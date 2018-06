Ohio State's Will Grimmer grooved a 2-over-par 36-36=72 during round two of the U.S. Open Championship to reach 5-over 145 at the midpoint, the low amateur on the board heading into the weekend.

Grimmer had a busy scorecard on day one, trading three birdies with six bogeys to post a 3-over 73. The youngster was more steady today, splitting 13 (of 14) fairways en route to 10 GIRs. Adding to his precision, Grimmer also knocked in four putts from outside nine feet, including a 26'2" birdie bomb at the par-4 15th. "Going into this week, my goal was to make the cut and the play all four days." Mission accomplished for the Ohio State Buckeye who is making his second career appearance on the big stage (MC at the 2014 U.S. Open). Despite there being a large list of 20 amateurs in the field, Grimmer was one of just three to make the cut this week, joining Matt Parziale (+7) and Luis Gagne (+7). This trio will duke it out for two more days to see who walks away as low amateur.