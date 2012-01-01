Player Page

Austin Cook

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 3/13/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'7" / 160

Austin Cook will sleep on his first PGA TOUR lead following a bogey-free, 8-under-par 31-31=62 during round two of The RSM Classic, the lowest round of the week thus far on the Seaside Course, to vault him into sole possession of the 36-hole lead on 14-under 128.
The PGA TOUR rookie striped 13 (of 14) fairways during R1 and he split another 11 fairways today. That steady play off the tee has allowed him to go pin-hunting, pelting 33 greens in regulation, good for first in the field. Today, his strong iron play was good for 4.464 strokes gained on approach in addition to a trio of putts converted from outside 15 feet. The 26-year-old has yet to record a bogey this week. Playing his 14th event on the PGA TOUR, this will be his first time holding a lead after ANY round on the big stage. In 52 starts on the Web.com Tour he's led just once (R1 of the 2016 Rust-Oleum Championship). Cook has shown a ton of promise early in his career but this will be uncharted territory for the University of Arkansas product as he sleeps on a lead for the first time in his PGA TOUR career. Nov 17 - 4:34 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201820 0 0 0952901730
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
OHL Classic at Mayakoba500001448910
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open200001547820
 

 