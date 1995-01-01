Player Page

Robby Shelton

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 8/25/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'11 / 175

Robby Shelton lapped the field at today's open qualifier for this week's Wells Fargo Championship, firing an 8-under-par 33-31=64 to eclipse the next-closest qualifiers, Blake Kennedy (-6), Justin Lower (-4), and Brendon Todd (-4).
The 21-year-old out of Alabama record a T16 in his latest start on the PGA TOUR (Valero Texas Open) and he kept that momentum rolling today. His round included 11 birdies to easily camouflage a three-pack of bogeys. Shelton certainly has the pedrigree, so gamers should continue to invest in formats that allow weekly transactions or dynasty leagues that allow you to stockpile this talent now. Blake Kennedy was a few strokes behind Shelton but still manage to impress with a bogey-free effort. He will now ready for his PGA TOUR debut this week at Eagle Point Golf Club. Justin Lower will be making his fourth career TOUR start (0-for-3) but first since November of 2014. Brendon Todd was in action last week at the Zurich Classic (MC) and arrives with nine straight missed cuts on the PGA TOUR. May 1 - 5:25 PM
Source: PGA.com -- Carolinas Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201720 0 0 0622301940
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
Valero Texas Open1600018421020
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MasterCardn/a000520920
 

 