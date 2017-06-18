Scottie Scheffler Team: PGA Golfer

Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under-par 68 during today's Collegiate Showcase, earning him a spot in the field at this week's Genesis Open. The University of Texas product beat a field of five other collegiate golfers, vying for one spot into this week's Genesis. Two of his five opponents were fellow Longhorns. Scheffler ended up winning this event by six strokes, not producing much drama down the stretch. This week's appearance will be his fifth career PGA TOUR start. On his early resume, he is 2-for-4 on the big stage, posting a T22 at the hometown 2014 Byron Nelson Championship and a T27 at last year's U.S. Open (Erin Hills). Scheffler currently ranks 38th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. This marks the fourth annual running of this showdown and past winners are 2-for-3 at the Genesis Open, including Sahith Theegala was inside the top 10 after R1 last year before going on to finish T49. Source: Genesis Open (Twitter)

Amateur and World No. 1927 Scott Scheffler patched together a 1-over-par 35-38=73 in the final round of the 117th U.S. Open to finish up on 1-under 287, up three places on the live leaderboard to T27. UPDATE: Scheffler claims low amateur by one stroke over Cameron Champ, who labored to a birdie-less 4-over 76. The soon-to-be University of Texas senior was one 14 amateurs to begin the week and one of two to make the cut along with Cameron Champ. He's first in the clubhouse of the two after hitting 11 (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation in the finale, outbalancing four birdies with three bogeys and double bogey-6 at the 15th. Scheffler saved one of those birdies for the par-5 last, getting up-and-down from in front of the green for birdie, important as Champ is playing the final two holes and the duo are currently deadlocked. This was the 20-year-old's second overall major and second U.S. Open after a missed cut last year by one (69-78). He finished the week with 15 birdies versus seven bogeys, two doubles and one triple bogey-8.

Amateur and World No. 1927 Scott Scheffler pieced together a 1-under-par 32-39=71 in the third round of the 117th U.S. Open to reach 2-under 214, up seven places to T26, six back of 54-hole clubhouse leader Patrick Reed. This is the 20-year-old's second overall major and second U.S. Open after a missed cut last year by one (69-78). He stamped his return ticket out of the Columbus, Ohio, sectional, with birdie on the fourth playoff hole. The soon-to-be University of Texas senior was one of 14 amateurs to begin this week, and one of only two to make the cut, opening with rounds of 69-74. He was bogey-free 4-under thru 17 holes on Moving Day, before walking off with triple bogey-8 at 18, taking five to get on the surface and then 3-putting from 14'2". Scheffler landed 11 (of 14) fairways and 13 greens in regulation, taking 29 total putts. He's currently leading the other amateur Cameron Champ by one, who's still on the course.