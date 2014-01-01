Player Page

Matthew Southgate

Team: PGA Golfer
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/3/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4¼ / 209

Latest News

Recent News

Matthew Southgate hung up a bogey-free 7-under-par 33-32=65 in round one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, good enough for the clubhouse lead at Portstewart GC.
The Englishman headed to Ireland straight after coming through Open qualifying to punch his ticket for Royal Birkdale later this month. He was also fourth in this event at the K Club last year to virtually secure his European Tour card so the vibes were good. Starting in the second group out from the first tee, Southgate signed for three straight pars before making a big surge with birdies at 4, 5, 7 and 8. He added another red number at 11 before continuing his 100% birdie-record on the par 5s by ticking 13. He couldn't cash in again on 14, the last par 5, but scribbled one final circle at 16. Two closing pars meant he matched his low 18 of the season. With scoring excellent, Southgate currently finds himself T3 on the live leaderboard, a shot behind Paul Peterson and Oliver Fisher, who have played 16 and 15 holes respectively. He'd come into the event without a top 50 finish in his previous six starts but his Open qualification clearly provided an obvious boost. Jul 6 - 7:51 AM
More Matthew Southgate Player News

Highest Searched Golfers over the last 7 days


Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 01950831
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 