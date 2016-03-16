Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Expert Picks: John Deere
Jul 11
John Deere Classic: Preview
Jul 10
Schauffele wins the Greenbrier
Jul 10
Scottish Open Preview
Jul 10
Expert Picks: Greenbrier
Jul 4
Stanley ends drought at QLN
Jul 3
Irish Open Preview
Jul 3
Expert Picks: QL National
Jun 27
Maverick McNealy
Team:
PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:
(
21
) / 11/7/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1" / 165
Latest News
Recent News
Maverick McNealy is looking to gain some momentum and determine his career path as he pegs it at this week's John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois.
The standout from Stanford has a big month ahead of him. He's in the field this week on a sponsor's exemption and following the event he will take the chartered flight to Royal Birkdale for The Open Championship. McNealy will still be playing as an amateur to maintain that exemption into the Open. The 21-year-old also has an invite locked up for the Barracuda Championship in early August. The results over the next four weeks will likely determine whether McNealy takes a stab at professional golf or instead trades his clubs for a nice business suit.
Jul 12 - 10:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Amateur and World No. 1695 Maverick McNealy prepares for his second major championship appearance and second U.S. Open, and is in the field as the 2016 McCormack Medal winner.
The 21-year-old missed the cut by five (74-76) in his first U.S. Open in 2014 at Pinehurst No. 2 as an 18-year-old qualifier. He was the No. 1-ranked amateur after the 2016 U.S. Amateur Championship, which stamped his ticket to Erin Hills and won him the McCormack Medal. Inclusive of the 2014 U.S. Open, the Stanford senior has made four career starts on the PGA TOUR and made three cuts, most recently a T46 at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Invitational, and is 1-for-1 on the Web.com Tour, with a T67 at the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. He's currently No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.
Jun 14 - 3:58 PM
Source:
USOpen.com
Amateur Maverick McNealy makes his tournament debut at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on an unrestricted sponsor exemption.
The current All-American is a junior at Stanford and is No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He finished T8 in his last action at the Cabo Collegiate in Mexico (75-65-70), the same tourney where last week's amateur upstart at the Valspar Lee McCoy finished T2. Overall, the 20-year-old is teeing it up in his fourth PGA TOUR event after playing two in 2015 (T78, Barbasol; T60, Greenbrier), and missing the cut at the 2014 U.S. Open. McNealy, a 2015 Walker Cupper, won a NCAA-best six medalist titles in his sophomore season and received the exemption to the Arnie Invite after his peers at the 2015 Arnold Palmer Cup chose him as the player who best represents the "Arnold Palmer Legacy".
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 09:45:00 AM
Source:
PGATOUR.com
Maverick McNealy answered his opening 66 at the Barbasol Championship with a 4-over-par 37-38=75 to post 1-under 141 at the midpoint and survive the cut on the number.
He hit only 10 greens in regulation at Grand National today and erased two birdies with six bogeys. His first par breaker ran 21'7" at the par-4 seventh hole; the second measured 12'11" at the par-4 14th. Eighty golfers are 141 or lower, including 18 on the number, but because two amateurs are included in that total -- McNealy and the University of Alabama's Robby Shelton (5-under 137) -- there will be no second cut of low 70 professionals and ties. To trigger the MDF cut, more than 78 pros would have had to survive the 36-hole cut.
Fri, Jul 17, 2015 10:01:00 PM
McNealy starts pivotal stretch at the JDC
Jul 12 - 10:00 AM
Amateur McNealy preps for second U.S. Open
Jun 14 - 3:58 PM
Amateur McNealy makes fourth PGA TOUR start
Wed, Mar 16, 2016 09:45:00 AM
Despite 80 inside cut line, no MDF @ Barbasol
Fri, Jul 17, 2015 10:01:00 PM
More Maverick McNealy Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2017
1
0
0
0
0
24
5
0
6
1
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
U.S. Open Championship
79
0
0
0
5
24
6
1
0
