Ashley Chesters Team: PGA Golfer

After a delay of just short of four hours Ashley Chesters returned to the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg to complete a second round of 5-under-par 36-31=67 to hit halfway in the Porsche European Open on 9-under 135, good for a one shot clubhouse lead. The Englishman is now bogey-free through 36 holes at a very wet and long track. On Friday he started on the back nine and made his first move with back-to-back red numbers at 12 and 13, then he added another brace at 1 and 2 after the turn. A birdie-2 at the 8th complete his work. Curiously, on a course with five par-5s, Chester has only one birdie on them through two rounds. The weather problems make it unlikely that the second round will be completed by the end of Friday and with scoring conditions good it is possible that he will be passed. But in the clubhouse, with half the field having completed two laps, he leads by one from Siddikur Rahman. "Other than the driver I played well," he said. "Putter was especially good today."

Ashley Chesters made a quick start in the Porsche European Open, carding a 4-under-par 35-33=69 to be T7 after 18 holes on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg. The Englishman is right on the bubble this season at 105th on the Race to Dubai, seeking a strong week to pull him into the safety zone of double digits. This round marks his third top ten ranking after 18 holes this season following T3 in the Open de Portugal and T2 in the Lyoness Open. To get there he posted three birdies on the back nine at 11, 16 and 17, then his second nine was the front and he added a par breaker at 7. He is seeking a seventh top 30 finish of the year and ideally an improvement on his best finish of T8 in the Trophee Hassan II. He’s two back of the lead.

Ashley Chesters had to settle for a 1-over-par 38-35=73 in round two of the Lyoness Open in Austria but, despite a drop of seven spots on the leaderboard to T9, will feel he limited the damage. All looked sweet for the Englishman in a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday but after six holes of his second lap at Diamond Country Club this morning he'd given all but one of those five shots back. The problems started with a double bogey-6 at No. 3 and another two strokes went with a second double three holes later. To his credit, the rookie responded in style with birdies at 7 and 8 before balancing the books with further circles at 10 and 15. There was a final sting in the tail when he needed six swishes at the par-5 16th but at 4-under 136 he'll go into the final 36 holes just five back from leader Felipe Aguilar and in position to beat his best result of the season (T8 in Morocco).