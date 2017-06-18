Player Page

Scottie Scheffler

Team: PGA Golfer

Scottie Scheffler fired a 3-under-par 68 during today's Collegiate Showcase, earning him a spot in the field at this week's Genesis Open.
The University of Texas product beat a field of five other collegiate golfers, vying for one spot into this week's Genesis. Two of his five opponents were fellow Longhorns. Scheffler ended up winning this event by six strokes, not producing much drama down the stretch. This week's appearance will be his fifth career PGA TOUR start. On his early resume, he is 2-for-4 on the big stage, posting a T22 at the hometown 2014 Byron Nelson Championship and a T27 at last year's U.S. Open (Erin Hills). Scheffler currently ranks 38th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. This marks the fourth annual running of this showdown and past winners are 2-for-3 at the Genesis Open, including Sahith Theegala was inside the top 10 after R1 last year before going on to finish T49. Feb 12 - 5:43 PM
