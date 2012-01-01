Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Nicholas Lindheim
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
32
) / 11/9/1984
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 175
Latest News
Recent News
Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 473 Nicolas Lindheim fashioned a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to reach 8-under 134, up 21 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, one adrift of 36-hole clubhouse leaders Chesson Hadley and Chad Campbell.
Arriving off a mid-tourney WD at last week's Greenbrier, the 32-year-old kicked off with a seven-birdie four-bogey 68. The entire afternoon wave is still on the course on Day 2, but after circling six more, he's currently leading in total birdies with 13. The California native hit 12 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 3.016 strokes approaching-the-green and 3.322 tee-to-green. He squared a lone bogey-5 at five (failed sand save), circling holes 2, 6, 7, and a hat-trick at 15-17. The Florida resident's split featured two conversions from between 11 and 14 feet and a near-hole out from 147 yards at the par-4 15th, brushing in birdie-3 from 20 inches. He posted 1.667 putts per GIR and 0.631 SG: Putting, taking 29 total putts. This is Lindheim's 18th career TOUR start, 17th this season, and owns one top-25 finish, a T23 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October.
Jul 14 - 3:22 PM
Nicholas Lindheim lasted 24 holes at this week's Greenbrier Classic before withdrawing, citing a knee injury as the culprit.
UPDATE:
Lindheim returned to action on July 13th at the John Deere Classic.
Lindheim opened with a birdie-free, 8-over-par 39-39=78 in round one. He returned to The Old White TPC on Friday to find his first birdie of the week but also added four more bogeys in the six holes he played today. The PGA TOUR rookie called it quits after the 15th hole (started the day at the 10th). Currently ranked 181st in the FedExCup race, Lindheim unfortunately doesn't really have the luxury of skipping starts to rest this injury if need be.
Jul 7 - 12:28 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Prior to his round two tee time, Nicholas Lindheim has withdrawn from the FedEx St. Jude Classic, citing an illness.
UPDATE:
Lindheim returned to action on June 22nd with a first-round 5-over-par 75 at the Travelers Championship.
The PGA TOUR rookie opened his week with a 6-over-par 40-36=76 on Thursday. He traded seven bogeys with just one birdie on the day. Making his 15th career start on the PGA TOUR, this will go in the books as his second mid-tournament WD, which is not a good ratio. Lindheim wasn't on the radar for most gamers to begin with but mid-tournament WDs in 1 out of every 8-ish starts can safely keep him off the fantasy radar until he shows any sign of form.
Jun 9 - 12:37 PM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 424 Nicholas Lindheim makes final preparation for his FedEx St. Jude Classic debut and arrives at 172nd in the FedExCup standings.
The 32-year-old is 7-for-13 on the season with one top 25, a career-best T23 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October. His next-best finishes came in back-to-back starts with T32 at the opposite-field Puerto Rico Open and T27 at the Valero Texas Open. The California native chased with a missed cut at the Wells Fargo by six (77-74) and a T66 in his most recent TOUR start at the Byron Nelson three weeks ago (70-70-71-74). He snuck in a missed cut last week on the Web.com Tour.
Jun 7 - 3:21 PM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Lindheim moves into fray at JDC; R2 66
Jul 14 - 3:22 PM
Lindheim (knee) WDs during R2 of Greenbrier
Jul 7 - 12:28 PM
Lindheim WDs prior to R2 at St. Jude Classic
Jun 9 - 12:37 PM
Rookie Lindheim 172nd in FEC ahead of FESJC
Jun 7 - 3:21 PM
More Nicholas Lindheim Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
14
0
0
0
0
414
106
1
109
14
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classic
n/a
0
0
0
0
13
3
1
1
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
2
26
6
2
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
n/a
0
0
0
1
10
7
0
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
66
0
0
0
12
46
12
1
1
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
3
24
8
1
0
Valero Texas Open
27
0
0
0
16
43
11
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
126
0
0
0
11
28
13
2
0
Farmers Insurance Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
23
6
1
1
CareerBuilder Challenge
50
0
0
0
17
45
10
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
0
2
26
7
1
0
The RSM Classic
54
0
0
0
13
52
7
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
n/a
0
0
1
7
21
6
1
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
10
2
0
1
Safeway Open
70
0
0
0
12
47
11
2
0
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
Steve Stricker already has three wins on his John Deere Classic resume. Will he use his knowledge of the Midwest to pick up a fourth this week?
