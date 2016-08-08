Joey Garber
|Team:
|PGA Golfer
|Age / DOB:
|(25) / 8/29/1991
|Ht / Wt:
|5'10 / 175
Joey Garber took top honors at today's open qualifier into this week's Honda Classic, firing an 8-under-par 31-32=63 to seal his seat. Joining him from the qualifier will be Ryan Armour (7-under 64) and the two survivors of a 5-for-2 playoff taking place tomorrow morning.
Garber is a qualifying machine. He played in four events last season, Monday qualifying into three of those events and receiving a sponsor's invite into the other (Wyndham Championship). The Georgia Bulldog also received a sponsor's exemption for his PGA TOUR debut at the 2014 Travelers, his only start prior to last season. For Garber, that means 4-of-6 PGA TOUR appearances have been hard-earned. Despite his stellar track record on Mondays, he's finished outside the top 70 in four of his five starts. That's not to say the upside is not there for Garber, as he posted a T13 at the 2016 Barracuda Championship. Gamers can safely avoid Garber for fantasy purposes, but he is an interesting name to watch on the leaderboard this week. Tomorrow morning Nicholas Lindheim, Stephen Gangluff, Jonathan Randolph, Brett Drewitt, and Julian Etulain will vie for the last two spots. Feb 20 - 9:56 PM
Joey Garber took top honors at today's open qualifier into the John Deere Classic, signing a 6-under-par 33-33=66 to punch his ticket. Escaping from a 5-for-3 playoff to join Garber were Gavin Coles, Armando Villarreal, and Steven Ihm who all signed for 5-under 67.
This is the third start of the season for Garber, all coming through Monday qualifiers (T13/Barracuda; MC/RBC Canadian Open). The Georgia Bulldog has no status on any tour currently, so these open qualifiers are huge for his future in professional golf. Garber's ability to go low in these qualifiers is a good sign for his debut at TPC Deere Run which forces you to collect birdies in bunches. That makes him an interesting sleeper, but definitely should not be relied upon by gamers. The two golfers who fell short in the 5-for-3 playoff were Bryson DeChambeau and Eddie Olson. With all 12 of his Non-Member starts exhausted, DeChambeau must take the Monday qualifier route for the remainder of the season before teeing it up in the Web.com Tour Finals. Mon, Aug 8, 2016 04:48:00 PM
Joey Garber was one of four to open qualify for this week's RBC Canadian Open, recording a 5-under-par 34-33=67 at Diamondback Golf Club to punch his ticket. Joining him will be Cameron Percy (-5), Ben Taylor (-3), and Corey Conners (-3) with the latter two surviving a 3-for-2 playoff.
Monday qualifying is starting to become a trend for Garber, who took the same route just a few weeks ago, earning his way into the Barracuda Championship. The Georgia Bulldog went on to finish T13 that week playing with the Modified Stableford scoring format, collecting a nice $60,000 paycheck in the process. The 24-year-old will be making his third career PGA TOUR start, missing the cut at the 2014 Travelers in addition to his recent top 15. The odd man out of the 3-for-2 playoff was Chris Hemmerich, currently 2-for-6 on the Mackenzie Tour this season. Mon, Jul 18, 2016 06:51:00 PM
Open Qualifier Joey Garber smoothed a bogey-free 6-under 33-33=66 in today's final round of the Barracuda Championship to collect 12 points and reach 28 points total in his tourney debut, up 36 spots to T9 with play still in progress. UPDATE: With play completed, Garber finished a career-best T13 and was the low debutant at Montrêux G&CC.
The world's 1,817th-ranked player was one of two OQers to make the cut (Hunter Stewart). He was one of 14 to make the 36-hole cut on the number after opening in 1 point and 6 points, respectively. The 24-year-old garnered 9 points in R3 to begin the finale T45 with 16 points total. He striped 13 (of 14) fairways and landed 12 greens in regulation, posting a tidy 1.500 putts per GIR. The Michigan native birdied Nos. 5, 6, 8, 12, 14 and 18, dropping two putts from between 12 and 16 feet with a long of 20'1" at the par-4 12th. This was just his second career start on the PGA TOUR (MC, 2014 Travelers) and his first action anywhere since a MC on the Mackenzie Tour in September, 2015. Sun, Jul 3, 2016 07:32:00 PM