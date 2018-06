Justin Walters Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (37) / 10/23/1980 Ht / Wt: 6'0" / 231

Justin Walters painted a 4-under-par 35-33=68 in the first round of the European Tour's Shot Clock Masters in Austria, good enough for T1 in the clubhouse early on day one. Players have either 50 or 40 seconds (depending on particular shot or order of play) to pull the trigger or suffer a one-shot penalty unless they use one of their two extensions. So was there an impact? Despite a few brushes with the clock, there were no early penalties dished out although initial reports said officials were not exactly setting the clock off straight away. In terms of combating slow play, the European Tour tweeted that the average round time for a 3-ball is 4 hours 48 minutes while the first group today needed just 4 hours 8 minutes. Walters was in that group and posted early birdies at 3, 5 and 8. He gave two shots back with a double at 9 but, coming home, outpaced a bogey at 14 with birdies at 11 and 13 before giving his round a late boost with eagle at 16. This is Walters' first sub-70 round in nine laps of Diamond CC.

Justin Walters is in position to record a third straight top 10 at the Tshwane Open and perhaps much more after posting an eventful 3-under-par 34-34=68 in his second round to reach 7-under 135 at the midpoint. That puts him T4 going into the final 36 holes and four back from fellow South African George Coetzee. The North Carolina State grad often pops up on the leaderboard in these co-sanctioned events and he's done particularly well at Pretoria CC with fourth place in 2016 and T9 last year. Today, he didn't have two consecutive pars until making a 4 at the 15th hole. Prior to that he's wiped out an early red number at 2 with back-to-back bogeys at 4 and 5 before he hit his stride with birdies at 7, 9, 10 and 12. He dropped a shot at 13 and finally had a stretch of pars until the 17th. Walters ended with another circle at 18 to move himself into the top five.

Justin Walters smoothed a 4-under-par 33-34=67 to finish T3 at the KLM Open on 13-under 271, two swings back of winner Romain Wattel. It was a smart lap of The Dutch by the South African, but he was never a likely winner. He does, however, give himself added hope of retaining his card with this result, having struggled for most of the year. It leaves him 122nd on the Race to Dubai as he heads to the Portugal Masters, the event at which he dramatically saved his card back in 2013. He made two birdies on his front nine at 6 and 8, but took a step backwards with a bogey at No. 11. The big move came at the 553-yard par-5 15th which he had parred all week; this time he made eagle and added a birdie-4 at 18 to be 12-under on the par-5s for the week and clinch that T3 with five others.