Zac Blair Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 8/20/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'7 / 155

Latest News Recent News

The scheduled 7:00 am PST resumption of Round 2 of the Genesis Open on Saturday has now been delayed until 9:00 am. Media reports are saying the storm that hit Southern California on Friday was the worst since 1995. Whatever the case, it doesn't bode well for sports that are contested outside. Only 25 (of 143) were able to complete their respective second rounds on Friday. Of the 118 that didn't, 59 players have not even teed off yet. Zac Blair was one of the fortunate. He followed a 1-under 70 (four birdies, three bogeys) with 3-under-par 35-33=68 to reach 4-under 138, currently T10 on the leaderboard. The 26-year-old erased two bogeys with three birdies and an eagle-3, and will play more than two rounds at Riviera CC for the first time, missing cuts in 2016 and 2015. Exactly how many rounds is yet to be determined, but officials had earlier stated they expect to get 72 holes in by Sunday. Source: PGA TOUR Media on Twitter

Taking on the South Course at Torrey Pines, Zac Blair coasted to a 3-under-par 33-36=69 during round two of the Farmers Insurance Open, climbing inside the top 10 with a two-day tally of 5-under 139. The BYU product rocketed out of the gates with three straight birdie bombs from outside 13 feet. Two of those splashes came from the 36-to-39 foot range. Blair cooled down from there, traded just bogey (par-4 12th) with one more birdie (par-5 13th). Blair doesn't have the length to manhandle Torrey Pines South with regularity, but he continues to get the job done with strong iron play and smooth putting.

Zac Blair torched the Stadium Course at PGA WEST with a bogey-free, 5-under-par 33-34=67 during round one of the CareerBuilder Challenge. The BYU product split 12 (of 14) fairways on his way toward 16 greens in regulation. From there his putter went to work, splashing home six putts from outside seven feet. The longest was a 17'10" birdie bomb at the par-5 11th. He walked off the course gaining 1.361 strokes putting over the 52 golfers that took on the difficult Stadium Course today. In 74 career starts this will be only the sixth time he's found himself inside the top 15 after day one.