R3 target
S. Brown R3 71; shares 54h lead at CJ CUP
Thomas co-leads CJ CUP after third-round 70
Rahm amongst notables to miss Valderrama cut
Garcia remains on track for Valderrama glory
Albatross for Luiten; has lead at Valderrama
Luke List leads the pack at The CJ CUP
Course horse Luiten shares lead at Valderrama
Sergio fires 66; has share of Valderrama lead
J. Thomas takes commanding R1 lead @ CJ CUP
Garcia has multiple incentives at Valderrama
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Week 8 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 19
Top Big Play Running Backs
Oct 18
Match-ups Mixer: Week 8
Oct 15
Week 7 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 12
Match-ups Mixer: Week 7
Oct 8
Week 6 CFB ATS Predictions
Oct 4
Match-ups Mixer: Week 6
Oct 1
Week 5 CFB ATS Predictions
Sep 28
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
James (shoulder) facing an extended absence
Mike White tosses five scores in win over ODU
Lawry rocks it with 166 yards rushing, 3 TD
Michigan lands four-star TE Mustapha Muhammad
Xavier Johnson (ankle) expected for Saturday
Florida nets pledge from four-star T Gouraige
Appy State RB Upshaw (tricep) done for season
Dantonio: Scott (arrest) will play vs Indiana
McCloughan comps Mayfield to a shorter Favre
HC Kelly confirms LB Martini out for USC game
Miller catches 10 passes for 178 yards in win
Ferguson throws for 471 in shootout victory
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 9
Oct 21
Stag's Take - Gameweek 9
Oct 19
Late Fitness Check GW9
Oct 19
Sean's Super Subs - Week 9
Oct 19
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW9
Oct 19
AM's Perfect XI - Week 9
Oct 18
The Bargain Hunter - Week 9
Oct 18
Thoughts on Managers
Oct 17
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Watford unable to hold off inspired Chelsea
Defoe injury hands Wilson a surprise recall
Chelsea win thriller at Stamford Bridge
Bilic teeters on the brink after BHA loss
Palmer close to Terriers return
Chelsea could get Kante ahead of schedule
Aguero cleared to start, but will he?
Billing facing lengthy spell on the sidelines
Rooney, Schneiderlin back for weekend
Koscielny probable for Merseyside trip
Aaron Ramsey likely to feature against EVE
James Collins out for Week 9
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Daniel Brooks
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 1/5/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'1¼ / 156
Latest News
Recent News
Daniel Brooks smashed a scintillating third round of 7-under-par 30-34=64 to set an early 54-hole clubhouse target of 7-under 206 in the Andalucia Valderrama Masters, tied with Sergio Garcia (thru 12) when the Englishman signed his card.
The Essex-born golfer came into this week ranked 123rd on the Race to Dubai (23rd on the Access Points List) and opening rounds of 70-72 appeared to be insufficient to inspire hope of retaining his card until this stunning third lap of Valderrama. For the first 11 holes his golf was a complete masterclass as he poured the birdies into the hole. He ticked 2, 3 and 5 early in the round and then turned it up a notch at the turn, circling 8, 9, 10 and 11. At the 233-yard par-3 15th he smashed his tee shot to two feet and made no mistake with the putt. Alas he made bogey at both 16 and 18, but there was yet another birdie in the middle at 17, helping him to post the low round of the week. Incredibly the rollercoaster nature of the round was not in contrast to his previous rounds: He has marked just 17 pars through his first 54 holes. He's looking for a first top five since January 2016 and only his second top ten of the season.
Oct 21 - 10:47 AM
Daniel Brooks heads to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Portstewart GC in Co. Londonderry this week, looking to make a first tournament cut in five attempts.
The Englishman has a curious record. He can go weeks and weeks and months without showing his face anywhere near a leaderboard – and then suddenly pop up from nowhere. He briefly threatened to do that last week in the Open de France, midway through the second round, but it wasn’t to be. However the fact his name cropped up just prior to time spent by the sea might be worth noting. Back in 2015, at Gullane, Brooks led the Scottish Open (and a high quality field too) through 36 and 54 holes, before eventually finishing T7. His only win on Tour also came at the blustery Santo da Serra in Madeira, with big ocean views (admittedly it was a 36 hole tournament). Beware that lack of cuts made in the event though.
Jul 4 - 6:00 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Daniel Brooks is playing full time on the European Tour for the fourth time this year but he makes hard work of staying there.
The Englishman heads into that fourth season knowing that he’s got away with it somewhat in the past. Back in 2014 he pinched a card when winning the Madeira Islands Open, an event reduced to 36-holes in the wake of bad weather and the death of a caddie. Brooks responded with a run of 1-for-15; only the win kept his playing rights, money earned certainly didn’t. He hit July 2015 on the back of a run of 1-for-16 only to contend in the Open de France and then lead through 36 holes of the Scottish Open before ending the week T7. That tied his card up and just as well as the poor form returned. The 2016 campaign began well, with T3 in the South African Open, but there followed 27 strokeplay starts and whilst he made 19 weekends he only once made the top 25 (T18 in Denmark).
Jan 7 - 6:42 AM
Daniel Brooks registered successive eagles at 14 and 15 on the way to a 6-under-par 33-31=64 in his opener at the Omega European Masters in Switzerland, good enough for a piece of a four-way lead alongside French duo Mike Lorenzo Vera and Gregory Havret and American Paul Peterson.
A solid enough day became an excellent one when Brooks signed for a '3' on Cran-sur-Sierre's 559-yard 14th hole and followed it with another on the 515-yard next. A bogey at 16 was perhaps an understandable reaction but a birdie-par finish secured him a place atop the first-round leaderboard. The four pacesetters are a shot clear of a nine-way tie for third which includes defending champion Danny Willett. Brooks hit just 11 greens in regulation today but was 5-for-7 in scrambling and needed just 24 putts. The Englishman has missed the cut on his only two starts at this event but warmed up with T18 in last week's Made in Denmark tournament.
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 02:13:00 PM
Brooks' sublime 64 sets Valderrama R3 target
Oct 21 - 10:47 AM
Brooks seeks one of his good weeks in Irish
Jul 4 - 6:00 AM
Brooks may need to up the game to keep card
Jan 7 - 6:42 AM
Brooks shares lead after back-to-back eagles
Thu, Sep 1, 2016 02:13:00 PM
More Daniel Brooks Player News
Highest Searched Golfers
over the last 7 days
1
M. Wallace
PGA
(511)
2
J. Thomas
PGA
(445)
3
K. Stadler
PGA
(428)
4
B. Snedeker
PGA
(422)
5
P. Perez
PGA
(412)
6
P. Casey
PGA
(409)
7
B. Van Pelt
PGA
(406)
8
T. Clark
PGA
(405)
9
D. Lee
PGA
(377)
10
H. Matsuyama
PGA
(369)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Season stats are currently unavailable
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Headlines
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
Justin Thomas looks to end this calendar year on a high note in Korea.
More GOL Columns
»
Expert Picks: The CJ CUP
Oct 17
»
CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES Preview
Oct 17
»
Perez 4-shot winner at CIMB
Oct 16
»
Valderrama Masters Preview
Oct 16
»
Expert Picks: CIMB Classic
Oct 10
»
CIMB Classic Preview
Oct 10
»
Steele back-to-back in Napa
Oct 9
»
Italian Open Preview
Oct 9
GOL Headlines
»
Brooks' sublime 64 sets Valderrama R3 target
»
S. Brown R3 71; shares 54h lead at CJ CUP
»
Thomas co-leads CJ CUP after third-round 70
»
Rahm amongst notables to miss Valderrama cut
»
Garcia remains on track for Valderrama glory
»
Albatross for Luiten; has lead at Valderrama
»
Luke List leads the pack at The CJ CUP
»
Course horse Luiten shares lead at Valderrama
»
Sergio fires 66; has share of Valderrama lead
»
J. Thomas takes commanding R1 lead @ CJ CUP
»
Garcia has multiple incentives at Valderrama
»
Sung Kang preps for home game at The CJ CUP
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved