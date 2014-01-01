Matthew Southgate Team: PGA Golfer Age / DOB: (28) / 10/3/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4¼ / 209

Matthew Southgate hung up a bogey-free 7-under-par 33-32=65 in round one of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, good enough for the clubhouse lead at Portstewart GC. The Englishman headed to Ireland straight after coming through Open qualifying to punch his ticket for Royal Birkdale later this month. He was also fourth in this event at the K Club last year to virtually secure his European Tour card so the vibes were good. Starting in the second group out from the first tee, Southgate signed for three straight pars before making a big surge with birdies at 4, 5, 7 and 8. He added another red number at 11 before continuing his 100% birdie-record on the par 5s by ticking 13. He couldn't cash in again on 14, the last par 5, but scribbled one final circle at 16. Two closing pars meant he matched his low 18 of the season. With scoring excellent, Southgate currently finds himself T3 on the live leaderboard, a shot behind Paul Peterson and Oliver Fisher, who have played 16 and 15 holes respectively. He'd come into the event without a top 50 finish in his previous six starts but his Open qualification clearly provided an obvious boost.

Matthew Southgate revived memories of his last visit to Germany when a second round 2-under-par 36-34=70 lifted him to T8 on 7-under 137 at the halfway stage of the BMW International Open at Golf Club Eichienried. The Englishman will resume on Saturday just two back of the leaders and hopeful of recording a second successive top ten finish in Germany, after he was T7 in the European Open last September, one of his ten top 25 finishes in 2016 - but it would be only his second this term. Despite that last stat, there have been signs: a last round 65 in the Shenzhen International when he ranked 1st for Putt Average and ranking 1st for Driving Accuracy a week later in the China Open. Moreoer he was briefly top ten last time out in Austria. On Friday he started from the 10th tee and made bogey immediately, double bogey at the 14th and there was another dropped shot at No. 2. But he ticked 12, 15 and 18 to make amends, and then, with the wind dropping, he made vital late ground with three red numbers at 6, 7 and 9.

Matthew Southgate missed the cut the last time Verdura GC was used on the European Tour but hopes to make a better go of it this week when he returns there for the Rocco Forte Open. Southgate failed to make the weekend when it held the 2012 Sicilian Open although he did manage to shoot an opening 70. As for other form in Italy, he boasts T4 in the Challenge Tour's Acaya Open in 2012 when closing with a 65. Southgate has made his last four cuts and posted T14 and T42 on a two-week jaunt to China. At the Shenzhen International he topped the Putting Average stats while in the Volvo China Open he was the week's most accurate driver, 17th for greens in regulation but struggled with the putter. If he can put it together in Italy on a course that really should suit if it blows a little, the Englishman could be a leaderboard presence. Source: EuropeanTour.com