Brian Campbell

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (24) / 3/6/1993
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 150

PGA TOUR rookie Brian Campbell carded the low round of his young career, twirling a 7-under-par 31-32=63 during round one of the Wyndham Championship, placing him in an early share of second place as the afternoone wave gets underway.
The University of Illinois product striped nine fairways and landed 16 greens in regulation, letting his flat stick go to work from there. Campbell splashed home three putts from outside 19 feet today, most notable was a 31'3" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th hole. The 24-year-old walked off the course gaining 3.068 strokes putting on the round. Making his 23rd career PGA TOUR start, Campbell's previous best was a 5-under 66 in R3 of this year's John Deere Classic, so this easily goes in the books as his new low round. Entering the week ranked 176th in the FedExCup race, Campbell needs a huge finish this week to avoid going back to the Web.com Tour Finals. Aug 17 - 2:09 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
2017150 0 0 04801523122134
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
RBC Canadian Openn/a0001216620
John Deere Classic120011650500
The Greenbrier Classic450001646901
Travelers Championshipn/a000425610
FedEx St. Jude Classic370011051910
AT&T Byron Nelsonn/a0005181120
Wells Fargo Championshipn/a000918720
Zurich Classic of New Orleansn/a000823410
Valero Texas Openn/a000325620
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1520004331511
Farmers Insurance Open4100018391410
CareerBuilder Challenge250001846800
The RSM Classicn/a000230301
Shriners Hospitals for Children Openn/a000822501
Safeway Open5000119381400
 

 