Zac Blair

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/20/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'7 / 155

The scheduled 7:00 am PST resumption of Round 2 of the Genesis Open on Saturday has now been delayed until 9:00 am.
Media reports are saying the storm that hit Southern California on Friday was the worst since 1995. Whatever the case, it doesn't bode well for sports that are contested outside. Only 25 (of 143) were able to complete their respective second rounds on Friday. Of the 118 that didn't, 59 players have not even teed off yet. Zac Blair was one of the fortunate. He followed a 1-under 70 (four birdies, three bogeys) with 3-under-par 35-33=68 to reach 4-under 138, currently T10 on the leaderboard. The 26-year-old erased two bogeys with three birdies and an eagle-3, and will play more than two rounds at Riviera CC for the first time, missing cuts in 2016 and 2015. Exactly how many rounds is yet to be determined, but officials had earlier stated they expect to get 72 holes in by Sunday. Feb 18 - 8:50 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017100 0 0 045512116740
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am480001645920
Waste Management Phoenix Openn/a000526500
Farmers Insurance Open4100013481100
CareerBuilder Challenge340011254500
Sony Open in Hawaii570001549800
The RSM Classic570001155600
OHL Classic at Mayakoba420001550700
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000724500
CIMB Classic260001652220
Safeway Open620001152900
 

 