Player Page

Maverick McNealy

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (21) / 11/7/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1" / 165

Latest News

Recent News

Maverick McNealy is looking to gain some momentum and determine his career path as he pegs it at this week's John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
The standout from Stanford has a big month ahead of him. He's in the field this week on a sponsor's exemption and following the event he will take the chartered flight to Royal Birkdale for The Open Championship. McNealy will still be playing as an amateur to maintain that exemption into the Open. The 21-year-old also has an invite locked up for the Barracuda Championship in early August. The results over the next four weeks will likely determine whether McNealy takes a stab at professional golf or instead trades his clubs for a nice business suit. Jul 12 - 10:00 AM
Source: PGATOUR.com
More Maverick McNealy Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201710 0 0 02450610
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship79000524610
 

 