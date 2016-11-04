Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Smylie Kaufman
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
25
) / 11/30/1991
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 170
Latest News
Recent News
Smylie Kaufman has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, citing a rib injury. First alternate Mark Anderson will take his spot and go off the No. 1 tee at 10:30 a.m. local time, taking on Torrey Pines North.
Kaufman finished T25 in his 2016 Farmers debut, but he won't get a chance to improve upon that this week. The LSU product rocketed out of the gates last season to post a T10 and a WIN (Shriners) in his first two starts. He made a real splash at Augusta National when he positioned himself in second place heading into Sunday before posting a 9-over 81. Since then, he's posted just four top 40s in 18 starts while battling a nagging wrist injury and now a rib injury. Gamers should remove him from their lineups this week, and continue with caution moving forward, until he proves a clean bill of healthy.
Jan 26 - 11:16 AM
Source:
PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Beginning off No. 10 tee, defending champ Smylie Kaufman pieced together a 4-under-par 33-34=67 in today's second round of the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open to reach the midpoint on 4-under 138, up 38 places on the live leaderboard to T48.
The second-year man opened his title defense with a two-birdie two-bogey 71 and circled seven against three in R2. He came home in bogey-free 2-under with birdies on Nos. 2 and 9 after an up-and-down first half that saw him record just one par. The LSU alum (2014) improved to nine (of 14) fairways and hit 12 greens in regulation for a second straight lap, converting six birdies the conventional way and adding a 16-footer from the fringe at the par-5 13th. He was T48 here last year thru 36 holes, one inside the cut line, the
exact
same place he's currently at.
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 08:41:00 PM
Smylie Kaufman hoisted the hardware at the end of last year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, and makes his way back to TPC Summerlin this week for a chance to defend his title.
The LSU product found himself seven shots off the 54-hole leader Brett Stegmaier last year, sitting in a share of 28th place. That is when the magic happened as he gained 8.28 strokes over the field during the finale, recording a bogey-free, 10-under-par 61 to come from behind and steal the trophy in just his second start as a PGA TOUR member. On the week, Kaufman gained 92 percent of his strokes either off-the-tee (+5.61) or putting (+5.76). The 24-year-old hasn't found his way back inside the top 5 since winning (T8 at WGC-Cadillac being the best finish since), although he's thrown his name into the mix plenty of times. Gamers should not expect a repeat of last year, but a return to TPC Summerlin may be just what Kaufman needs to kick-start the new season.
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:36:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Smylie Kaufman carded a 5-over-par 36-40=76 during the finale of the Deutsche Bank Championship, dropping 21 spots on the leaderboard to finish T24 at 6-under 278.
The LSU product was just four strokes back to start the day. It looked like a lost round from the start when he opened with back-to-back bogeys but he rebounded nicely with birdies at Nos. 4 and 5. That was the last birdie of the day, as Kaufman landed just three approach shots inside 18 feet from that point forward. On the round he lost strokes to the field in all of the strokes gained categories but -3.512 strokes gained approach-the-green was the weakest link, in large part due to a water ball at the par-3 16th that led to a double bogey. The PGA TOUR rookie still managed his ninth top 25 of the season, and moved up one spot in the FedExCup race (33rd). The 24-year-old was paired with Paul Casey (+2) and Brian Harman (+6) today and they combined to shoot 13-over in the final round at TPC Boston. The culprit may have been the wind today, as it continued to pick up steam as the day progressed. The penultimate pairing (Walker-Chappell-Moore) combined to shoot just 2-over on the day.
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 03:07:00 PM
Kaufman a late WD at Farmers Insurance Open
Jan 26 - 11:16 AM
Defender Kaufman plays weekend @ Shriners
Fri, Nov 4, 2016 08:41:00 PM
Kaufman returns to Vegas for Shriners defense
Tue, Nov 1, 2016 08:36:00 AM
Final group combines to shoots 13-over at DBC
Mon, Sep 5, 2016 03:07:00 PM
More Smylie Kaufman Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
5
0
0
0
0
173
64
2
42
5
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge
72
0
0
1
15
45
9
1
1
Sony Open in Hawaii
n/a
0
0
1
8
19
8
0
0
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
72
0
0
0
15
47
7
2
1
CIMB Classic
45
0
0
0
17
44
11
0
0
Safeway Open
n/a
0
0
0
9
18
7
2
0
Farmers Insurance: Power Rank
Jan 24
Tiger Woods has an incredible history at Torrey Pines. See where he lands in this week's Farmers Insurance Open Power Ranking.
