Brian Campbell Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (24) / 3/6/1993 Ht / Wt: 5'10 / 150

Latest News Recent News

PGA TOUR rookie Brian Campbell carded the low round of his young career, twirling a 7-under-par 31-32=63 during round one of the Wyndham Championship, placing him in an early share of second place as the afternoone wave gets underway. The University of Illinois product striped nine fairways and landed 16 greens in regulation, letting his flat stick go to work from there. Campbell splashed home three putts from outside 19 feet today, most notable was a 31'3" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th hole. The 24-year-old walked off the course gaining 3.068 strokes putting on the round. Making his 23rd career PGA TOUR start, Campbell's previous best was a 5-under 66 in R3 of this year's John Deere Classic, so this easily goes in the books as his new low round. Entering the week ranked 176th in the FedExCup race, Campbell needs a huge finish this week to avoid going back to the Web.com Tour Finals.

PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 462 Brian Campbell finished eagle-birdie en route to a career-low 5-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the John Deere Classic to reach 11-under 202, up 14 spots to T7 with play still in progress. The University of Illinois alum is making his second appearance after a missed cut in 2015. He posts a personal best in his 52nd career round, previously 67 four times, most recently in yesterday's second round. The 24-year-old found nine (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, losing 0.743 strokes off-the-tee but gaining 0.800 approaching-the-green. He squared bogey-5s at 11 and 13, the former a 1-putt version from 21'11", and the latter a missed par-saver from 36 inches, losing 0.600 around-the-green. The Californian kicked off with a 3-birdie train at 6-8, added two more at 10 and 18, preceding the walk-off 3 with eagle-3 at 17 from 11'6". He dropped three birdies from between 12 and 35 feet, posting 1.571 putts per GIR and 2.820 SG: Putting.

Brian Campbell concocted a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during his opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finding himself just one stroke off the leader Francesco Molinari. The PGA TOUR rookie saved par from seven feet at his opening hole (par-3 10th) but got into some serious trouble at the 11th, leading to an early double bogey. Campbell bounced back admirably with two straight birdies, including a 26'3" bomb at the 13th. He would later add a second birdie splash from outside 20 feet, but it wasn't all putting today. The most obvious example came at the par-4 first hole where he stuck his 136-yard approach to 10 inches for a tap-in birdie. That was birdie number two in the middle of a four-hole birdie train. A closing bogey dropped him one off the lead, in what would have been his first co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.