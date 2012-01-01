Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Giants 'most aggressive' team for Stanton
Jose Altuve runaway choice for AL MVP
Stanton edges out Votto, wins first MVP award
Qualifying offer declined by all nine FAs
Cubs looking at FA reliever Brandon Morrow
NYY interested in Rangers' Jurickson Profar
MLBPA sets Monday deadline on posting issue
Braves' IFA punishment likely to be severe
Mariners acquire Ryon Healy from Athletics
Scherzer wins 2nd straight NL Cy Young
Kluber wins second AL Cy Young Award
Cardinals, Marlins talked Stanton trade Wed.
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Injuries
COLUMNS
Expert Picks: RSM Classic
Nov 14
The RSM Classic Preview
Nov 14
Kizzire breaks through at OHL
Nov 13
DP World Tour Preview
Nov 13
Expert Picks: OHL Classic
Nov 7
OHL Classic Preview
Nov 7
Cantlay wins Shriners playoff
Nov 6
Nedbank Golf Challenge Preview
Nov 6
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Austin Cook grabs first-ever PGA TOUR lead
Brian Gay sits one back after R2 of the RSM
Earth ace Fitzpatrick sets a new DPWTC mark
Kirk captains a 9-under 63 to set RSM pace
Abraham Ancer WDs during R1 of the RSM
Kokrak cruises to blemish-free 65 at the RSM
Poulter mentored Horsfield wins ET Q School
Luke Donald (chest) WDs from the RSM
Rose in position for a double win in Dubai
Fitzpatrick's Earth Course affection lingers
Reed sets new clubhouse lead in Dubai closer
Hot Hend surges into R1 lead at Dubai closer
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
TCU QB Robnson to start in place of Hill
ULL HC Hudspeth: We'll use 2 QBs against NMSU
TCU QB Hill (concussion) out vs. Texas Tech
Jackson throws four scores in win over BSU
Buffalo's Johnson catches four touchdowns
Razorbacks could target Malzahn in offseason
Dungey (foot) listed as questionable for UL
Butler: No regrets about transferring to Iowa
QB Shirreffs (concussion) calls it a career
Scout calls QB JT Barrett 'this year's Dobbs'
QB Linehan (hand) ruled out for Saturday
Report: Herbert (collarbone) to start vs Zona
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
David Luiz back in contention for GW12
No fresh injury concerns for Leicester City
Lame Lemina leaves Liverpool licking lips
Cranie to deputize for suspended Schindler
Mourinho scalds England for injuring Jones
Rojo plays for U-23s as he steps up recovery
Ryan has improved since landing in Brighton
Fraser desperate to get minutes and play
King's back continues to trouble him
Fellaini playing contract hard-ball with Utd
Zlatan to return before the end of 2017
Lallana, Henderson, Mane all hopeful
Austin Cook
Austin Cook
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:
5'7" / 160
Latest News
Recent News
Austin Cook will sleep on his first PGA TOUR lead following a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-31=62 during round two of The RSM Classic, the lowest round of the week thus far on the Seaside Course, to vault him into sole possession of the 36-hole lead on 14-under 128.
The PGA TOUR rookie striped 13 (of 14) fairways during R1 and he split another 11 fairways today. That steady play off the tee has allowed him to go pin-hunting, pelting 33 greens in regulation, good for first in the field. Today, his strong iron play was good for 4.464 strokes gained on approach in addition to a trio of putts converted from outside 15 feet. The 26-year-old has
yet to record a bogey this week
. Playing his 14th event on the PGA TOUR, this will be his first time holding a lead after ANY round on the big stage. In 52 starts on the Web.com Tour he's led just once (R1 of the 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship). Cook has shown a ton of promise early in his career but this will be uncharted territory for the University of Arkansas product as he sleeps on a lead for the first time in his PGA TOUR career.
Nov 17 - 4:34 PM
Opening his week on the Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club, Austin Cook twirled a bogey-free, 6-under-par 32-34=66 during round one of The RSM Classic, giving him an early spot inside the top 10.
Cook staged a ball-striking clinic today, splitting 13 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 16 greens in regulation. The rest is history from there since his short game is generally his biggest weapon on a week-to-week basis. The University of Arkansas product is making his tournament debut this week but had no troubles getting familiar with the short layout. Playing the fourth start of his rookie campaign, Cook is 3-for-3 and likely on pace to move up the board on the Web.com Tour graduate reshuffle (opened the fall in the 18th slot). In 13 career PGA TOUR starts, Cook has a pair of top 10s but is still searching for his first top 5.
Nov 16 - 3:39 PM
Austin Cook coasted to a 5-under-par 34-32=66 during the opening round of the OHL Classic at Mayakoba, placing him just four strokes off the torrid pace set by Patton Kizzire.
The PGA TOUR rookie has opened the season with finishes of T25 and T20 at the Sanderson Farms Championship Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, respectively. A strong start, despite a few slow starts in those events. He's off to a much better pace this week after trading seven birdies with a pair of bogeys on day one. Last season on the Web.com Tour, Cook finished sixth in driving accuracy and 12th in GIR percentage. The straight shooter should continue to contend on these shorter tracks where accuracy is rewarded.
Nov 9 - 2:14 PM
Austin Cook makes a third appearance at the Country Club of Jackson as he preps for this week's Sanderson Farms Championship.
The University of Arkansas product is 0-for-2 at this week's venue but this will be the first time he arrives with a PGA TOUR card in hand. His other PGA TOUR experience is stellar, posting six top 25s in his other eight starts. Cook is also coming off the best season of his Web.com Tour career, finding eight top 10s en route to finishing 15th on the money list and 13th in the Web.com Tour Finals. Growing up and currently residing in Arkansas, Cook should feel comfortable on bermudagrass, which is the surface on hand this week in Jackson. Despite his lack of course success, Cook does provide plenty of upside for gamers looking for breakout talent.
Oct 25 - 9:14 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Austin Cook grabs first-ever PGA TOUR lead
Nov 17 - 4:34 PM
Cook keeps a clean card in R1 of the RSM
Nov 16 - 3:39 PM
Austin Cook catches fire in R1 of OHL Classic
Nov 9 - 2:14 PM
Cook hopes third time is the charm at SFC
Oct 25 - 9:14 AM
More Austin Cook Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2018
2
0
0
0
0
95
29
0
17
3
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
50
0
0
0
14
48
9
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
20
0
0
0
15
47
8
2
0
