Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
Chris Hanson
Team:
PGA Golfer
Latest News
Recent News
Chris Hanson returned to Albatross Golf Resort Saturday morning to fire a 6-under-par 32-34=66 in the delayed second round at the D+D REAL Czech Masters, reaching 10-under 134 at the midpoint and securing a three-shot lead over Lee Slattery.
The Englishman had birdied his opening hole, the 10th, before play was halted early yesterday and, along with the rest of Friday's second wave, was back at the Prague venue at 07:30 this morning to finish off. Starting at 5-under and in T3, Hanson took advantage of the improved conditions by picking off six birdies against a single bogey in his remaining 17 holes to kick clear of the field. He was straight at it with an opening circle at 11 and added further red numbers at 15 and 17 to turn in 32. Coming home, he added par breakers at 1, 2 and 6 against a dropped shot at 5. Round three will start shortly.
Sep 2 - 6:31 AM
Chris Hanson crafted a 4-under-par 32-36=68 in round one of the D+D REAL Czech Masters at the Albatross Golf Resort in Prague.
The Englishman got off to blistering start which saw him reach 5-under through 12 holes before a becalmed finish that included five pars and a bogey at No. 15 to the clubhouse. Earlier he had ticked the first and second for the ideal opening, added another at the fifth and then made birdie-4s at both 9 and 12. Hanson is 2-for-2 at the course, but will be looking to press on should he make the weekend again. In 2014 he could only manage T52 and 12 months ago he was T76. He’s also looking to revive his season since he has no strokeplay top 30 since he was T6 in the Trophee Hassan II.
Aug 31 - 12:24 PM
Chris Hanson is looking for a turnaround in fortunes during the Porsche European Open on the North Course at Green Eagle GC in Hamburg this week.
He started the season well with a run of 8-for-10 which included T11 at the Alfred Dunhill Championship to start and T6 in the Trophee Hassan II to finish. But since then he has gone 2-for-9, a stretch that would hurt at the best of times, but with four of those events part of the Rolex Series he lost extra ground (his two cuts were in the Rolex Series but just T57-T36). That said his ranking of 96th in the Race to Dubai is far from disastrous, he just needs a solid effort over the next couple of months. An adaptable, industrious, smart golfer, you know he’ll be doing everything in his power to turn it around.
Jul 25 - 5:42 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Chris Hanson took a one-shot lead into the final round of last year's Trophée Hassan II; he returns to Royal Golf Dar Es Salam in Morocco this week in a bid to shine again.
Rounds of 72-71-67 put the Englishman on course for a first European Tour title but he slipped back to T5 at the finish after closing with a disappointing 75. Looking back, it was still a crucial week for Hanson given that he narrowly secured his card for this season. So far in 2017 he's 72nd on the Race to Dubai after cashing in seven of his nine starts, five of those between T11 and T26. He was T22 in the Hero Indian Open on his last appearance and is 29th for Greens In Regulation.
Apr 12 - 3:52 AM
Source:
EuropeanTour.com
Hanson opens up 3-shot 36-hole lead at Czech
Sep 2 - 6:31 AM
Chris Hanson in line to make Czech cut again
Aug 31 - 12:24 PM
Chris Hanson looking for season to reignite
Jul 25 - 5:42 AM
Hanson will look for more success in Morocco
Apr 12 - 3:52 AM
More Chris Hanson Player News
Season Stats
Year / Tournaments
Finished
Stats
Year
Tournaments
Win
Top 5
Top 10
ACE
Par
Birdie
Eagle
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
2014
1
0
0
0
0
20
5
0
8
1
2
Tournament Log
Tournament
Position
Ace
Dbl Eagle
Eagle
Birdie
Par
Bogey
Dbl Bogey
Trp Bogey
Hideki Matsuyama lost his lead in the FedExCup race but will look to regain control at TPC Boston.
