Maximilian Kieffer Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (26) / 6/25/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 163

Boosted by a chip-in eagle on his back nine, Maximillian Kieffer served up a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in round two of the BMW PGA Championship, posting the halfway lead of 6-under 136. That's currently good enough for a one-shot advantage in the clubhouse although Thomas Pieters is at 7-under with a hole to play. Kieffer, who opened with a 70, made a sluggish start today with bogeys at Nos. 1 and 2 dropping him right back into the pack on even par. But he got those shots back with circles at 6 and 8 and then got hot on Wentworth's back nine. After sinking a birdie putt at 11, he chipped in from just off the green at 12 for eagle-3. The golden stretch continued with red numbers at 13 and 14 before he cooled at the end with a bogey and three pars. Kieffer has cashed just once in four previous starts at Wentworth (also T27 in 2015) while he'd missed three of his last four cuts on the European Tour so his performance so far has slightly come from left field.

Maximillian Kieffer smoothed a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in round one of the Shenzhen International at Genzon GC. The German is making his tenth appearance in China and still awaits a first top 25 finish; he made a good start to breaking that trend Thursday. He had failed to break 76 in his previous four laps coming in to this week but left that form in the locker room. He ticked all of the par-5s (2, 9, 13 and 17) plus 11 and 16 whilst dropping just the one shot at the sixth. The world number 273 is still seeking a first European Tour win and sits one back of the early clubhouse lead of Bubba Watson.

Maximilian Kieffer has enjoyed a previous win in India and returns to the country this week for his second start in the Hero Indian Open. The German won a Challenge Tour event, the Gujarat Kensville Challenge, on his first trip there in 2012 and has followed it with T23 (2013 Avantha Masters) and T15 (2016 Indian Open) on two subsequent visits. This week he gets a new track to try as the event moves to the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi. Kieffer is 57th on the Race to Dubai after moving into the top 60 with T18 in last week's Tshwane Open. He's 5-for-6 this season with three top 20s, his first two coming in Abu Dhabi (12th) and Qatar (T19). Source: EuropeanTour.com