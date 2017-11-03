Welcome,
Article Results
ProBasketballTalk
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
Kirk enters weekend three back at the Sony
Course horse Kelly steady thru 36 at the Sony
Harman posts -13 target at Sony; R2 63
Back-nine 28 gets Gary Woodland into the mix
Patrick Rodgers exits Sony Open with the flu
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
Grace can't find spark in R2 but 1 back in SA
Kruyswijk posts early R2 clubhouse lead at SA
Zach Johnson grabs a share of R1 Sony lead
Kirk cruises to early Sony lead; 7-under 63
Talor Gooch
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Talor Gooch
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 11/14/1991
Latest News
Recent News
Talor Gooch shares a piece of second place at the midpoint of the Sony Open in Hawaii, tossing together a 4-under-par 32-34=66 to reach 10-under 130 on the week.
The Oklahoma State product matched his career low on Thursday (6-under 64) but didn't show any letdown today. He was a bit shaky off the tee, finding just six (of 14) fairways but his putter stayed hot to keep him in the mix. In particular, he was pouring it in from mid-range, sinking five putts in the 8-to-11 foot range. At the midpoint, Gooch ranks fourth in the field in the strokes gained putting department. The 26-year-old is now 6-for-8 in his young PGA TOUR career, still searching for his first top 15 on the big stage.
Jan 12 - 11:06 PM
PGA TOUR rookie Talor Gooch roared out of the gate with a 6-under-par 33-31=64 during round one of the Sony Open in Hawaii.
Gooch provided plenty of fireworks early and often today. He opened his day with a bunker hole out for birdie (61'5") at the par-4 first hole. He added a ho-hum birdie at the second and then drilled a 34'8" birdie bomb at the par-4 third to complete the birdie trifecta, giving DFSers a nice bonus. Gooch would later add a 37'1" conversion for birdie at the 12th. He walked off the course gaining 2.925 strokes putting on the day. The Oklahoma State product matched his career low on the PGA TOUR (7-under 64 in R4 of the 2017-18 Shriners).
Jan 11 - 7:12 PM
Talor Gooch flirted with the lead during round two of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, ending the day with a 4-under-par 30-37=67 to climb to 4-under 138 at the midpoint.
Gooch put on a ball-striking clinic today. Battling through some tough crosswinds, he still managed to land 15 greens in regulation, gaining 4.303 strokes approaching-the-green by round's end. That included an early approach shot from 179 yards that he stuck to inside a foot for a tap-in birdie at the par-4 second hole. He walked off the course ranked second in the field for the week in SG: Approach. The Oklahoma State product is making his fifth career PGA TOUR start this week and has now improved to 4-for-5, including a perfect 4-for-4 this year, his rookie season.
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 05:15:00 PM
Talor Gooch will get his first taste of TPC Summerlin as he prepares for this week's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.
Gooch proved himself to be a streaky player on the Web.com Tour this season. Early in the year he rattled off three straight top 15s before posting seven straight finishes outside the top 50. Just three starts after that he opened a new streak that went T10-2nd-WIN to help lock up his PGA TOUR status. Now a rookie on the big stage, Gooch will look to get hot before the fall schedule comes to an end. So far he is 2-for-2 with a T54 and T30 at the Safeway Open and Sanderson Farms Championship, respectively. If Gooch flashes any more form, then gamers should be sure to jump along for the ride.
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 01:35:00 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
Jan 12 - 11:06 PM
Talor Gooch goes low in R1 of the Sony Open
Jan 11 - 7:12 PM
Gooch strikes it well in R2 of Shriners
Fri, Nov 3, 2017 05:15:00 PM
Gooch looking to start a streak in Vegas
Wed, Nov 1, 2017 01:35:00 PM
More Talor Gooch Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Game Log
Golf Tickets
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
4
0
0
0
0
172
46
0
30
3
1
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
3
27
5
1
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
41
0
0
0
11
55
6
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
16
0
0
0
17
44
10
1
0
Safeway Open
54
0
0
0
15
46
9
1
1
Headlines
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
Josh Culp dives into some DFS strategy for the Sony Open in Hawaii.
More GOL Columns
»
DFS Dish: Sony Open
Jan 10
»
Expert Picks: Sony Open
Jan 9
»
Dustin Johnson romps on Maui
Jan 8
»
Sony Open in Hawaii Preview
Jan 8
»
BMW South African Open Preview
Jan 8
»
DFS Dish: Sentry TOC
Jan 3
»
15th Club Interview
Jan 3
»
Expert Picks: Sentry TOC
Jan 2
GOL Headlines
»
Talor Gooch sits three of the pace @ the Sony
»
Kirk enters weekend three back at the Sony
»
Course horse Kelly steady thru 36 at the Sony
»
Harman posts -13 target at Sony; R2 63
»
Back-nine 28 gets Gary Woodland into the mix
»
Patrick Rodgers exits Sony Open with the flu
»
Superb Saddier joins Paisley in SA Open lead
»
Paisley blitzes Glendower in SA Open round 2
»
Grace can't find spark in R2 but 1 back in SA
»
Kruyswijk posts early R2 clubhouse lead at SA
»
Zach Johnson grabs a share of R1 Sony lead
»
Kirk cruises to early Sony lead; 7-under 63
GOL Links
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Golf season is here on FanDuel!
»
Get Golf tickets
»
Latest Golf injuries
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
Get the NFL Season Pass
