Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Wacha surrenders six runs vs. Dodgers
Correa homers among three hits against Tigers
Finally: Bogaerts hits first homer in Sox win
Pomeranz whiffs season-high 11 vs. Rangers
Ray fans nine over seven shutout innings
Ryan Braun (calf) headed back to the DL
Lamet punches out eight Mets in MLB debut
Pedroia leaves game with left knee soreness
Ryan Braun aggravates calf injury vs. D'Backs
Report: Hand drawing 'keen' trade interest
Kenta Maeda activated for Thursday's start
Joc Pederson lands on 7-day concussion DL
Free agent Justin Gilbert draws four-game ban
Odell Beckham will be present for minicamp
C.J. Mosley recovering from shoulder surgery
Maxx Williams recovering from rare operation
'Nobody making more plays' than Perriman
Bears take one-year flier on Victor Cruz
Amari Cooper thinks he can be more productive
OC 'really pleased' with Treadwell's progress
Kuechly tired of hearing concussion questions
Gronk cleared to be on the practice field
Rivera thinks criticism of Benjamin is unfair
Bills 'concerned' about Charles Clay's knee
LeBron James scores 35 points in blowout win
Kyrie Irving scores 24 points in win vs. BOS
Jaylen Brown (hip) is good to go for Game 5
Zaza Pachulia (heel) goes through practice
Report: Bulls expect Dwyane Wade to opt in
Lonzo Ball won't work out for Celtics?
Hamidou Diallo withdraws from NBA Draft
Jaylen Brown (hip) questionable for Game 5
Jae Crowder strains thigh, says he's fine
LeBron James bounces back w/ 34 points
Kyrie Irving drops 42 points in Game 4 win
Kelly Olynyk will start Game 4 Tuesday
Erik Karlsson picks up 2 assists in GM 7 loss
Kunitz OT goal sends PIT to Stanley Cup Final
Confirmed: Justin Schultz will play in Game 7
Conor Sheary will play in Game 7 vs. Sens
Patric Hornqvist (UBI) won't play in Game 7
Habs, Price to discuss extension next week
Sami Vatanen will likely miss some of 2017-18
Hampus Lindholm might not be ready for opener
Steve Ott joins Blues as an assistant coach
Good chance Mike Fisher plays in GM 1 of SCF
Coyotes hire Craig Cunningham as a pro scout
Justin Schultz may return Thursday night
Kevin Harvick wins Coke 600 pole
Jimmie Johnson qualifies 14th for Coke 600
Regan Smith to start 25th in Cup debut
Kyle Larson does not get Quals lap
Blaney: Top 10 laps in NXS Final practice
William Byron tops XFINITY Final Practice
Allgaier: best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Blaney paces Charlotte XFINITY Practice 1
Erik Jones fastest in Coke 600 practice 1
Kyle Larson hits hard in Coke 600 practice
Bowyer scrapes wall in Coke 600 practice
Matt Kenseth has been constant on type
Kieffer hangs up early 36-hole number at BMW
Kraft cards 5-under 65 to share DDI co-lead
Poston delivers during DEAN & DELUCA debut
McDowell blemish-free to open DEAN & DELUCA
Fathauer fast out of the gate @ DEAN & DELUCA
Carlsson grabs the BMW PGA clubhouse lead
F. Molinari shines again at Wentworth; T1st
Aphibarnrat makes it two-way tie at BMW PGA
Jamieson hangs up early R1 lead at Wentworth
Wood primed for title defense at Wentworth
Spieth leaking oil ahead of DDI title defense
Stenson returns to Europe for Wentworth start
Tar Heels extend HC Fedora through 2022
Vanderbilt lands four-star LB Alston Orji
Brooks comps Barkley to a young Frank Gore
LSU CB Jackson named fastest player in CFB
Illini boot 3 players facing criminal charges
Army RB Campbell transfers to Elon to play CB
Ex-Ducks 4-star QB Wilson transfers to JUCO
Mississippi State nets pledge from QB Mayden
Four-star ATH Goodrich commits to Cornhuskers
Rosen draws comparison to Giants' Manning
Leitao's drug charge reduced to misdemeanor
Jeremiah says Allen is better than Mahomes
Injury rules Barkley out of ENG contention
Welbeck not worried by niggling injuries
Palace inks Zaha to five-year contract
Blind hoping for Man United stay
Geoff Cameron signs new Stoke extension
Jesus Navas released by Man City
Gael Clichy to leave MCFC this summer
Caballero among Manchester City cuts
Guardiola axes Clichy, Sagna in summer reboot
Bacary Sagna among group out at City
Caballero out at Manchester City
One Jesus is enough at City apparently
Maximilian Kieffer
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 6/25/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'0" / 163
Latest News
Recent News
Boosted by a chip-in eagle on his back nine, Maximillian Kieffer served up a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in round two of the BMW PGA Championship, posting the halfway lead of 6-under 136.
That's currently good enough for a one-shot advantage in the clubhouse although Thomas Pieters is at 7-under with a hole to play. Kieffer, who opened with a 70, made a sluggish start today with bogeys at Nos. 1 and 2 dropping him right back into the pack on even par. But he got those shots back with circles at 6 and 8 and then got hot on Wentworth's back nine. After sinking a birdie putt at 11, he chipped in from just off the green at 12 for eagle-3. The golden stretch continued with red numbers at 13 and 14 before he cooled at the end with a bogey and three pars. Kieffer has cashed just once in four previous starts at Wentworth (also T27 in 2015) while he'd missed three of his last four cuts on the European Tour so his performance so far has slightly come from left field.
May 26 - 7:42 AM
Maximillian Kieffer smoothed a 5-under-par 35-32=67 in round one of the Shenzhen International at Genzon GC.
The German is making his tenth appearance in China and still awaits a first top 25 finish; he made a good start to breaking that trend Thursday. He had failed to break 76 in his previous four laps coming in to this week but left that form in the locker room. He ticked all of the par-5s (2, 9, 13 and 17) plus 11 and 16 whilst dropping just the one shot at the sixth. The world number 273 is still seeking a first European Tour win and sits one back of the early clubhouse lead of Bubba Watson.
Apr 20 - 3:34 AM
Maximilian Kieffer has enjoyed a previous win in India and returns to the country this week for his second start in the Hero Indian Open.
The German won a Challenge Tour event, the Gujarat Kensville Challenge, on his first trip there in 2012 and has followed it with T23 (2013 Avantha Masters) and T15 (2016 Indian Open) on two subsequent visits. This week he gets a new track to try as the event moves to the Gary Player course at the DLF Golf & Country Club in New Delhi. Kieffer is 57th on the Race to Dubai after moving into the top 60 with T18 in last week's Tshwane Open. He's 5-for-6 this season with three top 20s, his first two coming in Abu Dhabi (12th) and Qatar (T19).
Mar 8 - 3:50 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Maximilian Kieffer posted two top 20s on the recent Desert Swing and sits 44th on the Race to Dubai going into this week's Joburg Open at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club.
The German opened his 2017 campaign with T12 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and, after missing the cut in Qatar, returned to the United Arab Emirates to finish T19 in the Dubai Desert Classic. He followed the latter with T41 in the Maybank Championship in Malaysia, ranking in the top 10 in Scrambling for the second tournament running. Kieffer made his debut in this event four years ago and held the first-round lead (64) before slipping back to T29. He returned in 2015 and was 15th after 54 holes before ending T32. After signs of promise, he'll look to keep it going for all four rounds this time.
Feb 20 - 9:15 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Kieffer hangs up early 36-hole number at BMW
May 26 - 7:42 AM
Kieffer makes a sharp start in Shenzhen
Apr 20 - 3:34 AM
Kieffer returning to India on back of top 20
Mar 8 - 3:50 AM
Kieffer 2-for-2 at Joburg Open; makes return
Feb 20 - 9:15 AM
More Maximilian Kieffer Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2016
1
0
0
0
0
19
2
0
13
2
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Expert Picks: DEAN & DELUCA
May 23
Jordan Spieth is searching for form ahead of his title defense at Colonial Country Club, but will he still be a key pick for our staffers this week?
