Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Marlins pull Dan Straily back off trade block
David Price (elbow) placed on disabled list
Rays to get Steve Cishek for Erasmo Ramirez
Report: Mets to call up Dominic Smith 'soon'
Braves are 'listening' to Jim Johnson inquiry
Gardner rips walk-off homer to down Rays
Yankees and A's reach stalemate in Gray talks
Grand gesture: Martinez's slam downs Cards
Rangers seek Verdugo in Darvish talks
Godley stymies Cards over seven scoreless
O'Grady shuts out Reds over seven innings
Kyle Schwarber triples, homers twice vs. CWS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
Ashley Chesters
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
After a delay of just short of four hours Ashley Chesters returned to the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg to complete a second round of 5-under-par 36-31=67 to hit halfway in the Porsche European Open on 9-under 135, good for a one shot clubhouse lead.
The Englishman is now bogey-free through 36 holes at a very wet and long track. On Friday he started on the back nine and made his first move with back-to-back red numbers at 12 and 13, then he added another brace at 1 and 2 after the turn. A birdie-2 at the 8th complete his work. Curiously, on a course with five par-5s, Chester has only one birdie on them through two rounds. The weather problems make it unlikely that the second round will be completed by the end of Friday and with scoring conditions good it is possible that he will be passed. But in the clubhouse, with half the field having completed two laps, he leads by one from Siddikur Rahman. "Other than the driver I played well," he said. "Putter was especially good today."
Jul 28 - 12:26 PM
Ashley Chesters made a quick start in the Porsche European Open, carding a 4-under-par 35-33=69 to be T7 after 18 holes on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg.
The Englishman is right on the bubble this season at 105th on the Race to Dubai, seeking a strong week to pull him into the safety zone of double digits. This round marks his third top ten ranking after 18 holes this season following T3 in the Open de Portugal and T2 in the Lyoness Open. To get there he posted three birdies on the back nine at 11, 16 and 17, then his second nine was the front and he added a par breaker at 7. He is seeking a seventh top 30 finish of the year and ideally an improvement on his best finish of T8 in the Trophee Hassan II. He’s two back of the lead.
Jul 27 - 1:45 PM
Ashley Chesters had to settle for a 1-over-par 38-35=73 in round two of the Lyoness Open in Austria but, despite a drop of seven spots on the leaderboard to T9, will feel he limited the damage.
All looked sweet for the Englishman in a bogey-free 5-under 67 on Thursday but after six holes of his second lap at Diamond Country Club this morning he'd given all but one of those five shots back. The problems started with a double bogey-6 at No. 3 and another two strokes went with a second double three holes later. To his credit, the rookie responded in style with birdies at 7 and 8 before balancing the books with further circles at 10 and 15. There was a final sting in the tail when he needed six swishes at the par-5 16th but at 4-under 136 he'll go into the final 36 holes just five back from leader Felipe Aguilar and in position to beat his best result of the season (T8 in Morocco).
Jun 9 - 12:46 PM
Ashley Chesters caressed a flawless round of 5-under-par 34-33=67 on the opening day of the Lyoness Open at Diamond Country Club.
The English rookie is currently ranked 136th on the Race to Dubai and his making his 11th start of the year. He has two top 20s, but both in low-funded events (T8 at the Trophee Hassan II and T18 in the Open de Portugal). This week is more or the same but that's no reason for him not to look to press the accelerator throughout the rest of the week. He was smart from the get-go, ticking the par-5 first hole then adding one more on the front nine at 5. The back nine witnessed red numbers at 10, 13 and the par-3 18th. He joined the clubhouse leaders Jaco Van Zyl and Johan Carlsson on 67, but out on the course Felipe Aguilar led them all when Chesters signed his card late in the afternoon.
Jun 8 - 12:05 PM
Chesters grabs clubhouse lead in Euro Open
Jul 28 - 12:26 PM
Chesters checks third R1 top ten of the year
Jul 27 - 1:45 PM
Chesters recovers poor start; T9 at Lyoness
Jun 9 - 12:46 PM
Chesters sets up search for second top ten
Jun 8 - 12:05 PM
More Ashley Chesters Player News
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
17
8
0
11
0
0
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
