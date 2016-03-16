Maverick McNealy Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (21) / 11/7/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'1" / 165

Latest News Recent News

Maverick McNealy is looking to gain some momentum and determine his career path as he pegs it at this week's John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. The standout from Stanford has a big month ahead of him. He's in the field this week on a sponsor's exemption and following the event he will take the chartered flight to Royal Birkdale for The Open Championship. McNealy will still be playing as an amateur to maintain that exemption into the Open. The 21-year-old also has an invite locked up for the Barracuda Championship in early August. The results over the next four weeks will likely determine whether McNealy takes a stab at professional golf or instead trades his clubs for a nice business suit. Source: PGATOUR.com

Amateur and World No. 1695 Maverick McNealy prepares for his second major championship appearance and second U.S. Open, and is in the field as the 2016 McCormack Medal winner. The 21-year-old missed the cut by five (74-76) in his first U.S. Open in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 as an 18-year-old qualifier. He was the No. 1-ranked amateur after the 2016 U.S. Amateur Championship, which stamped his ticket to Erin Hills and won him the McCormack Medal. Inclusive of the 2014 U.S. Open, the Stanford senior has made four career starts on the PGA TOUR and made three cuts, most recently a T46 at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and is 1-for-1 on the Web.com Tour, with a T67 at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He's currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. Source: USOpen.com

Amateur Maverick McNealy makes his tournament debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on an unrestricted sponsor exemption. The current All-American is a junior at Stanford and is No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He finished T8 in his last action at the Cabo Collegiate in Mexico (75-65-70), the same tourney where last week's amateur upstart at the Valspar Lee McCoy finished T2. Overall, the 20-year-old is teeing it up in his fourth PGA TOUR event after playing two in 2015 (T78, Barbasol; T60, Greenbrier), and missing the cut at the 2014 U.S. Open. McNealy, a 2015 Walker Cupper, won a NCAA-best six medalist titles in his sophomore season and received the exemption to the Arnie Invite after his peers at the 2015 Arnold Palmer Cup chose him as the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy". Source: PGATOUR.com