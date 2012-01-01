Player Page

Nicholas Lindheim

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (32) / 11/9/1984
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Making his tournament debut, PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 473 Nicolas Lindheim fashioned a 5-under-par 33-33=66 in the second round of the John Deere Classic to reach 8-under 134, up 21 spots on the live leaderboard to T3, one adrift of 36-hole clubhouse leaders Chesson Hadley and Chad Campbell.
Arriving off a mid-tourney WD at last week's Greenbrier, the 32-year-old kicked off with a seven-birdie four-bogey 68. The entire afternoon wave is still on the course on Day 2, but after circling six more, he's currently leading in total birdies with 13. The California native hit 12 (of 14) fairways and 15 greens in regulation, gaining 3.016 strokes approaching-the-green and 3.322 tee-to-green. He squared a lone bogey-5 at five (failed sand save), circling holes 2, 6, 7, and a hat-trick at 15-17. The Florida resident's split featured two conversions from between 11 and 14 feet and a near-hole out from 147 yards at the par-4 15th, brushing in birdie-3 from 20 inches. He posted 1.667 putts per GIR and 0.631 SG: Putting, taking 29 total putts. This is Lindheim's 18th career TOUR start, 17th this season, and owns one top-25 finish, a T23 at the opposite-field Sanderson Farms back in October. Jul 14 - 3:22 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017140 0 0 04141061109144
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
The Greenbrier Classicn/a000013311
Travelers Championshipn/a000226620
FedEx St. Jude Classicn/a000110700
AT&T Byron Nelson6600012461211
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000324810
Valero Texas Open2700016431120
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am12600011281320
Farmers Insurance Openn/a000523611
CareerBuilder Challenge5000017451000
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a000226710
The RSM Classic540001352700
OHL Classic at Mayakoban/a001721610
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000510201
Safeway Open7000012471120
 

 