Talor Gooch

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 11/14/1991

Talor Gooch shares a piece of second place at the midpoint of the Sony Open in Hawaii, tossing together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 to reach 10-under 130 on the week.
The Oklahoma State product matched his career low on Thursday (6-under 64) but didn't show any letdown today. He was a bit shaky off the tee, finding just six (of 14) fairways but his putter stayed hot to keep him in the mix. In particular, he was pouring it in from mid-range, sinking five putts in the 8-to-11 foot range. At the midpoint, Gooch ranks fourth in the field in the strokes gained putting department. The 26-year-old is now 6-for-8 in his young PGA TOUR career, still searching for his first top 15 on the big stage. Jan 12 - 11:06 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201840 0 0 01724603031
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The RSM Classicn/a000327510
OHL Classic at Mayakoba410001155600
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open1600017441010
Safeway Open540001546911
 

 