Article Results
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Zac Blair
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/20/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'7 / 155
Latest News
Recent News
The scheduled 7:00 am PST resumption of Round 2 of the Genesis Open on Saturday has now been delayed until 9:00 am.
Media reports are saying the storm that hit Southern California on Friday was the worst since 1995. Whatever the case, it doesn't bode well for sports that are contested outside. Only 25 (of 143) were able to complete their respective second rounds on Friday. Of the 118 that didn't, 59 players have not even teed off yet. Zac Blair was one of the fortunate. He followed a 1-under 70 (four birdies, three bogeys) with 3-under-par 35-33=68 to reach 4-under 138, currently T10 on the leaderboard. The 26-year-old erased two bogeys with three birdies and an eagle-3, and will play more than two rounds at Riviera CC for the first time, missing cuts in 2016 and 2015. Exactly how many rounds is yet to be determined, but officials had earlier stated they
expect
to get 72 holes in by Sunday.
Feb 18 - 8:50 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media on Twitter
Taking on the South Course at Torrey Pines, Zac Blair coasted to a 3-under-par 33-36=69 during round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, climbing inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 5-under 139.
The BYU product rocketed out of the gates with three straight birdie bombs from outside 13 feet. Two of those splashes came from the 36-to-39 foot range. Blair cooled down from there, traded just bogey (par-4 12th) with one more birdie (par-5 13th). Blair doesn't have the length to manhandle Torrey Pines South with regularity, but he continues to get the job done with strong iron play and smooth putting.
Jan 27 - 6:38 PM
Zac Blair torched the Stadium Course at PGA WEST with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge.
The BYU product split 12 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 16 greens in regulation. From there his putter went to work, splashing home six putts from outside seven feet. The longest was a 17'10" birdie bomb at the par-5 11th. He walked off the course gaining 1.361 strokes putting over the 52 golfers that took on the difficult Stadium Course today. In 74 career starts this will be only the sixth time he's found himself inside the top 15 after day one.
Jan 19 - 6:40 PM
Zac Blair looks like a prime bounce-back candidate in 2017 after he delivered a 4-for-5 record during the fall wraparound schedule.
The 26-year-old posted eight top 25s during his rookie season to finish 59th in the FedExCup standings. In his sophomore campaign (last year) that number dropped to just three top 25s, finishing 110th in the FEC race. Blair is already rebounding early this season, collecting four paychecks during the fall, highlighted by a T26 at the CIMB Classic. The BYU product remains limited by distance off the tee, so it's important for gamers to pick-and-choose their spots with Blair. The Sony Open in Hawaii looks like a great place to start for him, as two of his top three finishes on the PGA TOUR have come at Waialae Country Club (3, 2016 Sony; T6, 2015 Sony).
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 09:47:00 AM
Resumption of R2 delayed until 9:00 am PST
Feb 18 - 8:50 AM
Blair catches fire with putter in R2 of FIO
Jan 27 - 6:38 PM
Blair off to a quick start at CB Challenge
Jan 19 - 6:40 PM
Blair seeks progress after sophomore slump
Fri, Dec 30, 2016 09:47:00 AM
More Zac Blair Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
10
0
0
0
0
455
121
1
67
4
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
48
0
0
0
16
45
9
2
0
Waste Management Phoenix Open
n/a
0
0
0
5
26
5
0
0
Farmers Insurance Open
41
0
0
0
13
48
11
0
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
34
0
0
1
12
54
5
0
0
Sony Open in Hawaii
57
0
0
0
15
49
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
57
0
0
0
11
55
6
0
0
OHL Classic at Mayakoba
42
0
0
0
15
50
7
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
7
24
5
0
0
CIMB Classic
26
0
0
0
16
52
2
2
0
Safeway Open
62
0
0
0
11
52
9
0
0
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Bubba Watson arrives a bit out of form ahead of his title defense. How will that influence the picks this week?
Expert Picks: Genesis Open
Feb 14
Feb 14
Genesis Open: Power Ranking
Feb 13
Feb 13
Spieth wins AT&T Pebble Beach
Feb 13
Feb 13
World Super 6 Perth Preview
Feb 13
Feb 13
Pebble Beach: Preview & Ranks
Feb 7
Feb 7
Expert Picks: AT&T Pro-Am
Feb 7
Feb 7
Matsuyama wins WMPO; AGAIN
Feb 6
Feb 6
Maybank Championship Preview
Feb 6
Feb 6
Resumption of R2 delayed until 9:00 am PST
Olesen among notables to miss 54h Perth cut
Oostuizen through to final-day Perth showdown
Rumford finishes 5 clear; top seed in Perth
DeChambeau (hand) WDs at Genesis Open
R2 at Genesis nixed; restart Sat. at 7:00 am
Pepperdine sophomore Theegala fires 67
Noren among notables to miss cut in Australia
Rumford two clear after R2 of World Super 6
R1 at Riviera CC suspended due to darkness
Knost sidelined (wrist); announces surgery
OQer Poston cards first-round 66 at Genesis
