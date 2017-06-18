Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Report: Padres remain in touch on Eric Hosmer
Report: Cardinals to sign RHP Bud Norris
Boras met with D-Backs owner on J.D. Martinez
Odorizzi drawing interest on trade market
Passan: Darvish has opt-out after second year
Astros talking to Marlins about J.T. Realmuto
Yu Darvish agrees to six-year deal with Cubs
Dustin Fowler the favorite for A's CF job?
Report: Sergio Romo re-signs with Tampa Bay
Red Sox, LoMo 'have been in touch recently'
Giants ink Derek Holland to minor league deal
Blue Jays interested in Andrew Cashner
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Scottie Scheffler
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under-par 68 during today's Collegiate Showcase, earning him a spot in the field at this week's Genesis Open.
The University of Texas product beat a field of five other collegiate golfers, vying for one spot into this week's Genesis. Two of his five opponents were fellow Longhorns. Scheffler ended up winning this event by six strokes, not producing much drama down the stretch. This week's appearance will be his fifth career PGA TOUR start. On his early resume, he is 2-for-4 on the big stage, posting a T22 at the hometown 2014 Byron Nelson Championship and a T27 at last year's U.S. Open (Erin Hills). Scheffler currently ranks 38th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. This marks the fourth annual running of this showdown and past winners are 2-for-3 at the Genesis Open, including Sahith Theegala was inside the top 10 after R1 last year before going on to finish T49.
Feb 12 - 5:43 PM
Source:
Genesis Open (Twitter)
Amateur and World No. 1927 Scott Scheffler patched together a 1-over-par 35-38=73 in the final round of the 117th U.S. Open to finish up on 1-under 287, up three places on the live leaderboard to T27.
UPDATE:
Scheffler claims
low amateur
by one stroke over Cameron Champ, who labored to a birdie-less 4-over 76.
The soon-to-be University of Texas senior was one 14 amateurs to begin the week and one of two to make the cut along with Cameron Champ. He's first in the clubhouse of the two after hitting 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation in the finale, outbalancing four birdies with three bogeys and double bogey-6 at the 15th. Scheffler saved one of those birdies for the par-5 last, getting up-and-down from in front of the green for birdie, important as Champ is playing the final two holes and the duo are currently deadlocked. This was the 20-year-old's second overall major and second U.S. Open after a missed cut last year by one (69-78). He finished the week with 15 birdies versus seven bogeys, two doubles and one triple bogey-8.
Sun, Jun 18, 2017 05:44:00 PM
Amateur and World No. 1927 Scott Scheffler pieced together a 1-under-par 32-39=71 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open to reach 2-under 214, up seven places to T26, six back of 54-hole clubhouse leader Patrick Reed.
This is the 20-year-old's second overall major and second U.S. Open after a missed cut last year by one (69-78). He stamped his return ticket out of the Columbus, Ohio, sectional, with birdie on the fourth playoff hole. The soon-to-be University of Texas senior was one of 14 amateurs to begin this week, and one of only two to make the cut, opening with rounds of 69-74. He was bogey-free 4-under thru 17 holes on Moving Day, before walking off with triple bogey-8 at 18, taking five to get on the surface and then 3-putting from 14'2". Scheffler landed 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, taking 29 total putts. He's currently leading the other amateur Cameron Champ by one, who's still on the course.
Sat, Jun 17, 2017 04:57:00 PM
Scottie Scheffler composed a 1-under-par 34-35=69 during round one of the 116th U.S. Open Championship, throwing his name directly into the mix at Oakmont Country Club.
The amateur who just finished his sophomore season at the University of Texas is off and running in his major championship debut. Starting on the back nine, Scheffler opened his day with an eight-footer for birdie at the par-4 10th hole. He added a pair of key par-savers (6-footer at No. 11 and 22-footer at No. 15) to remain 1-under through eight. From there he swallowed back-to-back bogeys but rebounded nicely down the home stretch. That included an 11-footer for birdie at the par-5 fourth hole. He kept his momentum rolling by dialing in from long distance at the par-3 sixth, saving par from 54 feet. On the live leaderboard, Scheffler is just one of seven golfers in red numbers, and he will be the first of those to sign his scorecard. A fantastic start to Scheffler's major championship career, who qualified this week through sectionals in Powell, Ohio.
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 03:41:00 PM
Scheffler punches ticket into Genesis Open
Feb 12 - 5:43 PM
Scheffler claims low am honors at U.S. Open
Sun, Jun 18, 2017 05:44:00 PM
Amateur Scheffler makes cut; cards 71 in R3
Sat, Jun 17, 2017 04:57:00 PM
Scheffler shines in R1 of U.S. Open debut
Thu, Jun 16, 2016 03:41:00 PM
More Scottie Scheffler Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
47
15
0
7
2
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
