Maximilian Kieffer

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (26) / 6/25/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'0" / 163

Boosted by a chip-in eagle on his back nine, Maximillian Kieffer served up a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in round two of the BMW PGA Championship, posting the halfway lead of 6-under 136.
That's currently good enough for a one-shot advantage in the clubhouse although Thomas Pieters is at 7-under with a hole to play. Kieffer, who opened with a 70, made a sluggish start today with bogeys at Nos. 1 and 2 dropping him right back into the pack on even par. But he got those shots back with circles at 6 and 8 and then got hot on Wentworth's back nine. After sinking a birdie putt at 11, he chipped in from just off the green at 12 for eagle-3. The golden stretch continued with red numbers at 13 and 14 before he cooled at the end with a bogey and three pars. Kieffer has cashed just once in four previous starts at Wentworth (also T27 in 2015) while he'd missed three of his last four cuts on the European Tour so his performance so far has slightly come from left field. May 26 - 7:42 AM
