Talor Gooch Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 11/14/1991

Latest News Recent News

Talor Gooch shares a piece of second place at the midpoint of the Sony Open in Hawaii, tossing together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 to reach 10-under 130 on the week. The Oklahoma State product matched his career low on Thursday (6-under 64) but didn't show any letdown today. He was a bit shaky off the tee, finding just six (of 14) fairways but his putter stayed hot to keep him in the mix. In particular, he was pouring it in from mid-range, sinking five putts in the 8-to-11 foot range. At the midpoint, Gooch ranks fourth in the field in the strokes gained putting department. The 26-year-old is now 6-for-8 in his young PGA TOUR career, still searching for his first top 15 on the big stage.

PGA TOUR rookie Talor Gooch roared out of the gate with a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Gooch provided plenty of fireworks early and often today. He opened his day with a bunker hole out for birdie (61'5") at the par-4 first hole. He added a ho-hum birdie at the second and then drilled a 34'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 third to complete the birdie trifecta, giving DFSers a nice bonus. Gooch would later add a 37'1" conversion for birdie at the 12th. He walked off the course gaining 2.925 strokes putting on the day. The Oklahoma State product matched his career low on the PGA TOUR (7-under 64 in R4 of the 2017-18 Shriners).

Talor Gooch flirted with the lead during round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, ending the day with a 4-under-par 30-37=67 to climb to 4-under 138 at the midpoint. Gooch put on a ball-striking clinic today. Battling through some tough crosswinds, he still managed to land 15 greens in regulation, gaining 4.303 strokes approaching-the-green by round's end. That included an early approach shot from 179 yards that he stuck to inside a foot for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 second hole. He walked off the course ranked second in the field for the week in SG: Approach. The Oklahoma State product is making his fifth career PGA TOUR start this week and has now improved to 4-for-5, including a perfect 4-for-4 this year, his rookie season.