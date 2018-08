Andrea Pavan Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (29) / 4/27/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3" / 185

Andrea Pavan is eyeing a first European Tour win after a 7-under-par 31-34=65 gave him a 54-hole total of 17-under 199 and a share of the D+D REAL Czech Masters lead alongside Padraig Harrington. The Italian is enjoying his week at Albatross Golf Resort in Prague and on Saturday his game was hot, as it has been for the last three tournaments in fact. He arrived off a run of T14-T6, but within that he has now broken 67 seven times in his last nine laps. In the third round his thrashed the front nine, ticking pairs of birdies at the second and third, fifth and sixth, and then ninth and tenth. Thereafter he could only add one more at the 15th, but it drew him level with Harrington and they enter the final day three shots clear of third placed Gavin Green. It will be a huge opportunity for the 29-year-old who has never before held or shared a European Tour lead at this stage. He has, however, had four Challenge Tour leads (all solo) and converted three of them.

Andrea Pavan threatened to take the halfway lead in the D+D REAL Czech Masters until late problems left him with a 3-under-par 33-36=69, good for a 36 hole tally of 10-under 134 and T2 on the live leaderboard. The in-form Italian was flying around Albatross Golf Resort in Prague heading towards the closing stages of his second round. He had thrashed three back nine birdies (his first nine) at the 12th, 13th and 15th, then added two more at the first and sixth. He was tied for the lead with Gavin Green and had the chance to grab sole possession. Then it all went wrong. A bogey-4 at the seventh was one thing, but a double bogey-6 at the eighth really hard to accept. All the greater credit to him, therefore, that he responded with a birdie-4 at the ninth to return into a six-way tie for second (with two of those on that number yet to complete their rounds). The group is two back of Green.

Andrea Pavan made a bold start to the D+D REAL Czech Masters, posting a first round 7-under-par 31-34=65. The Italian is enjoying the best European Tour campaign of his career. Indeed, at the fourth time of asking he looks set to retain his card for the first time and in some style too because he currently resides at 53rd in the Race to Dubai. Ten top 25s have been the key and he has made two in the last two starts (T14 Scottish Open, T6 Nordea Masters). With his Thursday birdie blitz he has set up the chance to make it three in a row here at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague as no less than four times he clipped a brace of par-breakers. They came at the first and second, fifth and sixth, ninth and tenth, then finally the 12th and 13th (from 15'0"). His only error followed with a bogey-5 at the 15th, but his first lap set the early clubhouse target, although he was only T3 on the live leaderboard as he signed his card.