Chris Hanson Team: PGA Golfer

Latest News Recent News

Chris Hanson returned to Albatross Golf Resort Saturday morning to fire a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the delayed second round at the D+D REAL Czech Masters, reaching 10-under 134 at the midpoint and securing a three-shot lead over Lee Slattery. The Englishman had birdied his opening hole, the 10th, before play was halted early yesterday and, along with the rest of Friday's second wave, was back at the Prague venue at 07:30 this morning to finish off. Starting at 5-under and in T3, Hanson took advantage of the improved conditions by picking off six birdies against a single bogey in his remaining 17 holes to kick clear of the field. He was straight at it with an opening circle at 11 and added further red numbers at 15 and 17 to turn in 32. Coming home, he added par breakers at 1, 2 and 6 against a dropped shot at 5. Round three will start shortly.

Chris Hanson crafted a 4-under-par 32-36=68 in round one of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague. The Englishman got off to blistering start which saw him reach 5-under through 12 holes before a becalmed finish that included five pars and a bogey at No. 15 to the clubhouse. Earlier he had ticked the first and second for the ideal opening, added another at the fifth and then made birdie-4s at both 9 and 12. Hanson is 2-for-2 at the course, but will be looking to press on should he make the weekend again. In 2014 he could only manage T52 and 12 months ago he was T76. He’s also looking to revive his season since he has no strokeplay top 30 since he was T6 in the Trophee Hassan II.

Chris Hanson is looking for a turnaround in fortunes during the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg this week. He started the season well with a run of 8-for-10 which included T11 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship to start and T6 in the Trophee Hassan II to finish. But since then he has gone 2-for-9, a stretch that would hurt at the best of times, but with four of those events part of the Rolex Series he lost extra ground (his two cuts were in the Rolex Series but just T57-T36). That said his ranking of 96th in the Race to Dubai is far from disastrous, he just needs a solid effort over the next couple of months. An adaptable, industrious, smart golfer, you know he’ll be doing everything in his power to turn it around. Source: EuropeanTour.com