After a delay of just short of four hours Ashley Chesters returned to the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg to complete a second round of 5-under-par 36-31=67 to hit halfway in the Porsche European Open on 9-under 135, good for a one shot clubhouse lead.
The Englishman is now bogey-free through 36 holes at a very wet and long track. On Friday he started on the back nine and made his first move with back-to-back red numbers at 12 and 13, then he added another brace at 1 and 2 after the turn. A birdie-2 at the 8th complete his work. Curiously, on a course with five par-5s, Chester has only one birdie on them through two rounds. The weather problems make it unlikely that the second round will be completed by the end of Friday and with scoring conditions good it is possible that he will be passed. But in the clubhouse, with half the field having completed two laps, he leads by one from Siddikur Rahman. "Other than the driver I played well," he said. "Putter was especially good today." Jul 28 - 12:26 PM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 017801100
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 