Smylie Kaufman Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (25) / 11/30/1991 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 170

Smylie Kaufman has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, citing a rib injury. First alternate Mark Anderson will take his spot and go off the No. 1 tee at 10:30 a.m. local time, taking on Torrey Pines North. Kaufman finished T25 in his 2016 Farmers debut, but he won't get a chance to improve upon that this week. The LSU product rocketed out of the gates last season to post a T10 and a WIN (Shriners) in his first two starts. He made a real splash at Augusta National when he positioned himself in second place heading into Sunday before posting a 9-over 81. Since then, he's posted just four top 40s in 18 starts while battling a nagging wrist injury and now a rib injury. Gamers should remove him from their lineups this week, and continue with caution moving forward, until he proves a clean bill of healthy. Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)

Beginning off No. 10 tee, defending champ Smylie Kaufman pieced together a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in today's second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to reach the midpoint on 4-under 138, up 38 places on the live leaderboard to T48. The second-year man opened his title defense with a two-birdie two-bogey 71 and circled seven against three in R2. He came home in bogey-free 2-under with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 after an up-and-down first half that saw him record just one par. The LSU alum (2014) improved to nine (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation for a second straight lap, converting six birdies the conventional way and adding a 16-footer from the fringe at the par-5 13th. He was T48 here last year thru 36 holes, one inside the cut line, the exact same place he's currently at.

Smylie Kaufman hoisted the hardware at the end of last year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and makes his way back to TPC Summerlin this week for a chance to defend his title. The LSU product found himself seven shots off the 54-hole leader Brett Stegmaier last year, sitting in a share of 28th place. That is when the magic happened as he gained 8.28 strokes over the field during the finale, recording a bogey-free, 10-under-par 61 to come from behind and steal the trophy in just his second start as a PGA TOUR member. On the week, Kaufman gained 92 percent of his strokes either off-the-tee (+5.61) or putting (+5.76). The 24-year-old hasn't found his way back inside the top 5 since winning (T8 at WGC-Cadillac being the best finish since), although he's thrown his name into the mix plenty of times. Gamers should not expect a repeat of last year, but a return to TPC Summerlin may be just what Kaufman needs to kick-start the new season. Source: PGATOUR.com