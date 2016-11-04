Player Page

Smylie Kaufman

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 11/30/1991
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 170

Smylie Kaufman has removed himself from the field at this week's Farmers Insurance Open, citing a rib injury. First alternate Mark Anderson will take his spot and go off the No. 1 tee at 10:30 a.m. local time, taking on Torrey Pines North.
Kaufman finished T25 in his 2016 Farmers debut, but he won't get a chance to improve upon that this week. The LSU product rocketed out of the gates last season to post a T10 and a WIN (Shriners) in his first two starts. He made a real splash at Augusta National when he positioned himself in second place heading into Sunday before posting a 9-over 81. Since then, he's posted just four top 40s in 18 starts while battling a nagging wrist injury and now a rib injury. Gamers should remove him from their lineups this week, and continue with caution moving forward, until he proves a clean bill of healthy. Jan 26 - 11:16 AM
Source: PGA TOUR Media (Twitter)
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201750 0 0 01736424252
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
CareerBuilder Challenge720011545911
Sony Open in Hawaiin/a001819800
Shriners Hospitals for Children Open720001547721
CIMB Classic4500017441100
Safeway Openn/a000918720
 

 