Joey Garber

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (25) / 8/29/1991
Ht / Wt:  5'10 / 175

Joey Garber took top honors at today's open qualifier into this week's Honda Classic, firing an 8-under-par 31-32=63 to seal his seat. Joining him from the qualifier will be Ryan Armour (7-under 64) and the two survivors of a 5-for-2 playoff taking place tomorrow morning.
Garber is a qualifying machine. He played in four events last season, Monday qualifying into three of those events and receiving a sponsor's invite into the other (Wyndham Championship). The Georgia Bulldog also received a sponsor's exemption for his PGA TOUR debut at the 2014 Travelers, his only start prior to last season. For Garber, that means 4-of-6 PGA TOUR appearances have been hard-earned. Despite his stellar track record on Mondays, he's finished outside the top 70 in four of his five starts. That's not to say the upside is not there for Garber, as he posted a T13 at the 2016 Barracuda Championship. Gamers can safely avoid Garber for fantasy purposes, but he is an interesting name to watch on the leaderboard this week. Tomorrow morning Nicholas Lindheim, Stephen Gangluff, Jonathan Randolph, Brett Drewitt, and Julian Etulain will vie for the last two spots. Feb 20 - 9:56 PM
Source: PGA.com -- South Florida Section
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201630 0 0 0971912520
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 