Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jose Ramirez removed after HBP on forearm
Tomas has another setback with groin injury
David Peralta activated from paternity leave
Rosenthal to be examined for arm tightness
Kevin Kiermaier (hip) to return this weekend?
Andrus goes 3-for-5 with a homer, four RBI
Rizzo pounds grand slam in win over Reds
Morton fans nine, yields one run in 6 1/3
Stroman allows two runs in 6 1/3, beats Rays
Indians and Twins rained out on Wednesday
Wil Myers steals home in win over Phillies
Richard goes the distance in shutout win
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Thomas Rawls dealing with 'minor' ankle issue
Reuben Foster has 'mild' AC joint sprain
Report: Donald could hold out into season
Goodell: Gordon reinstatement not on radar
Le'Veon Bell plans to report before Week 1
Crowder (hamstring) back to full practice
Report: Ryan Kelly likely headed to IR/return
49ers 'very pleased' with Vance McDonald
Trubisky knows he has 'a lot of work to do'
Ereck Flowers struggling during camp
Arians questions John Brown's place on team
John Brown's sickle-cell trait still an issue
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Report: Cavs targeting Kristaps Porzingis
Zach Randolph could be banned from NBA?
Van Gundy determined to give Boban more time
Woj: Knicks, Rockets re-engage on Melo talks
Patrick Patterson undergoes knee surgery
Tony Parker says he'll be back in 4-5 months
Knicks ask Carmelo to expand his 'wish list'
Zach Randolph arrested for drug possession
Cuban: Yogi and Smith will push each other
Dennis Smith will have to win starting PG job
Willie Reed's wife will not press charges
Jahlil Okafor acknowledges trade rumors
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Matt Cullen signs one-year deal with Wild
Oilers sign Leon Draisaitl to eight-year deal
Will Butcher is officially a free agent
Kansas City still on radar for NHL expansion
Shane Prince (ankle surgery) out 4-6 months
Tocchet believes Chychrun will play this year
Former GM, coach Bryan Murray passes away
Anders Bjork could make Boston's roster
Sedins want to prove themselves this year
Oilers sign prospect Kailer Yamamoto to ELC
Henrik Lundqvist (knee) ready for camp
RFA Wennberg still waiting for new contract
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Parker Kligerman: UNOH 200 results
Patrick Emerling conquers 'Thunder Valley'
Stewart Friesen: DNF in BMS truck race
Jesse Little: UNOH 200 results
Kyle Busch wins NASCAR truck race in Bristol
Zane Smith, Venturini Motorsports part ways
Kyle Busch on pole for UNOH 200 at Bristol
Emerling scores pole for Bush's Beans 150
Ryan Preece Bush's Beans 150 stats
Dave Sapienza Bush's Beans 150 stats
Alex Tagliani Bumper To Bumper 300 stats
Chase Dowling Bush's Beans 150 stats
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
B. Campbell cards career-low 63 in R1
Matt Every stripes his way to a career-low 61
Webb Simpson cruises in R1 of the Wyndham
Cameron Smith sets Sedgefield on fire in R1
Wall begins PL Match Play defense with a win
Pearce claims R1 lead in Fiji International
B. Davis returns to action at the Wyndham
Snedeker OUT indefinitely with rib injury
Wall defends PL Match Play at different venue
Ramsay starts Lawrie Match Play as favourite
W. Simpson set for home game at the Wyndham
Y.E. Yang punches ticket to the Wyndham
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
USC WR Pittman (ankle) to miss extended time
Texas TE Andrew Beck (foot) out 6-8 weeks
Duke DB Jeremy McDuffie out w/ thumb fracture
Ole Miss, Louisville set to do battle in 2021
Florida T Fruhmorgen transfers to Baylor
Jim Mora doesn't see Rosen jumping for draft
John Franklin III to play wideout at FAU
Ex-Oklahoma QB Robison transferring to FAU
Report: Franklin extension set for discussion
West Virginia WR Simms suspended for opener
Kentucky loses starting LT Mosier to torn ACL
Irish, Badgers announce NFL stadium series
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Manuel Lanzini set for Week 3 return
Week 2 too soon for Kouyate and Carroll
Francis Coquelin declared fit for Week 2
Antonio fully fit for trip to Southampton
Wenger indicates that Mustafi is fit
Gabriel on his way to Valencia
Sigurdsson completes Everton transfer
Gundogan eyeing September return
Smith on standby as Francis is sidelined
Sandro hoping to shake off a minor knock
Brighton wait on Izzy Brown injury update
Watford's defensive crisis deepens
Brian Campbell
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
24
) / 3/6/1993
Ht / Wt:
5'10 / 150
Latest News
Recent News
PGA TOUR rookie Brian Campbell carded the low round of his young career, twirling a 7-under-par 31-32=63 during round one of the Wyndham Championship, placing him in an early share of second place as the afternoone wave gets underway.
The University of Illinois product striped nine fairways and landed 16 greens in regulation, letting his flat stick go to work from there. Campbell splashed home three putts from outside 19 feet today, most notable was a 31'3" birdie bomb at the par-4 14th hole. The 24-year-old walked off the course gaining 3.068 strokes putting on the round. Making his 23rd career PGA TOUR start, Campbell's previous best was a 5-under 66 in R3 of this year's John Deere Classic, so this easily goes in the books as his new low round. Entering the week ranked 176th in the FedExCup race, Campbell needs a huge finish this week to avoid going back to the Web.com Tour Finals.
Aug 17 - 2:09 PM
PGA TOUR rookie and World No. 462 Brian Campbell finished eagle-birdie en route to a career-low 5-under-par 32-34=66 in the third round of the John Deere Classic to reach 11-under 202, up 14 spots to T7 with play still in progress.
The University of Illinois alum is making his second appearance after a missed cut in 2015. He posts a personal best in his 52nd career round, previously 67 four times, most recently in yesterday's second round. The 24-year-old found nine (of 14) fairways and 14 greens in regulation, losing 0.743 strokes off-the-tee but gaining 0.800 approaching-the-green. He squared bogey-5s at 11 and 13, the former a 1-putt version from 21'11", and the latter a missed par-saver from 36 inches, losing 0.600 around-the-green. The Californian kicked off with a 3-birdie train at 6-8, added two more at 10 and 18, preceding the walk-off 3 with eagle-3 at 17 from 11'6". He dropped three birdies from between 12 and 35 feet, posting 1.571 putts per GIR and 2.820 SG: Putting.
Jul 15 - 4:31 PM
Brian Campbell concocted a 5-under-par 32-35=67 during his opening round at the Wells Fargo Championship, finding himself just one stroke off the leader Francesco Molinari.
The PGA TOUR rookie saved par from seven feet at his opening hole (par-3 10th) but got into some serious trouble at the 11th, leading to an early double bogey. Campbell bounced back admirably with two straight birdies, including a 26'3" bomb at the 13th. He would later add a second birdie splash from outside 20 feet, but it wasn't all putting today. The most obvious example came at the par-4 first hole where he stuck his 136-yard approach to 10 inches for a tap-in birdie. That was birdie number two in the middle of a four-hole birdie train. A closing bogey dropped him one off the lead, in what would have been his first co-lead after any round on the PGA TOUR.
May 4 - 7:06 PM
Brian Campbell preps for his course and tournament debut ahead of this week's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, teaming up with Miguel Angel Carballo to take on TPC Louisiana.
The PGA TOUR rookie has started slower than he wanted, with just a 5-for-9 record to sit at 187th in the FedExCup standings. With no history at TPC Louisiana, he will lean on his partner, Miguel Angel Carballo, who is 1-for-3 here with a T39 in 2012 being the highlight. Campbell and Carballo combined for seven top 10s in 28 starts last year on the Web.com Tour, proving the upside is there. While the potential is there, it remains hidden on the PGA TOUR, making them a long shot to contend this week in Avondale, Louisiana.
Apr 26 - 9:33 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
15
0
0
0
0
480
152
3
122
13
4
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
RBC Canadian Open
n/a
0
0
0
12
16
6
2
0
John Deere Classic
12
0
0
1
16
50
5
0
0
The Greenbrier Classic
45
0
0
0
16
46
9
0
1
Travelers Championship
n/a
0
0
0
4
25
6
1
0
FedEx St. Jude Classic
37
0
0
1
10
51
9
1
0
AT&T Byron Nelson
n/a
0
0
0
5
18
11
2
0
Wells Fargo Championship
n/a
0
0
0
9
18
7
2
0
Zurich Classic of New Orleans
n/a
0
0
0
8
23
4
1
0
Valero Texas Open
n/a
0
0
0
3
25
6
2
0
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
152
0
0
0
4
33
15
1
1
Farmers Insurance Open
41
0
0
0
18
39
14
1
0
CareerBuilder Challenge
25
0
0
0
18
46
8
0
0
The RSM Classic
n/a
0
0
0
2
30
3
0
1
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
n/a
0
0
0
8
22
5
0
1
Safeway Open
50
0
0
1
19
38
14
0
0
