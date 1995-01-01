Robby Shelton Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 8/25/1995 Ht / Wt: 5'11 / 175

Robby Shelton lapped the field at today's open qualifier for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, firing an 8-under-par 33-31=64 to eclipse the next-closest qualifiers, Blake Kennedy (-6), Justin Lower (-4), and Brendon Todd (-4). The 21-year-old out of Alabama record a T16 in his latest start on the PGA TOUR (Valero Texas Open) and he kept that momentum rolling today. His round included 11 birdies to easily camouflage a three-pack of bogeys. Shelton certainly has the pedrigree, so gamers should continue to invest in formats that allow weekly transactions or dynasty leagues that allow you to stockpile this talent now. Blake Kennedy was a few strokes behind Shelton but still manage to impress with a bogey-free effort. He will now ready for his PGA TOUR debut this week at Eagle Point Golf Club. Justin Lower will be making his fourth career TOUR start (0-for-3) but first since November of 2014. Brendon Todd was in action last week at the Zurich Classic (MC) and arrives with nine straight missed cuts on the PGA TOUR. Source: PGA.com -- Carolinas Section

Robby Shelton smoothed a 3-under-par 36-33=69 during round two of the Valero Texas Open, climbing to 7-under 137 after 36 holes, just one off the pace set by co-leaders Tony Finau and Bud Cauley. The University of Alabama product gained 2.594 strokes approaching-the-green in his opening round, 4-under 68. It was another aerial attack today, gaining 2.861 more strokes approaching-the-green. That set up a plethora or birdie looks from inside 21 feet, converting on six of them. It would have been easy for this round to go sideways after opening the day with a double bogey at the par-4 first, but the 21-year-old wrangled it in like a veteran. Shelton established himself as a must-watch prospect while he was at Alabama and it's easy to see why with the stellar display of ball-striking this week at TPC San Antonio.

Robby Shelton takes his talent to TPC San Antonio for his debut at this week's Valero Texas Open. The University of Alabama product is just 1-for-3 this season as he plays without any PGA TOUR status. The lone cut made was a T70 at the Sanderson Farms Championship. On the bright side, Shelton just locked up status on the Mackenzie Tour when he took medalist honors at Q-School last week. Perhaps that added security of having a guaranteed place to play this season will free up his mind a bit. In on a sponsor's invite this week, Shelton possesses a lot of upside for gamers seeking out sleepers from the bargain bin. Source: PGATOUR.com