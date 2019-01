Mike Weir Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (48) / 5/12/1970 Ht / Wt: 5'9" / 155

The opening round of this week's Desert Classic was delayed 30 minutes and has now been delayed another 30 minutes with the opening tee times now scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. Fog delays are a regular occurrence for this part of the schedule. Gamers should expect plenty more of these delays over the next month. Many golfers are antsy to get their 2019 schedule started but they'll have to wait a bit longer. That includes Mike Weir who is making his first start since a missed cut at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae (Web.com Tour) in August. He is the first scheduled tee time on La Quinta Country Club today, set to peg it with fellow Canadian, David Hearn. Weir is 9-for-16 here in Palm Springs but he's missed the cut in his last five starts at the event. He went 1-for-6 on the PGA TOUR last season. Source: PGA TOUR Communications (Twitter)

Mike Weir looks to do his country proud as he preps for this week's RBC Canadian Open. The short-hitting lefty is 10-for-25 here at his country's home open. The highlight came in 2014 edition here at Glen Abbey where he lost to Vijay Singh in a playoff. His last seven starts in the event have yielded nothing better than T49 (2013). The Canadian went through a rough patch a few years ago where he couldn't earn any paydays but he's actually 2-for-5 on the Web.com Tour this year and also picked up a T73 at the Corales. The Canadian has lost strokes off-the-tee in every PGA TOUR start since the 2013 Greenbrier. It's hard to see that changing at this point in his career which makes him a long shot to truly contend. Source: PGATOUR.com

Sponsor invite and World No. 1960 Mike Weir is at Glen Abbey Golf Club for his 26th RBC Canadian Open. The 47-year-old is making just his third start of the season, missing the cut at the Masters and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He's not completed four rounds on TOUR since the no-cut CIMB Classic in November, 2014. The Canadian is 10-for-25 at the RBC with five top 25s, most recently a T24 in 2009, and has three top 10s, not since T5 in 2008. He's an eight-time winner on TOUR, last tasting victory at the 2007 Frys.com Open in his last event of the season. Source: PGATOUR.com