Chris Hanson returned to Albatross Golf Resort Saturday morning to fire a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the delayed second round at the D+D REAL Czech Masters, reaching 10-under 134 at the midpoint and securing a three-shot lead over Lee Slattery.
The Englishman had birdied his opening hole, the 10th, before play was halted early yesterday and, along with the rest of Friday's second wave, was back at the Prague venue at 07:30 this morning to finish off. Starting at 5-under and in T3, Hanson took advantage of the improved conditions by picking off six birdies against a single bogey in his remaining 17 holes to kick clear of the field. He was straight at it with an opening circle at 11 and added further red numbers at 15 and 17 to turn in 32. Coming home, he added par breakers at 1, 2 and 6 against a dropped shot at 5. Round three will start shortly. Sep 2 - 6:31 AM
Season Stats
Year / TournamentsFinishedStats
YearTournamentsWinTop 5Top 10ACEParBirdieEagleBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
201410 0 0 02050812
Tournament Log
TournamentPositionAceDbl EagleEagleBirdieParBogeyDbl BogeyTrp Bogey
 

 