Austin Cook Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 3/13/1991 Ht / Wt: 5'7" / 160

Austin Cook will sleep on his first PGA TOUR lead following a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-31=62 during round two of The RSM Classic, the lowest round of the week thus far on the Seaside Course, to vault him into sole possession of the 36-hole lead on 14-under 128. The PGA TOUR rookie striped 13 (of 14) fairways during R1 and he split another 11 fairways today. That steady play off the tee has allowed him to go pin-hunting, pelting 33 greens in regulation, good for first in the field. Today, his strong iron play was good for 4.464 strokes gained on approach in addition to a trio of putts converted from outside 15 feet. The 26-year-old has yet to record a bogey this week. Playing his 14th event on the PGA TOUR, this will be his first time holding a lead after ANY round on the big stage. In 52 starts on the Web.com Tour he's led just once (R1 of the 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship). Cook has shown a ton of promise early in his career but this will be uncharted territory for the University of Arkansas product as he sleeps on a lead for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.

Opening his week on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, Austin Cook twirled a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-34=66 during round one of The RSM Classic, giving him an early spot inside the top 10. Cook staged a ball-striking clinic today, splitting 13 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 16 greens in regulation. The rest is history from there since his short game is generally his biggest weapon on a week-to-week basis. The University of Arkansas product is making his tournament debut this week but had no troubles getting familiar with the short layout. Playing the fourth start of his rookie campaign, Cook is 3-for-3 and likely on pace to move up the board on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle (opened the fall in the 18th slot). In 13 career PGA TOUR starts, Cook has a pair of top 10s but is still searching for his first top 5.

Austin Cook coasted to a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, placing him just four strokes off the torrid pace set by Patton Kizzire. The PGA TOUR rookie has opened the season with finishes of T25 and T20 at the Sanderson Farms Championship Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, respectively. A strong start, despite a few slow starts in those events. He's off to a much better pace this week after trading seven birdies with a pair of bogeys on day one. Last season on the Web.com Tour, Cook finished sixth in driving accuracy and 12th in GIR percentage. The straight shooter should continue to contend on these shorter tracks where accuracy is rewarded.